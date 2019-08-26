Taylor Swift feels ‘really remorseful’ about not endorsing Hillary Clinton in 2016

Here’s Part 2 of my coverage of Taylor Swift’s excellent Guardian interview. I have to applaud the Guardian journalist for asking a lot of direct questions, and credit to Taylor for choosing to answer some of those direct questions honestly. Some of Tay’s answers were her regular “I’m the biggest victim in the world” stuff, but it sort of felt like she was only giving it a half-effort at times. The best part of the interview is the section we’ll discuss in this post, where Taylor goes more in-depth about politics and why she never spoke about candidates or political parties before 2018, and why she’s speaking now. She really does not want to be associated in any way with Donald Trump. Some highlights:
Why she’s more political now: “The things that happen to you in your life are what develop your political opinions. I was living in this Obama eight-year paradise of, you go, you cast your vote, the person you vote for wins, everyone’s happy! This whole thing, the last three, four years, it completely blindsided a lot of us, me included.”
She was surprised that people couldn’t see that she made her political beliefs clear: “I did, and I hate to admit this, but I felt that I wasn’t educated enough on it. Because I hadn’t actively tried to learn about politics in a way that I felt was necessary for me, making statements that go out to hundreds of millions of people.”
She didn’t want to become the Dixie Chicks: “I come from country music. The number one thing they absolutely drill into you as a country artist, and you can ask any other country artist this, is ‘Don’t be like the Dixie Chicks!’ I watched country music snuff that candle out. The most amazing group we had, just because they talked about politics. And they were getting death threats. They were made such an example that basically every country artist that came after that, every label tells you, ‘Just do not get involved, no matter what.’
Feeling voiceless in 2016: “And then, you know, if there was a time for me to get involved… The worst part of the timing of what happened in 2016 was I felt completely voiceless. I just felt like, oh God, who would want me? Honestly.” She would otherwise have endorsed Hillary Clinton? “Of course. I just felt completely, ugh, just useless. And maybe even like a hindrance.”
Whether she thought about whether endorsing Hillary Clinton might have made people like her. “I wasn’t thinking like that. I was just trying to protect my mental health – not read the news very much, go cast my vote, tell people to vote. I just knew what I could handle and I knew what I couldn’t. I was literally about to break. For a while.” Did she seek therapy? “That stuff I just really wanna keep personal, if that’s OK.”
She feels remorse about not speaking in 2016: “It was just me and my life, and also doing a lot of self-reflection about how I did feel really remorseful for not saying anything. I wanted to try and help in any way that I could, the next time I got a chance. I didn’t help, I didn’t feel capable of it – and as soon as I can, I’m going to.”
On Trump’s election: “It was the fact that all the dirtiest tricks in the book were used and it worked. The thing I can’t get over right now is gaslighting the American public into being like” – she adopts a sanctimonious tone – “‘If you hate the president, you hate America.’ We’re a democracy – at least, we’re supposed to be – where you’re allowed to disagree, dissent, debate.” She doesn’t use Trump’s name. “I really think that he thinks this is an autocracy.”
On Tennessee’s attempts to ban abortion: “I mean, obviously, I’m pro-choice, and I just can’t believe this is happening,” she says. She looks close to tears. “I can’t believe we’re here. It’s really shocking and awful. And I just wanna do everything I can for 2020. I wanna figure out exactly how I can help, what are the most effective ways to help. ’Cause this is just…This is not it.”
The only thing I’ll point out about her non-endorsement in 2016 is that it doesn’t sound like it even occurred to her to endorse Hillary Clinton… because it would have been the right thing to do, or because Taylor wanted to truly be honest with her fans. Even now, Taylor’s explanation for why she didn’t say anything (beyond a general GOTV) was all about how she would be perceived, or what kind of backlash she would get, and maybe a slight concern that her endorsement could hurt Hillary. At some point – perhaps when facing down a racist, white supremacist fascist and sexual predator – she could have just said “this is how I feel, I don’t care what the reaction to this is, this is me being honest and I believe in Hillary.”
Left unsaid: in 2016, Katy Perry (Tay’s then-enemy) was Hillary Clinton’s biggest celebrity surrogate, and Kim Kardashian and Kanye attended the big Hillary Clinton fundraiser at Scooter Braun’s house. That was why I always assumed that Taylor avoided endorsing Hillary back then – she didn’t want to be associated with her celebrity enemies. Which is an assy reason to not speak up.
