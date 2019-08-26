Donald Trump wanted to detonate nuclear bombs inside of hurricanes

G7 leaders and guests pose for family photo at G7 summit in Biarritz

Donald and Melania Trump arrived at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France on Friday. It feels like Emmanuel Macron has been hosting a lot of world-leadership gatherings, right? Maybe I’m hallucinating that, but it really does feel like half of all of the summits and conferences these days are in France. Anyway, Macron was the host this year and the Trumps came and it was a disaster. I’ve honestly been avoiding the headlines because, truly, how many “Idiot Abroad” stories am I supposed to write? Trust me when I say Donald Trump brings great shame on America.

Every year at the G7/G8 summits, they do a big “class photo,” one for the leaders and one for the leaders and their spouses. It’s supposed to be a light, fun thing. Trump looked like he was sexually assaulting all the women though. Angela Merkel looked appalled that Trump went in for a cheek-kiss. Brigitte Macron had to kiss that bloated orange face. *blech*

In the midst of all the terrible headlines from the G7, most of them involving Trump’s “trade war” with China, the actual worst headline didn’t have anything to do with the summit. Apparently, Donald Trump is truly so stupid that he sat there in White House meetings and briefings and suggested that the military should just detonate nuclear weapons INSIDE OF HURRICANES. To get hurricanes off their path of destruction, and to create a nuclear holocaust inside of a hurricane which is barreling towards land. MY GOD.

As for Melania – or Fauxlania, who knows which one showed up to the summit – she wore some clothes and they were expensive. Tom & Lorenzo refuse to cover Melania’s fashion (they called her Eva Braun once) but I don’t mind posting some fashion photos and just phoning the rest in. The cream dress is Gucci, the yellow dress is Calvin Klein. It costs a lot of money to look this cheap and dated.

G7 leaders and guests pose for family photo at G7 summit in Biarritz

G7 leaders and guests pose for family photo at G7 summit in Biarritz

Donald Trump and Melania Trump arrive at Biarritz airport to attend the G7 summit

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, First Lady Brigitte Macron at the reception for the G7 summit in Biarritz

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

15 Responses to “Donald Trump wanted to detonate nuclear bombs inside of hurricanes”

  1. 10KTurtle says:
    August 26, 2019 at 9:47 am

    Melania’s kidneys must be hurting in that last pic because it looks like she’s having trouble standing up straight.

    Reply
  2. RoyalBlue says:
    August 26, 2019 at 9:48 am

    Not today Satan. Not today.

    Reply
  3. Anna says:
    August 26, 2019 at 9:50 am

    Sure, why not? And while we at it let throw one in a tornado or perhaps during a thunder storm.

    Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      August 26, 2019 at 10:02 am

      Why not throw Dump into the eye of the tornado – am sure his fat orange ass will kill they ‘eye’ of the tornado in no time.

      Reply
  4. Tiffany says:
    August 26, 2019 at 9:51 am

    ARMS !!! ARMS !!!! She is exposing her arms !!!

    Reply
    • Mel M says:
      August 26, 2019 at 10:03 am

      Right??? Also just saw that he skipped the climate summit due to “scheduling conflicts”. GIVE ME A FREAKIN BREAK!!! I can’t take this on a Monday morning.

      Reply
  5. Darla says:
    August 26, 2019 at 9:52 am

    Did you see the pics of Melania drooling all over Trudeau? She looked like she had just stuffed her panties in his suit pocket, and was whispering into his ear “teel me how you think they smell”.

    Reply
  6. paranormalgirl says:
    August 26, 2019 at 9:52 am

    Just when you think this man can’t possible be more stupid. He’s truly an overachiever in the world of stupidity.

    Reply
  7. ccsays says:
    August 26, 2019 at 9:53 am

    It’s terrifying how much of a hard on Trump has for detonating a nuclear bomb at literally *any* opportunity. How many times do you reckon they’ve had to talk him out of it since 2016?

    Reply
    • 10KTurtle says:
      August 26, 2019 at 9:59 am

      Someone said, “We want to take guns away from the mentally ill, but we give this guy the nuclear launch codes??” Wtf

      Reply
  8. ME says:
    August 26, 2019 at 9:53 am

    Is kissing each other on the cheek really necessary? Does he kiss the men like that too? Imagine those lips coming at you ! Ughh.

    Reply
  9. Erinn says:
    August 26, 2019 at 9:57 am

    I’d love to know what it’s like to be able to say the most idiotic things without anyone around you telling you you’re a complete idiot.

    It must be a real rush to be a less than mediocre white dude.

    Reply
    • ME says:
      August 26, 2019 at 10:04 am

      Why is Trump so protected? I just don’t get it. This dude can literally say and do anything and there are zero repercussions. What about all those women who said he harassed them? That just disappeared didn’t it?

      Reply
  10. Digital Unicorn says:
    August 26, 2019 at 10:00 am

    OMG imagine THAT kissy face coming toward you, forget Pennywise KissyFace Trump is the new monster of nightmares. Also Brigitte Macron is almost the same colour as Dump.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment