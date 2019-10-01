All the president’s men are compromised, treasonous idiots & liars

For years now, we’ve been saying that when the first dominos fall in Trumpland, it will be a sight to behold because all of these wannabe gangsters and bigly idiots will start turning on each other immediately. It took so much longer than any of us wanted: we kept thinking that this or that would be the first domino. But no. It was the whistleblower and a call from Donald Trump to Ukraine’s president Zelensky. From there, the dominos have started to fall. Considering that Trump can’t take a dump without tweet-incriminating himself and half of his Cabinet, it’s no surprise that one treasonous phone call has led to all of this. All of this broke within the span of about two hours yesterday, in the late afternoon and early evening. It was glorious:

Rudy Giuliani got served. The House Foreign Affairs and Oversight issued subpoenas for Giuliani’s documents related to anything about Trump’s effort to dirty up Joe Biden in Ukraine.

Trumpy needed Oz’s help. Trump went to Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison to “help Attorney General William P. Barr gather information for a Justice Department inquiry that Mr. Trump hopes will discredit the Mueller investigation, according to two American officials with knowledge of the call.” Trump went to Australian authorities to help him prove that the Mueller investigation – which is over and in which Trump is still uncharged – was somehow unfair or criminal or bad.

Mike Pompeo was on the phone call. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was ON THE CALL between Trump and Zelensky. He had been trying to play coy about this phone call, like he had never even heard of treason, like he had never even considered that it was an impeachable offense to ask a foreign government to dirty up a political opponent. But Pompeo was on the call.

AG Bill Barr’s foreign meetings. Barr was overseas, conducting “private meetings” with foreign intelligence officials to get “their help in a Justice Department inquiry that President Trump hopes will discredit U.S. intelligence agencies’ examination of Russian interference in the 2016 election, according to people familiar with the matter.” He was conducting private meetings with foreign spies in the hopes of convincing those foreign spies to help him discredit the findings of American intelligence operatives that YES, Russia had interfered in the 2016 election and was planning to interfere in the 2020 election. You can’t make this up.

Basically, everyone in the Trump orbit is compromised. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if we learned, in the next 24 hours, that Ivanka Trump was also on the phone call and that Jared Kushner asked Mohammed Bin Salman to kill Democrats and that Steve Mnunchin killed hobos and then used hobo corpses’ skin for money.