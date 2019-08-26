“Is anyone interested in Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil?” links
  • August 26, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Music Industry Trusts Award Gala

I am not into this image of Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil. [Dlisted]
David Beckham mocked Victoria Beckham for her boat-gown. [Just Jared]
Lainey analyzes Prince Andrew’s messy statement. [LaineyGossip]
I love everything about Jennifer Lopez’s look here. [Go Fug Yourself]
People still want to watch Gerard Butler punch things. [Pajiba]
Now Donald Trump says he doesn’t want to nuke hurricanes. Flip-flopper![Towleroad]
Did Bobby Brown get hit by a car? [Starcasm]
Here’s a brief look at The Rise of Skywalker. [Seriously OMG]
The Lady and the Tramp trailer is here and it’s… well…(see below). [Jezebel]

19 Responses to ““Is anyone interested in Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil?” links”

  1. Lightpurple says:
    August 26, 2019 at 12:32 pm

    If they were just going to make her look like Helena Bonham Carter, why not just hire Helena Bonham Carter?

  2. DS9 says:
    August 26, 2019 at 12:33 pm

    I wasn’t until I saw this combined with the director and my utter excitement at seeing me “oh but I am a spy” back on the screen in what’s sure to be an equally campy role.

    Mr. Spy not a Spy was the best part of I, Tonya (fight me) and 70′s punk De Vil is just glorious.

  3. Athyrmose says:
    August 26, 2019 at 12:33 pm

    I’m not feeling it at all, either.

  4. Case says:
    August 26, 2019 at 12:33 pm

    I’m interested in her take on Cruella because I think she’d do well in the role, but…is this supposed to be an origin story or something? I don’t want to see a Cruella origin story. She’s a monster who wanted to kill puppies. She’s not an anti-hero or a grey villain. Why is this a thing?

    • BeanieBean says:
      August 26, 2019 at 12:37 pm

      Yeah, I’m confused by the ‘attack’ Dalmatians, considering her thing is making coats out of Dalmation puppies. As for live-action Lady and the Tramp, I was all set not to like it–cartoons have their own special kind of magic–but this one sucked me in.

    • Megan says:
      August 26, 2019 at 1:32 pm

      Why so many remakes? Can’t they hand the producer and director chairs to women so we can get some new stories on screen.

  5. ME says:
    August 26, 2019 at 12:38 pm

    J.Lo nope (which saddens me because I love her)!

    Emma…hmmm. not really in to this. Isn’t Cruella a lot older or am I wrong?

  6. StarGreek says:
    August 26, 2019 at 12:45 pm

    I am just tired of remakes.

    There must be a slaughter of screenwriters somewhere, there is no other explanation for this lack of originality.

    • Erinn says:
      August 26, 2019 at 1:06 pm

      Oh, but there IS a completely separate explanation.

      They’re filling out their catalog so there’s plenty to stream on their new streaming service.

      Add the easy profit into it – they know people will bring their kids and there will be those who watch for nostalgia – and you’ve got one of the easiest most guaranteed profit plan there is.

    • Mox says:
      August 26, 2019 at 1:12 pm

      My hubby is a screenwriter. There are a ton of them, largely unemployed or scampering from project to project, trying to hold down jobs. They would love to tell their own original stories but studios and networks refuse to take the risk for fear of monetary loss. They’d rather stick to remaking previously successful IPs because it guarantees butts in seats and dollars in their pockets. Want to prove them wrong? Stop going to remakes and sequel franchises (wait till they’re on Netflix or streaming.) Only that will make them rethink their strategy. Right now we prove them right by giving them millions for remake after remake while original mid-budget movies struggle to profit. Obviously you can spend your money how you want, but they’ll keep producing remakes until they’re no longer profitable.

    • Amaryis says:
      August 26, 2019 at 1:19 pm

      I’m so tired of the remakes too.
      And always hiring actors who can’t sing to try to pull off the original songs (Emma Watson, Emma Stone, etc)

  7. Valiantly Varnished says:
    August 26, 2019 at 12:52 pm

    Zimmerman is one of my favorite designers and J.Lo is wearing them head to toe. She looks AMAZING.

  8. olive says:
    August 26, 2019 at 1:06 pm

    no. i’m not interested in a 29 year old cruella, she’s a better villian as an older woman.

  9. Mox says:
    August 26, 2019 at 1:13 pm

    Best J. Lo look in awhile!

  10. manda says:
    August 26, 2019 at 1:18 pm

    I am not into this at all. I am, however, very much here for lady and the tramp

  11. Giddy says:
    August 26, 2019 at 1:22 pm

    I confess to loving that trailer from Lady and the Tramp. I’m excited about seeing it. I read that the Tramp doggie was a rescue from a shelter in New Mexico, so I’m on board! He has an incredibly expressive face and i will be taking grandchildren right away.

