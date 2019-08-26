Donald Trump wanted to detonate nuclear bombs inside of hurricanes

Donald and Melania Trump arrived at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France on Friday. It feels like Emmanuel Macron has been hosting a lot of world-leadership gatherings, right? Maybe I’m hallucinating that, but it really does feel like half of all of the summits and conferences these days are in France. Anyway, Macron was the host this year and the Trumps came and it was a disaster. I’ve honestly been avoiding the headlines because, truly, how many “Idiot Abroad” stories am I supposed to write? Trust me when I say Donald Trump brings great shame on America.
Every year at the G7/G8 summits, they do a big “class photo,” one for the leaders and one for the leaders and their spouses. It’s supposed to be a light, fun thing. Trump looked like he was sexually assaulting all the women though. Angela Merkel looked appalled that Trump went in for a cheek-kiss. Brigitte Macron had to kiss that bloated orange face. *blech*
In the midst of all the terrible headlines from the G7, most of them involving Trump’s “trade war” with China, the actual worst headline didn’t have anything to do with the summit. Apparently, Donald Trump is truly so stupid that he sat there in White House meetings and briefings and suggested that the military should just detonate nuclear weapons INSIDE OF HURRICANES. To get hurricanes off their path of destruction, and to create a nuclear holocaust inside of a hurricane which is barreling towards land. MY GOD.
As for Melania – or Fauxlania, who knows which one showed up to the summit – she wore some clothes and they were expensive. Tom & Lorenzo refuse to cover Melania’s fashion (they called her Eva Braun once) but I don’t mind posting some fashion photos and just phoning the rest in. The cream dress is Gucci, the yellow dress is Calvin Klein. It costs a lot of money to look this cheap and dated.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Melania’s kidneys must be hurting in that last pic because it looks like she’s having trouble standing up straight.
Not today Satan. Not today.
Sure, why not? And while we at it let throw one in a tornado or perhaps during a thunder storm.
Why not throw Dump into the eye of the tornado – am sure his fat orange ass will kill they ‘eye’ of the tornado in no time.
ARMS !!! ARMS !!!! She is exposing her arms !!!
Right??? Also just saw that he skipped the climate summit due to “scheduling conflicts”. GIVE ME A FREAKIN BREAK!!! I can’t take this on a Monday morning.
Did you see the pics of Melania drooling all over Trudeau? She looked like she had just stuffed her panties in his suit pocket, and was whispering into his ear “teel me how you think they smell”.
Yes! I just posted a link below. It’s hard to believe it’s even real, but I think it is.
Just when you think this man can’t possible be more stupid. He’s truly an overachiever in the world of stupidity.
It’s terrifying how much of a hard on Trump has for detonating a nuclear bomb at literally *any* opportunity. How many times do you reckon they’ve had to talk him out of it since 2016?
Someone said, “We want to take guns away from the mentally ill, but we give this guy the nuclear launch codes??” Wtf
Is kissing each other on the cheek really necessary? Does he kiss the men like that too? Imagine those lips coming at you ! Ughh.
I’d love to know what it’s like to be able to say the most idiotic things without anyone around you telling you you’re a complete idiot.
It must be a real rush to be a less than mediocre white dude.
Why is Trump so protected? I just don’t get it. This dude can literally say and do anything and there are zero repercussions. What about all those women who said he harassed them? That just disappeared didn’t it?
OMG imagine THAT kissy face coming toward you, forget Pennywise KissyFace Trump is the new monster of nightmares. Also Brigitte Macron is almost the same colour as Dump.