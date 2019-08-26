Donald Trump wanted to detonate nuclear bombs inside of hurricanes

Donald and Melania Trump arrived at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France on Friday. It feels like Emmanuel Macron has been hosting a lot of world-leadership gatherings, right? Maybe I’m hallucinating that, but it really does feel like half of all of the summits and conferences these days are in France. Anyway, Macron was the host this year and the Trumps came and it was a disaster. I’ve honestly been avoiding the headlines because, truly, how many “Idiot Abroad” stories am I supposed to write? Trust me when I say Donald Trump brings great shame on America.

Every year at the G7/G8 summits, they do a big “class photo,” one for the leaders and one for the leaders and their spouses. It’s supposed to be a light, fun thing. Trump looked like he was sexually assaulting all the women though. Angela Merkel looked appalled that Trump went in for a cheek-kiss. Brigitte Macron had to kiss that bloated orange face. *blech*

In the midst of all the terrible headlines from the G7, most of them involving Trump’s “trade war” with China, the actual worst headline didn’t have anything to do with the summit. Apparently, Donald Trump is truly so stupid that he sat there in White House meetings and briefings and suggested that the military should just detonate nuclear weapons INSIDE OF HURRICANES. To get hurricanes off their path of destruction, and to create a nuclear holocaust inside of a hurricane which is barreling towards land. MY GOD.

As for Melania – or Fauxlania, who knows which one showed up to the summit – she wore some clothes and they were expensive. Tom & Lorenzo refuse to cover Melania’s fashion (they called her Eva Braun once) but I don’t mind posting some fashion photos and just phoning the rest in. The cream dress is Gucci, the yellow dress is Calvin Klein. It costs a lot of money to look this cheap and dated.