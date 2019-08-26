Prince William & Kate did a smug photo-op with the Queen in Scotland

I’m really struggling to understand why the Queen continues to cosign her family’s clownery. One of the first images we had of the Queen in Scotland this summer was when she smiled alongside the Duke of York as they headed to church… the day after Jeffrey Epstein died mysteriously. Then on Sunday, August 25th, the Queen sent another “I cosign this” message by attending church with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, or rather the Earl and Countess of Strathearn (Will and Kate’s Scottish titles). The Queen continues to back the trashiest members of her family. She does this by smiling alongside them and choosing to be photographed with them during terrible newscycles.
The past week and a half has been full of (what we now know) an orchestrated smear on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their use of private planes. Will and Kate organized their photoshoot with a budget airline, only that blew up in their faces. But you wouldn’t know from these photos of Will and Kate looking super-pleased with themselves. At this point – as I said before – I really do believe that the Sussexes’ “private plane furor” was egged on by William and Kensington Palace at this point. I’m not saying William orchestrated the entire thing by himself (that would be too much work). But he definitely helped the narrative. And as we can see, the Queen cosigns the war of the brothers, and she makes it seem like she’s choosing sides. And before anyone makes the argument that the Queen chose the seating arrangement with Will & Kate by rank… Charles and Camilla went to church too. The Queen could have shared a car with Charles and it wouldn’t have been this story.
As for fashion – Kate apparently wore a green Michael Kors “shirt dress,” although this just looks like one of her many BUTTON-covered coats to me. The DM says this costs £225.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
The monarchy is living on borrowed time at this point. This episode makes me believe that if William ever does become King his behavior will be the last nail in the coffin. I am saying this from an American perspective. Maybe someone who lives in England has a different perspective? Are the monarchy unconditionally loved?
Ya know, when the palace called Kate, ‘trustie’ or something to that effect during their official statement on their engagement, I didn’t think much of it.
Now I realize what they were saying was,homegirl is so hard up for a ring she’ll definitely keep her mouth shut and play ball…
I’m sure it was so exciting for them, ya know being the second favorites after a man who sexually abused children…
Katie Keen and her family has proved from the beginning that they would do and put up with ANYTHING and EVERYTHING to get that ring – William has always cheated and Kate has always looked the other way. Being married with children is no guarantee she will get the big prize of Queen Consort, divorce is quite common in that family – Charles has already proven its ok for the heir to get divorced.
William’s face, as well as his behavior, gets uglier every day. Quite fitting for someone with such low character.
I keep thinking about the christening photo.
Smug, douchebag comes to mind when I think of William.
If only he spent more time working is all I say.
He looks smug in those pictures ugh
Right!? I really can’t stand either of them now.
I know it sounds cruel, but I really wish Buzzfeed would release a game called, ‘Guess the Year by Prince William’s Hair Line’. With anyone else I’d be like, ‘not cool’ but for him I’ll make an exception…and I’d get a perfect score
This plane business was really the final nail in the coffin for me
I agree with MACHINEELF, borrowed time indeed for them.
I also really was beginning to cozy up to TQ when Meghan first stepped into the Firm and after hearing rumors she wasn’t fond of Kate’s work ethic but I think that’s not the case. One would think after all the woman has seen and heard, she wouldn’t be so tone deaf yet I believe she doesn’t care. I lost respect for her again. She shows the public who she is. Actions speak louder than words.
The Queen might really like Meghan, she might think Kate us lazy af, but her priority is and always has been the continuation of the monarchy. William is the one in direct line, so he’s the one to be protected over Harry, no matter which one she might like more.
Those smug, sh*t-eating grins..exactly like Pedo Andy when he had his own ride along with Mummy. Can’t we be rid of them already?????
Yeah, Kate is in it for the long, very long ride. The real question is why someone like MM, a clever biracial woman, thought for even one second this marriage was a good idea. And now, an innocent child has been brought into this mess. Like Kate, I get it. She’s vapid and as shallow as they come. But Meghan? There is a real disconnect between her advocacy work and her joining a modern symbol of white supremacy and colonialism.
I often wonder this as well. Meghan always seemed like someone who wanted to do real good and change things, but the BRF is the antithesis of that. Their power comes from maintaining the status quo and keeping others down. I’ve always assumed that the perks were blinding, I think they would be totally entrancing in the beginning honestly.
Because she’s also vapid and shallow and cares for the luxury of that lifestyle. There’s no other reason. She’s not a naif. And if you take away the trappings of his family Harry really ain’t all that great a catch – if he weren’t a Windsor he’d be Mr Pretty-Average: teenage hell raiser turned born again woke guy, been in the army, does a bit of charity work, currently between jobs, etc., etc.
As a black woman I judge her for marrying into that colonialist ill-gotten-gains racket of a family. I wouldn’t give any of the Trump wives or Murdoch wives, as a Western example (there are other examples I could give but they wouldn’t really be known outside my home country, so for universality we’ll go with Trumps/Murdochs), any benefit of the doubt so I certainly won’t be giving her any benefit of the doubt either. The sooner the British get rid of their Royals the better imo. They ransacked and ruined the continent of my birth so I’ll be happy to see their demise.
So dumb. The Queen could have realised the world is changing and embrace their new family member instead of throwing them under the plane. But no can do. WK and Carole (yes I’m sideeyeing her friendship with DM) could have realised they need HM to work and support them while the children grow up, but no can do. They are all as archaic and smug as ever.
William has the same pompous ass smugness as his Uncle Andrew, they are 2 peas in a pod.
When is TQ going to do a pap walk like this with the Sussex’s?????
Andrew is his own class of vile and morally bankrupt.
I’m guessing H&M will do their own church photo op with TQ when they visit?
The irony of attending church service with pedo Andrew and now these two after the failed PR stunt story just dropped irks me. The smugness of them sitting there smirking and waving is just….gross!
The queen banking on the Cambridges is a bad call just as doing the ride along with Andrew. The British press is playing along but social media has branded them as scum. The perfect English family image will eventually crack. Andrew’s mess came back on him NINE years later