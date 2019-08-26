Eva Amurri threw a Mexican-themed ‘Cinco de Marlowe’ party for her daughter

Over the years, I’ve gone from thinking that Eva Amurri is kind of cool and harmless to thinking that she’s a melodramatic a–hole who makes everything about HER. She’s Susan Sarandon’s daughter and an actress in her own right, but over the years, Eva has become something of a mommy blogger. Not only that, she reads all of the judgy-mom comments and she internalizes them, which means that whenever anyone says anything mildly critical, she turns it into a five-act drama which, again, is all her. Her husband fired a nanny who sent a “sexy text” to him. Eva’s night nurse dropped their son when he was an infant. Both of those incidents were mommy-blogged extensively by Eva. And now she’s got a new issue.
Eva’s oldest child is her daughter Marlowe. Eva threw a party for Marlowe’s fifth birthday. The theme of the party was “Mexico.” Eva called the party Cinco de Marlowe. When people were like “please don’t do this” or “white people must be stopped,” Eva mommy-grammed this message, which honestly made it so much worse:
A little note on our Mexican themed party for Marlowe: with everything going on in this political climate, I thought now would be a great time to celebrate Mexico and the role it has had in our country culturally. Anybody who knows Marlowe knows she is obsessed with Mexico- she has had incredible Latin women taking care of her from three weeks old, and one in particular from Mexico who would always call her “cinco de Marlowe” on May 5th.
Spanish was actually Marlowe’s first language before English, which made me really proud that she was getting so much from another culture. We moved from Los Angeles, but when the movie Coco came out, Marlowe loved it and felt really connected to it because she had heard about a lot of the themes of the movie from people she cares about. She wanted all these things brought together for her fifth birthday since she was finally, actually turning “cinco”!
Of course this party was a rudimentary representation of Mexican culture since it was for young kids. This aside, we don’t only think it’s important to highlight the beauty of Mexican culture, or the horrors of the attack on Mexicans of late, with a bday party. From when this all first started, we have been donating to those effected- and I also wrote a blog post which I’m putting in my bio. (unfortunately this has been going on a long time so the post is from a while ago. Please comment on it with additional charities you love). We also have been calling our senators.
Somebody reached out to me directly (in a kind way) to let me know that Marlowe’s theme offended them. They didn’t know the reasoning behind why we picked it, but I wanted to take a minute to say that this theme was picked because of a love for Mexico and its people and a desire to celebrate in the midst of a lot of hate.. Regardless of that, I know so many emotions are running high right now surrounding this topic, so sorry to anyone we offended! ❤️ (also I wanted to note that I shared all the birthday wishes with Marlowe yesterday and she says thank you)
I’ve been sitting here for a minute, what-if-ing this situation to see how I would feel under similar circumstances. Like, would I would be offended if a white family threw an “Indian-themed” party for their child’s birthday? If they used rudimentary representations of Indian culture as part of the “theme”? I think… I would applaud the cultural-curiosity of the children but I would have a problem with the parents who cosigned the theme and the crude representations within the party. You know how races and cultures are NOT Halloween costumes? Well, races and cultures are not party themes either. And it feels like Eva is trying so hard to be woke, when really she sounds like so many privileged white women who think they’re “exposing” their kids to other cultures by… hiring a string of Latina nannies. I don’t know. This is a mess.
CINCO DE MARLOWE! 🤩💚🎉🌮 We had the best celebration for our best girl…even in the sweltering heat. Feeling super grateful for good friends who will party even when they’re melting…as long as they’re fed frozen margs which honestly, is a small price to pay 😂 The whole party will be on the blog soon! #HappilyEvaAfter #CincoDeMarlowe #HappyBirthdayMarlowe #TacoPinata 📷: @juliadags
Lol my mom is throwing a mexican independence party on her birthday. Were mexicans, so for me it’s not weird or offensive. But that’s just my opinion
I’m half mexican and i also don’t find this offensive, but rather cute. People get offended by everything nowadays anyway 🤷🏻♀️
I’m 100% Mexican and not offended at all. I see no drunken frat dudes with fake mustaches or sombreros or panchos? I see a cute little theme and her kid loved Coco which was a great film celebrating Mexican culture. I loathe Susan Sarandon but I can’t hold that against her daughter. But yea agreed if ppl want to be offended they will fault anywhere
Agreed Chicana here, not offended.
