Prince William & Kate did a smug photo-op with the Queen in Scotland

I’m really struggling to understand why the Queen continues to cosign her family’s clownery. One of the first images we had of the Queen in Scotland this summer was when she smiled alongside the Duke of York as they headed to church… the day after Jeffrey Epstein died mysteriously. Then on Sunday, August 25th, the Queen sent another “I cosign this” message by attending church with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, or rather the Earl and Countess of Strathearn (Will and Kate’s Scottish titles). The Queen continues to back the trashiest members of her family. She does this by smiling alongside them and choosing to be photographed with them during terrible newscycles.

The past week and a half has been full of (what we now know) an orchestrated smear on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their use of private planes. Will and Kate organized their photoshoot with a budget airline, only that blew up in their faces. But you wouldn’t know from these photos of Will and Kate looking super-pleased with themselves. At this point – as I said before – I really do believe that the Sussexes’ “private plane furor” was egged on by William and Kensington Palace at this point. I’m not saying William orchestrated the entire thing by himself (that would be too much work). But he definitely helped the narrative. And as we can see, the Queen cosigns the war of the brothers, and she makes it seem like she’s choosing sides. And before anyone makes the argument that the Queen chose the seating arrangement with Will & Kate by rank… Charles and Camilla went to church too. The Queen could have shared a car with Charles and it wouldn’t have been this story.

As for fashion – Kate apparently wore a green Michael Kors “shirt dress,” although this just looks like one of her many BUTTON-covered coats to me. The DM says this costs £225.

