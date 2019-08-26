Eva Amurri threw a Mexican-themed ‘Cinco de Marlowe’ party for her daughter

Over the years, I’ve gone from thinking that Eva Amurri is kind of cool and harmless to thinking that she’s a melodramatic a–hole who makes everything about HER. She’s Susan Sarandon’s daughter and an actress in her own right, but over the years, Eva has become something of a mommy blogger. Not only that, she reads all of the judgy-mom comments and she internalizes them, which means that whenever anyone says anything mildly critical, she turns it into a five-act drama which, again, is all her. Her husband fired a nanny who sent a “sexy text” to him. Eva’s night nurse dropped their son when he was an infant. Both of those incidents were mommy-blogged extensively by Eva. And now she’s got a new issue.

Eva’s oldest child is her daughter Marlowe. Eva threw a party for Marlowe’s fifth birthday. The theme of the party was “Mexico.” Eva called the party Cinco de Marlowe. When people were like “please don’t do this” or “white people must be stopped,” Eva mommy-grammed this message, which honestly made it so much worse:

A little note on our Mexican themed party for Marlowe: with everything going on in this political climate, I thought now would be a great time to celebrate Mexico and the role it has had in our country culturally. Anybody who knows Marlowe knows she is obsessed with Mexico- she has had incredible Latin women taking care of her from three weeks old, and one in particular from Mexico who would always call her “cinco de Marlowe” on May 5th. Spanish was actually Marlowe’s first language before English, which made me really proud that she was getting so much from another culture. We moved from Los Angeles, but when the movie Coco came out, Marlowe loved it and felt really connected to it because she had heard about a lot of the themes of the movie from people she cares about. She wanted all these things brought together for her fifth birthday since she was finally, actually turning “cinco”! Of course this party was a rudimentary representation of Mexican culture since it was for young kids. This aside, we don’t only think it’s important to highlight the beauty of Mexican culture, or the horrors of the attack on Mexicans of late, with a bday party. From when this all first started, we have been donating to those effected- and I also wrote a blog post which I’m putting in my bio. (unfortunately this has been going on a long time so the post is from a while ago. Please comment on it with additional charities you love). We also have been calling our senators. Somebody reached out to me directly (in a kind way) to let me know that Marlowe’s theme offended them. They didn’t know the reasoning behind why we picked it, but I wanted to take a minute to say that this theme was picked because of a love for Mexico and its people and a desire to celebrate in the midst of a lot of hate.. Regardless of that, I know so many emotions are running high right now surrounding this topic, so sorry to anyone we offended! ❤️ (also I wanted to note that I shared all the birthday wishes with Marlowe yesterday and she says thank you)

[From Eva’s Instagram]

I’ve been sitting here for a minute, what-if-ing this situation to see how I would feel under similar circumstances. Like, would I would be offended if a white family threw an “Indian-themed” party for their child’s birthday? If they used rudimentary representations of Indian culture as part of the “theme”? I think… I would applaud the cultural-curiosity of the children but I would have a problem with the parents who cosigned the theme and the crude representations within the party. You know how races and cultures are NOT Halloween costumes? Well, races and cultures are not party themes either. And it feels like Eva is trying so hard to be woke, when really she sounds like so many privileged white women who think they’re “exposing” their kids to other cultures by… hiring a string of Latina nannies. I don’t know. This is a mess.