Total ahole just like her mother. I’m not a bit surprised
It’s dumb. I think her intentions were probably GOOD, but the lack of understanding WHY this is wrong is frustrating.
I mean, at the end of the day, it’s nice to see kids who are interested in other cultures and who embrace people from outside of their tiny little family bubble. That’s absolutely wonderful, and it’s comforting to know that there are a lot of kids out there who are like that in spite of the current political climate.
But it really is along the same lines as using a culture as a costume. And it’s a shame that so many grown ass adults don’t get that.
“Anybody who knows Marlowe knows she is obsessed with Mexico- she has had incredible Latin women taking care of her from three weeks old, and one in particular from Mexico who would always call her “cinco de Marlowe” on May 5th. ”
Oh honey no……
Their disconnect from what is decent….BLOWS MY MIND!
I think….actually you know what? I don’t have the energy to waste on Susan Sarandon’s untalented daughter. Moving on…
Same.
Agreed.
I’ll just say I hope she votes better than her mother, and leave it at that.
She sucks,l. Her aside, though, I do wonder about what you do when your (white) child loves CoCo and wants a CoCo themed birthday party. Do you just go with it? Kitschy Day of the Dead party decor and all? Seems kind of yikes, but on the flip side I’d like to see CoCo get that licensing money! I really don’t know what to think. I’m open to other opinions.
I would argue it could be done. Miguel on balloons, hiring a band to play the Disney songs, keep it very specific to the movie.
This is just a “Mexico” party. Day of the dead, cinco de mayo, taco pinata, the clothes. Day of the dead =/= 5th of May in any way. It’s cos-playing a culture. It’s bad.
I assume that’s probably some of why this kid is into it.
CoCo is a STUNNING movie. And I would love for them to get more of that licensing money as well. I think, like Eliza said, it COULD be done in a way that’s not an issue – keep it very themed to the movie rather than just a weird generalized Mexico theme that is heavy on the appropriation.
EG: guitar cookies, cartoon Xoloitzcuintli dog balloons or banners or whatever. Focusing on specific characters rather than culture as a whole.
I don’t see any problem with a party theme based on a movie and the movie characters.
“Mexico” is not a theme though. Eva is just an idiot courting attention and drama.
I am down with a Coco movie theme. However, Eva is saying that her daughter’s first language is Spanish. She’s saying she’s having the party to elevate Mexico? WHAT the what. It’s a five-year-old’s birthday party. Mommy just didn’t want tacky Coco decorations from the party store.
If she really wants to “help” Mexico – hold a gala and send the proceeds to (vetted) organizations that are helping migrants and asylum seekers. Or hold an auction or something. I don’t know. But don’t try to get cultural kudos from your child’s birthday party.
“What do you mean I’m racist?! I LOOOOOVE my maid and she’s from Mexico! My massage therapist is a shaman from Costa Ricaaaaaa!! The pool boy is Mexican and he does such a great job that we’re thinking of giving him a raise to .30 cents over minimum wage. And our gardener has been with the family since I was a child. I’m not racist! I love the Latins and have grown up with them all around me MY WHOLE LIFE. There is NO WAY that I could be racist!”
–Smug güera who doesn’t know when to zip it. (And that’s what Evita here sounds like to me).
I can’t stand this chick but I’m pretty sure she didn’t say anything of the sort. So employing people who (willingly) work for her is racist now? She may pay them very well and they may very much enjoy working for her family. (Or she/they may not…) I’m really trying to understand. Because while Eva is insufferable, not all white privileged people are assholes like that.
And someone needs to explain to her that the migrants at the border are largely from Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, and Guatemala. Just because they transited through Mexico does not make them Mexican.
What Megan said, above, in terms of the refugees. She’s lumping everyone together.
Of course her kid loved “Coco.” That movie is gorgeous. I agree about making it a Coco-themed party. And Cinco de Mayo may have gotten big in the USA but it’s not the Mexican Independence Day.
My daughter is from China and when someone referred to her, relative to his Anglo descendants wearing kimonos, as also being “Oriental,” I almost snapped, “But they can take the costumes off, she can’t. People can still spit at her and tell her to go back where she came from.”
I wish I’d snapped.
i’ll generously say this party is deeply misguided and that even though she isn’t being malicious – it doesn’t mean it isn’t inappropriate cultural appropriation. that is white privilege. thinking that just b/c you didn’t INTEND to be racist means you’re not.
her new face looks good though.