I know I’ve devoted a lot of space to nitpicking Taylor’s words and motives, but at the end of the day, I’m genuinely happy that she’s now on the progressive bandwagon, and we truly need all the allies we can get. Taylor’s not a perfect ally, but she never claimed to be (and perfect allies don’t exist). She’s messy and she fully admits that she’s still learning about a lot of these issues. So let’s encourage her and all of the snake fans to keep going, to keep educating themselves, to keep voting and to keep paying attention.
It’s nice she is evolving and more vocal, even though I still think sometimes endorsing a politician is risky (risky for the celebrity’s image and the candidate’s image).
Anyway, I just wish she would stop explaining and re writing everything after the fact. It’s a bit obvious.
She is not evolving. Her PR team is evolving their statements to keep her sales numbers up.
You have a point Dota !
I will give prop to the PR team. It looks like they have been combing gossip blogs and fansites to find explanations (some would say excuses) for her silence. The “I was not educated enough to speak against the grab-them-by-the-p** candidate” is straight out of her adoring fans’ comments on ONTD.
I will forever hold it against white women for waiting until virtually the end of the world to see what POC and WOC in particular have been shouting about for ages.
+1.
WOC have been shouting from the rooftop since forever but white women were out there calling us divisive and whatnot.
And I must say how remarkable it is to see Taylor being praised for endorsing HRC 3 years after the election while Beyonce was bashed for endorsing Beto O’Rourke on election day (even if she had been registering folks at her concerts long before that).
The bar is so low for conveniently attractive white women it’s barely off the floor.
Did you know the parents that died protecting their infant from the racist shooter in El Paso, were trumpsters? That in fact, their whole Latinx family, are trumpsters? I have been blown away by how much Latinx support trump had, and still has. Discuss.
Wow, an amazing interview. I’m on Taylor’s team. No apologies about that, either.
IMO, the fix was in and Trump was elected.
No amount of celebrity endorsement was going to change the outcome.
NOT Trump 2020.
This was an excellent interview. I never really liked her but she came across well in several points.
At least she shows she is willing to learn and improve, which cannot be said about many people… I had a debate with two Leave voters yesterday, head in my hands really… it was like talking to a couple of walls…
Why was it so hard for her to see unless she purposefully avoided seeing? So many people simply refuse to pay any personal cost to help others. I am perfectly happy to have her as a somewhat friend but she is no hero.
She really wants this album to sell well doesn’t she?
Did someone remind her POC buy music as well.
I’m just beyond pumped by “I’m pro-choice, obviously”.
I appreciate that she finally admits she was scared of speaking up about politics and alienating the conservative fans (the Dixie Chicks comment) insted of the previous convoluted theory about being an hindrance to Hillary because she was very disliked. I think she’s really growing up, learning and slowly getting out of her bubble!
Both could be true – she have been scared she was risking her career, plus the careers of everyone in the Taylor Swift industry, and all for nothing because she didn’t it wouldn’t have helped HRC
I also want to throw in a reminder that almost nobody thought Trump was going to win – maybe she didn’t want to risk everything and not even change the outcome as a result
The Dixie Chicks comparison makes no sense though. What happened to them was terrible and ridiculous, but there is a very clear difference between endorsing a mainstream political candidate and saying you’re ashamed of the President in the heated run up to a wildly controversial war.
The Dixie Chicks were bold in a time when people were expecting blind patriotism. No one was expecting a hint of that boldness from Swift. No one was expecting any strong words of protest. All people wanted from her was something like a cute selfie while wearing a Hillary pin. That would have been perfectly on brand for the pop star she was in 2016, and it was the fact that she was avoiding it despite it being totally uncontroversial that made people wonder about her politics.
She’s trying man, give the girl a break. Pro choice Taylor rocks.
White women have been given a break for a very long time in the US. And look how they repaid us. By electing Parmesan Putin. Black women are the ones who deserve a break from this nonsense.
Oh come on. Give people room for growth. Every time someone is trying to improve on themselves, people throw out a blanket statement like this that is ultimately not productive to the conversation.
It’s awful. Really destructive. I hope it makes you feel good because that’s all it’s doing.
