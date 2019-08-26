Taylor Swift: My privilege ‘allowed me to not have to learn about white privilege’

Taylor Swift has an epic new interview in the Guardian, and it’s so good that I’m splitting up the quotes into two posts, because there are so many interesting pieces we need to discuss. Incidentally, THIS is what I’ve been hoping for for years now. Basically, ever since “the receipts,” I’ve been waiting to see how, when and where Taylor would really start to talk about all of it, from her publicly apolitical stance in the 2016 election to the actual “receipts” to the Tom Hiddleston summer romance and more. The Hiddleston romance is mentioned by the Guardian writer but Taylor doesn’t mention his name. Instead, she makes repeated references to how she basically had some kind of breakdown in 2016. Here are highlights from Part 1 of Taylor’s Guardian interview:

Her relationship with Joe Alwyn: “I’ve learned that if I do, people think it’s up for discussion, and our relationship isn’t up for discussion,. If you and I were having a glass of wine right now, we’d be talking about it – but it’s just that it goes out into the world. That’s where the boundary is, and that’s where my life has become manageable. I really want to keep it feeling manageable.” Whether she’s lacked self-awareness in 2015/16: “I definitely think that sometimes you don’t realise how you’re being perceived. Pop music can feel like it’s The Hunger Games, and like we’re gladiators. And you can really lose focus of the fact that that’s how it feels because that’s how a lot of stan [fan] Twitter and tabloids and blogs make it seem – the overanalysing of everything makes it feel really intense.” The way she burned bridges in 2016: “I didn’t realise it was like a classic overthrow of someone in power – where you didn’t realise the whispers behind your back, you didn’t realise the chain reaction of events that was going to make everything fall apart at the exact, perfect time for it to fall apart.” On those “receipts”: She didn’t really respond though she “definitely” could have. She wrote “a think-piece a day that I knew I would never publish: the stuff I would say, and the different facets of the situation that nobody knew”. If she could exonerate herself, why didn’t she? She leans forward. “Here’s why,” she says conspiratorially. “Because when people are in a hate frenzy and they find something to mutually hate together, it bonds them. And anything you say is in an echo chamber of mockery.” On being gaslighted/gaslit: “I’m kinda used to being gaslit by now. And I think it happens to women so often that, as we get older and see how the world works, we’re able to see through what is gaslighting.” On white privilege: She came to understand “a lot about how my privilege allowed me to not have to learn about white privilege. I didn’t know about it as a kid, and that is privilege itself, you know? And that’s something that I’m still trying to educate myself on every day. How can I see where people are coming from, and understand the pain that comes with the history of our world?” She was never alone with Harvey Weinstein: “He’d call my management and be like, ‘Does she have a song for this film?’ And I’d be like, ‘Here it is.’ And then I’d be at the Golden Globes. I absolutely never hung out. And I would get a vibe – I would never vouch for him. I believe women who come forward, I believe victims who come forward, I believe men who come forward.” She says Weinstein never propositioned her. “If you listen to the stories, he picked people who were vulnerable, in his opinion. It seemed like it was a power thing. So, to me, that doesn’t say anything – that I wasn’t in that situation.”

[From The Guardian]

In case you haven’t read the full Guardian piece, please do because it’s a good read. It’s also obvious that Taylor has recently learned about “gaslighting” and much like the time she learned about feminism, she’s making gaslighting her new thing and it’s all about her! We’re all gaslighting her. The public gaslights pop stars… or women in general. Or maybe just Taylor! I mean, there’s an argument to be made that women have been gaslighted for millennia, but… Taylor can’t see past her own nose, kind of.

It’s also clear that 2016 was the before/after year for Taylor, and I agree with that – there is Taylor’s career and persona before 2016, and then there’s her career and persona after 2016. It’s not just the receipts, it was the confluence of everything. The receipts, the Hiddleston relationship, meeting Joe, the end of the Calvin Harris thing, the end of the performative squad-ing, the last Taymerica party, and on and on.

What else? I don’t hate her answer about white privilege, because she’s right – most white people don’t really understand their privilege until they get older, until they see how other people are treated differently, until they get called out for being clueless and in their own little white-person bubble. The one thing I hate about her answer is that she was only talking about the Nicki Minaj incident, when Minaj criticized the VMAs and Taylor chimed in. Taylor will only discuss her white privilege in that context, not in any other. Part 2 is about Taylor’s politics!