Half of my family are immigrants from Mexico so parties are “Mexican” themed complete with piñatas even though we have lots of white people in our family (I’m half). I’m not sure what white people are supposed to theme they’re party as because they cannot celebrate white culture here either (american revolution, cowboys and Indians, etc) would all get them in trouble. Personally I don’t care if ppl want to hit a piñata and paint their kids face in day of the dead makeup. The bright colors traditionally used for Mexican celebrations are beautiful and I think most kids would enjoy that. I do like what the other commenter said about using Coco as the theme, maybe that would have come across better??? I do think what she said about nannies is weird.
On a side note: Does this mean dressing up as presidents, celebrities, or historical figures is also cancelled? Tommy Lee from Motley Crue didn’t appreciate someone dressing up as him for halloween. He viewed it as cultural appropriation as well. Is this the end of Marilyn Monroe costumes and drag queens dressed as culturally recognized celebrities?
If you can’t see the different between dressing as a celebrity and dressing as an entire CULTURE, well… I don’t know what to tell you. Use some critical thinking skills here.
“I’m not sure what white people are supposed to theme they’re party as because they cannot celebrate white culture here either (american revolution, cowboys and Indians, etc) would all get them in trouble.”
Well, most “white culture” is built on what we’ve stolen from the people we oppressed, slaughtered, and/or colonized, so there’s that.
Other party themes off the top of my head? One of a dozen white Disney princesses. Sports. Dance. Alice in Wonderland. Harry Potter. Anything that doesn’t involve playing dress up (and face painting) with another culture.
ALL of this.
Please be careful. “White culture” is not a thing except to racists. If you’re asking what Irish, Scottish, English, French, Norwegian, Russian, Austrian, Belgian, and Czech people do for parties in their cultures, there are many avenues open for you to learn. “Cowboys and Indians themed party for white people” is really over the top in terms of racist language. The normalization of this concept that “white” is a race and that “white people” do this or that is part of the skinhead agenda. “White culture” is a concept that is designed to paint over the many beautiful, unique, rich facets of the many DIFFERENT Western European cultures that have roots stretching back thousands of years, and instead replace it with the an image that a “white person” is an anonymous thug in a KKK sheet, with no individuality, and who is a constant threat.
Are you serious? Presidents, celebrities or historical figures are NOT a culture!
Suggestions on how to have a party celebrating “white culture” in America:
Roleplay getting pulled over by the cops and feeling zero fear
Play a game where you all go shopping and no one follows you around in the store
Play “spot the difference” while looking at our 45 presidents, 44 of whom have snowy white faces.
Sorry I’m trying to be funny, but the fact is the entire country is “white culture”. If you’re white you have an ancestral background. For me, I could throw a party celebrating irish and Scottish traditions. But “white culture”?!? That is something I will never be looking for or suffering from the lack of 🙄
Did you just compare putting on an entire CULTURE as a costume to dressing up as a celeb? Are you this uninformed or are you being intentionally obtuse??
Ouch, the arrogance of that statement from her hurts my brain. She seems like the kind of person who cannot learn because they insist they already know everything.
If the child loves Mexican food then have Mexican food at her party. She loves Mexican music? Great, play some Mexican music. You’re concerned for current issues in/with Mexico? Choose a charity and ask for donations in lieu of gifts, five years old is a great age to start gently letting a child know that others have a harder time than her and donation is one way to help.
But making a Mexican THEMED party helps absolutely no one in Mexico, and obviously can hurt the feelings of Mexican Americans who see this nonsense, who see their culture being used as a prop. Mexico is not a “theme”, Mexico is a county, our dear neighbor to the south.
She’s quite insufferable. This could have been a great learning experience for her but no, she has every excuse and she knows everything. My eyes rolled right out of my head reading her statement.
We throw this kind of parties in mexico. We dress as adelitas or charros. I guess we dont get offended by other cultures or countries doing this because we like when other people like our culture.
And if you were paying attention to the comment section in her post, many Mexicans are praising her.
Steph it would seem some Mexican people do feel offended by this (see comments in this very thread).
You of course have every right to your own feelings on it, and I hear you that you’re not alone in your feelings that this party is totally fine.