53% voted for Trump. 47% did not (including myself and, apparently, Taylor). I can’t explain the other 53%…the mind boggles how any woman could vote for that ahole over Hillary. The ones I know who did and will admit why (mainly my mother) did it b/c anti-abortion (I do not defend this decision but that was her reasoning). But I don’t think 53% of women are anti-abortion so the rest…who knows. Internalized misogyny, certainly. Lack of interest in or empathy for minorities- definitely.
In any event, you are obviously entitled to feel however you want to feel towards white women generally. I certainly would never try to convince you that all white women are your friends and allies. But when someone (of any demographic) like Taylor is attempting to be an ally like this, I think the best course is to welcome them into the fold. It will take a coalition to beat Trump. You don’t have to pat her on the back or give her an award or anything, but wasting time complaining about what people failed to do in the past is just a waste of time. It discourages other public figures (particularly business savvy ones) from addressing politics at all. It’s the frustrating thing about democrats spending so much time fighting each other instead of being able to unite. That’s what happens when you have a diverse group with lots of different interests and backgrounds, but we have to figure out a way to unify and move forward to take this asshole down.
Is she doing this partly to generate publicity to sell her album? probably. Does it matter or affect her usefulness to the democratic party? not really. So let’s go Taylor- time to get to work.
Taylor looks so much like 1980s Morgan Fairchild in these photos.
Yes! That’s it. I couldn’t put my finger on it. B*tchy comment – her hair doesn’t look good here. She looks like a my little pony.
Yes. YEs YES!!! I was about to write this! She looks exactly like Morgan Fairchild. Is it just make up, or is it tweaking? Im just blown away by this doppelgänger.
She’s not perfect but there is no perfect ally. Thank you Kaiser for saying that.
I mean, I hope this sways her young fans to vote when the time comes. But it comes across a bit performative three years later. She’s not required to be political, but it’s not exactly brave to come out now saying she’s for Hilary when she’s been silent for years (especially with the Aryan comments). It almost feels like “woke” Taylor is her era persona.
She has a lot of power. Her fans will follow her, always supportive. And this time it will align with my beliefs. But it is scary to think that she could just as easily come out as a Trump supporter and her fans would have come out in droves to support him. So I’m thankful our politics are aligned.
I can’t stand her. This is all ridiculous fake posturing. I don’t care who you regret not endorsing three years ago. Who are you endorsing today??
And you know what you can do for abortion rights, donate some money to clinics and the groups fighting against unconstitutional bans, ffs, it’s not that difficult.
Feeling voiceless?? Why does she always paint herself as a victim?
Well in 2018 she endorsed the democrat for senate in Tennessee. And she clearly states in this interview that she wants to do a lot in 2020. So what else do you want? Do you want her to time travel?
I want her to admit how harmful her cultural appropriation has been and to make political statements at the time they are needed rather than waiting three years because if she says it now, it won’t affect her negatively at all. I want her to stop pretending to be a victim and realize that as a wealthy white woman she has tons of power and doesn’t need to wait till 2020 to do something about the things that supposedly have her tearing up in frustration at their injustice.
I grew up in politics. It’s the worst I’ve ever seen, now. We need people doing things NOW. That includes working with the ACLU, NARAL, etc. Even five minutes on google would have told her what she can do. That is why her statements are pure PR.
I think also unsaid is around 2016 her mom had cancer. Cancer + Receipts-Gate + Feuds… I think her life was pretty damn messy and she didn’t mentally think she could handle any more pile-on (even if some of it was self-inflicted) and talking about her politics would have definitely added to some pile-on. I don’t really blame her. 2016 was extremely stressful on its own, add in personal stress and that’s a lot for any person.
What Taylor says about the Obama years “a paradise” is soooo deeply revealing and shows she really hasnt learned anything.
The irony is that its her white privilege that will now make it so quick and easy to turn around and act all woke. Its crazy to see how quick people are now lauding Taylor for the bare minimum and already shout down her critics.
Good on her for buying up all the living space in NYC so poor people get pushed out while waiting until it was absolutely super safe to endorse Clinton and attack Trump. *rolls eyes*
But knowing how the world works she will be celebrated for this.
I expect fluff pieces from Vogue but the Guardian disappointed so much.
I also think celebs need to be asked about climate change and shamed out of flying private and traveling so much.