Healing ointment, an all-in-one serum and a bestselling denim jacket



As I’ve mentioned, I felt weird about doing the Amazon posts at first, but I’ve been able to talk about my favorite products which has been fun and hopefully non-spammy. I learned so much about skincare and my skin is so much nicer now! It’s really been a game changer for me. However I’m running out of stuff to talk about and have asked Hecate to help a bit. She’s going to be adding product and book recommendations starting on Thursday. Thanks for all your help with these! As always please let me know if you’d like me to look up anything or if you’ve found anything you love.

Two ounces of clinical quality hyaluronic acid for $14



The hyaluronic acid which came with my Eve Hansen set is just about finished. I really like it as it’s very hydrating and I do think it made a difference. This is an affordable two ounces of deeply hydrating serum for just $14. It has 2,000 ratings, 4.5 stars and a C from Fakespot. Reviewers say they “have seen an amazing improvement in the texture and elasticity of my skin,” call it “magic in a bottle” and say their face glows afterwards.

A bamboo shoe shelf that will make your entryway look organized



I own a two tier version of this Honey Can Do bamboo shoe rack! I’ve had it for so long that I’ve forgotten about it. It’s one of those pieces that works so well you end up taking for granted. This angled three tier bamboo shoe rack looks great in a hall or entryway. It has little ledges to keep your shoes in place and you can even fit flatter shoes under it. Reviewers call it “a good deal for the price,” “attractive” and “quality.” I found it relatively easy to put together too. This has a bad rating from Fakespot but I’ve owned it for four years and it’s held up.

A bestselling stretch denim jacket that will go with almost anything



Do you have a cute denim jacket for fall? You probably do, but you can never have too many. I wear them all the time even with skirts and dresses I love denim shirts too, they’re great little coverups. This $30 denim jacket by Wrangler comes in sizes small to x-large and in light or dark wash. It has over 1,4000 reviews, 4.7 stars and an A from Fakespot! Women call it “comfortable,” “my favorite jacket” and say that it fits well, “looks great” and that they love the stretch it has to it.

An all-in-one antiaging serum with so many beneficial ingredients



This all-in-one serum from Truskin has vitamin c, niacinamide, retinol, hyaluronic acid, and salicylic acid. It has over 1,800 ratings, 4.5 stars and a C from Fakespot, which is about average for the serums. Women say that it within about a week and a half it can make “a huge improvement in the firmness and brightness” of skin, that makeup goes on so smoothly over it and that it reduces dark spots and smile lines.

Healing ointment that has so many uses



I saw this over at US Magazine and now I want this affordable ointment from Australia, which also doubles as a lip balm. In case you’re wondering what PawPaw is, it’s just another name for papaya, which has natural enzymes and apparently healing properties. This has 900 ratings, 4.4 stars and a B from Fakespot. Reviewers say you can use it in place of hydrocortisone to treat bug bites, eczema, wounds and even burns. It’s said to be a “non prescription miracle” that “works on everything.” It’s also called the “best product for cracked lips ever” and women rave about how it healed their chapped lips overnight.

A six pack of stabby self defense devices for your keychains



This may be controversial, but I was talking to a police officer about the fact that I have taken Krav Maga self defense classes. I have pepper spray at home but will not carry it on my keychain after an incident of someone spraying it when I left it on a table at a bar. (That cleared the whole place out!) He recommended a kuboton device like this aluminum one to carry on my keychain. These come in a pack of 6 for just $11. You can keep one for yourself and give the rest to friends. This has only 15 ratings and 4.6 stars but I’m picking it over other devices as it has an A from Fakespot. People say it gives them peace of mind and they like how colorful the options are. There are so many videos on YouTube on how to use the kuboton for self defense. This can also be used to smash windows in the event of an emergency.