As a white woman I am disappointed in her not using this opportunity to listen and learn (like, at all! Not even a little!), in her repeating the trope that you can’t be racist if you have people of color in your life, and in her failure to make any meaningful impact with this party.
She’s a celebrity of sorts. If she is going to throw, and make extremely public, a Mexican party for her incredibly privileged family, while doing nothing for Mexican people, then in my eyes she’s misusing her privilege to the max.
It doesn’t hurt white people to tread lightly, keep their ears open, be humble, and make sure not to USE the cultures of less privileged people for fun, while doing nothing in return. White people act like they are oh-so mistreated when their questionable actions are questioned. This lady is going to be just fine after this, and by discussing it we can hope to learn more from people of color who do find this problematic.
This is so secondhand embarrassing. I read her super white lady privileged note and cringed the whole time.
I feel like this wouldn’t have been such a big deal if it were “Coco” themed. It’s a children’s movie and the characters fictional. But having a “Mexico” theme seems a bit inappropriate during these times. Plus, I feel that white people often do these parties on how they they think a person’s culture is from a very basic standpoint, very simplistic or stereotypical imagery. If you truly believed in celebrating a culture you would dive deeper than that.
Yep! Agree with this.
Idk the party seems a lot less problematic than her explanation of the party, which is legit terrifying.
“Spanish was actually Marlowe’s first language before English,”
why would you even admit that
I was wondering the same thing. So the kid spent most of her time with the nannies I presume? Eva is not THAT big of an actress that she was working all the time…so hmmm. Also, stating that pretty much all your hired help is Latina just seems ummm…I don’t know…
She couldn’t have said her daughter has Mexican classmates or something? Nope, she talked about the hired help. Yikes.
First generation American here (or as I like to call myself Tex-Mex American). As someone mentioned, if the theme is cinco de Mayo (Marlowe) then why is there day of the dead painting? If she loves the Mexican culture so much then put a little thought and perhaps educate yourself on what the holiday actually represents. The fiesta colors are gorgeous and I get it, we did my Mexican mother’s 60th birthday that fiesta colored theme and it was lovely. Here’s where my annoyance comes from, our culture isn’t a costume you can take off. My brown skin isn’t overlooked once I take off my day of the dead face paint. I want to like that they think it’s beautiful but if she had done something along side meaningful like make a statement about the horrible abuse and trauma my people are going through and then asked to donate to corresponding charities, I don’t know. It’s a high tension time considering our president is running ruthless attacks on all immigrants but especially Mexicans. Cool, you like the pretty colors and your nanny is Mexican, I guess you can use our culture for your child’s birthday party and learn or do nothing else to help the culture you love so much.
I’m on the fence here honestly. I’m Mexican-American and dad is from Mexico and a majority of mom’s family tree originated in Mexico. Half of my family currently lives in Mexico.
I LOVE Mexican decor, fashion, and the bright, beautiful colors. I can see why people are drawn to the theme for a celebration. I sincerely love that children and families love Coco and the interest it sparks about our culture and Día de los Muertos. I even pictured a few Mexican friends and family who’s nickname this kid “Cinco de Marlowe”, which made me chuckle.
What bothers me is that a bunch of white people planned and carried out this party – even if they had the best intentions – it doesn’t feel right. I’m not sure how many people of color were there, if at all. I’m glad there was no “brown face”, ponchos, fake mustaches, and bottles of tequila. If Eva’s message about her daughter’s birthday theme was posted with the original photos, it may have given her some credibility, but right now, it feels like a faux woke charade to cover her ass. If her daughter wanted a Coco party, there plenty of movie themed decorations to make that happen.
I definitely want to encourage more interest in learning about other cultures and celebrating them. It’s great and makes our world a better place! Maybe what it boils down to is that those who are within the culture should be part essential to planning the celebrations (i.e. community event) and encouraging the public to attend – not white parents making it the theme of their kid’s birthday party.
I used to actually like her but the moment she started blogging she became insufferable. To me this is typical white liberal BS. “I have Latin nannies – I can’t be racist!” Girl, bye. This is tone-deaf and disgusting and frankly Im sick of women like her and like Alyssa Milani getting all in their feelings instead of LISTENING and LEARNING why this was inappropriate.
What did Alyssa Milano do? I must have missed that story.
I dont find it offensive and I have Mexican paerents Coco is a beautiful theme
Where do they live, in LA or NY? Either way, they call their (2 Democratic) Senators, eh? What change-makers.