Mark Hamill slays Ivanka Trump’s Star Wars tweet in three words

wenn36618656

We’ve discussed before that Mark Hamill is one to watch on Twitter. He knows the position he and his iconic Luke Skywalker hold in people’s hearts and he’s living up to those expectations. And bless him for it because I imagine having to be the embodiment of Skywalker all the time is exhausting. Mark is also one of the funniest celebs on Twitter and I don’t think that’s as tiring for him, I think that comes naturally. But when the two come together and he can make the perfect Star Wars joke, it’s a beautiful thing. When the punchline of his sharp-tongued, Star Wars barb is the current POTUS’ daughter, Ivanka Trump, it’s glorious. And that’s what happened this past weekend. It started on Saturday when Ivanka the Vapid posted this little ditty to her account:

I get that we are supposed to note the kid dressed as a stormtrooper but the real Star Wars connection is the overdressed couple that looks like they’ve been frozen in carbonite. Anyway, I guess this was supposed to be an endearing family pic but in actuality the parents look absolutely terrified to be in the same room as their children. Since Ivanka decided to release it to the Twitterverse, it became fair game. And Mark shot it directly out of the sky:

The title of this post said he took her out with three words, you can pick which three because I like both the caption and the hashtag equally. I can’t add anything to this, perfect caption is perfect. The Deplorables have written Mark off for this, the lamest excuse being that clearly Mark hates children. I imagine turning MAGA supporters off Star Wars is the best endorsement the future sequels have, score another one for Luke! Mark has been loudly outspoken against the current administration, especially their ridiculous social media postings. How did Ivanka think this would be missed? Mark has 3M followers, I’ll bet the majority of whom probably forwarded this to him the minute it hit the airwaves. She got exactly what she deserved.

Although I like Mark’s response the best it certainly was not the only response. The first goes to Star Wars expert, Patton Oswalt:

wenn36618664

wenn36618671

Photo credit: WENN Photos and Twitter

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

16 Responses to “Mark Hamill slays Ivanka Trump’s Star Wars tweet in three words”

  1. H says:
    October 1, 2019 at 9:06 am

    I love Mark. I miss Carrie. #GoForceYourself is everything. If only we could dump Ivana and Jared into lava pits of Mustafar.

    Reply
  2. AmyB says:
    October 1, 2019 at 9:07 am

    This is perfect Mark Hamill – LOVE IT!

    Reply
  3. jbyrdku says:
    October 1, 2019 at 9:07 am

    I follow him on Twitter. I thought his tweet was hilarious :)

    Reply
  4. Arb says:
    October 1, 2019 at 9:12 am

    Is there a reason to use a disposable plastic water bottle in your own home? Jesus.

    Reply
  5. HK9 says:
    October 1, 2019 at 9:12 am

    Bwahahahahaha

    Reply
  6. Arpeggi says:
    October 1, 2019 at 9:13 am

    Foot soldiers for the nazi is an apt description. Seriously, it’s surprising to still be shocked about how freackin’ clueless complicit barbie can be. And they’re supposed to be the smart one?!?

    Reply
  7. Prairiegirl says:
    October 1, 2019 at 9:15 am

    When I saw that tweet, I misread ‘force’ for ‘farce’ which if you think about it works way better.

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      October 1, 2019 at 9:31 am

      Ha. It does. The whole scene looks staged to me, especially the games on the couch.

      I saw all the great responses even before Hamill’s utterly brilliant roast. Heroes.

      Reply
  8. Shana says:
    October 1, 2019 at 9:16 am

    This made me happy

    Reply
  9. ABC says:
    October 1, 2019 at 9:19 am

    Eh, I find it a bit cheap. Out of all the horrible things Ivanka does this is not the one to call her out on to gain brownie points from the public.

    Reply
  10. Starkiller says:
    October 1, 2019 at 9:23 am

    I’m not disputing that Hamill’s tweet is hilarious (it is), but do these famous types with millions of followers not grasp that they’re just giving these lizard people what they want, which is more attention and coverage? This is what got Emperor Baby Fists elected in the first place—the constant hysterical press coverage and response to of his every move. If he’d just been ignored like the floating turd he is in the first place, he would’ve faded eventually. The more attention these creeps get, the more it legitimises and emboldens their followers.

    Reply
  11. smcollins says:
    October 1, 2019 at 9:24 am

    Mark Hamill is an American treasure. Hats off to you, sir, and keep fighting the good fight.

    Reply
  12. Christina says:
    October 1, 2019 at 9:30 am

    Mark Hamill is a nation treasure.

    Reply
  13. Tiffany says:
    October 1, 2019 at 9:30 am

    Hamill only has 3M followers.

    What kind of world are we living in, y’all?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment