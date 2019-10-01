Is anyone else annoyed by Brad Falchuk & Gwyneth Paltrow’s online extra-ness?

I have a real question to all of our loyal readers: do you also find Brad Falchuk and Gwyneth Paltrow annoying as a couple? I fully admit that Gwyneth annoys me like few celebrities, in that “love to hate her” way where I end up gleefully writing about her unscientific shenanigans. But I’m talking about as a couple: does the Falchuk-Paltrow brand annoy you? I find them very extra. But I think that’s sort of the point after all of these years. After Chris Martin and Ben Affleck and Brad Pitt, Gwyneth found a guy who wants to pose for cheesy photos and talk her up constantly. Why is that so annoying to me? After all, I defend Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, for the love of God. I guess maybe my feelings about Gwyneth on her own affects the way I see her marriage and her latest husband.
Anyway, it’s been peak nausea from Faltrow recently. They just celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary (with a selfie) and Gwyneth celebrated her 47th birthday in New York with Brad. Brad posted this message on his Instagram:
Today is Gwyneth’s birthday so I’m just going to say it – she’s the greatest human being ever. She’s not perfect – her sense of humor can be a little on the dirty side, she gets very angry at other drivers, isn’t that cheery before her first cup of coffee, considers dehydration to be a character flaw and improperly seasoned food hurts her feelings.
Even with all of these imperfections, her gifts elevate her – blue eyes that see the best in the people she loves and a tireless drive to make sure they see it too. Soft, hard working hands that she uses to make the most delicious pancakes and make you feel at home with the slightest touch. Extreme curiosity and even more extreme bravery to share that curiosity and the places it takes her with the world. She’s a relentless mother and step mother, the BEST wife, all of her friends know she’s their champion and no one wears clothes as well as she does.
She’s endlessly fascinating, succeeds at everything she does and drinks whiskey and eats fried food yet still manages to look like that. Happy birthday, Love. I know I’m not the only person to say, thank God you were born. I love you.
On one side, it’s super-sweet and we should all be so lucky to have our husbands gush about us this way. On the other side… wow, Falchuk is really ON BRAND with Gwyneth’s messaging. “…Considers dehydration to be a character flaw and improperly seasoned food hurts her feelings…” One of the Goopiest things ever. Anyway, I still find them annoying, sorry not sorry.
Photos courtesy of Instagram.
Gwyneth has been my celebrity crush for about 15 years. Not in actions, but just in looks. But I just don’t understand how she is in love with JONATHAN CHEBAN!!!! And yes their relationship is annoying for some reason.
Yes, Brad is Buff Cheban
TOTALLY Cheban! That was my first thought.
i love her, but then again i love many women that are not liked in this site. amal comes to mind. go figure
Why the need to gush in a public forum? Sheesh. My husband adores me after 22 years and he gushed privately. Which is fine. No one needs to hear that. It’s gross. And totally annoying. And ridiculous. I’m sure she’s approving and editing it.
Many times if you have to publicly declare it to the world in prose and not directly to your partner you’re covering for something. Obviously there’s exceptions, I dont think theyre it though.
My thoughts also.
That pic makes me think he’s just as self absorbed as she is.
These two are so up themselves. Tiresome pair. Yawn.
Really. They should just STFU.
I don’t know if there are any studies to back me up, but, I have noticed that the couples that publicly gush the most tend to have the most fragile and unsatisfying relationships in private.
That’s my opinion as well. Couples gushing over themselves on FaceBook endlessly, and then divorce.
Claire, totally. My husband gushed about me on Facebook and talked about his adorable kids, all while completely ignoring us/rejecting me in real life (this was all pre divorce – literally the first thing he did when I told him I was leaving him was defriend me in FB!). And I’ve had women tell me privately awful stuff about their husbands and then I see them gushing about those same men in Facebook posts. And yes, G annoys me in her own and they annoy me as a couple.
Falchuk is the one who’s extra, Gwyneth is actually quite reserved about their relationship.
I find it amusing but sweet. But I have a soft spot for any man who isn’t afraid of a successful woman his own age.
INSANELY annoying.
Listen, I’m one of those blessed people who truly finds my spouse to be the most perfect, wonderful, amazing guy. I tell HIM how wonderful he is, all the sweet things, every aspect I adore etc etc. You know who I don’t tell? The entire internet.
It seems so disingenuous to me. Make a post saying you love and adore her and leave it at that. The rest, to anyone besides Gwen, is obnoxious drivel. If you feel that much of a need to share your deep adoration with the world instead of intimately with your spouse then I think you’re overcompensating and you’re annoying!
Yes. Love and adoration in real life is sweet and lovely. But the same sentiments, in depth and detail like that, all over social media, are revolting to me.
Totally annoying, yes. (Plus, that 5 o’clock shadow look is NOT working on hubs. So awful!)
Omg that was nauseating
It was & I was eating when I read it. I truly believe their are Goop rules which include as 1. Always flatter The Goop. Preferably in public where mass strangers shall read and envy The Goop.
I still find it odd it took a year of marriage to live together. Plus “greatest step mom?” I was under the impression that his kids don’t especially love The Goop. Maybe they came around but I did find it interesting
It’s kinda sweet, but i think Brad dominates this marriage. He still looks douchey to me, and i have this awful feeling that he will eventually cheat on Goop too.
I think when she dated those other men, social media wasn’t a thing.
Of all of her exes, Chris seems to be the only one who is private. The others seems to like attention…
No, because I don’t pay them any attention at all.
And yikes, all that money and he can’t afford to fix his teeth?
This is what occurred to me yesterday after I saw a post about these two on Lainey. I tried for a moment to put my finder on why so annoying? But then i went about my own business because they are and I am not sure I need to feel bad about it. They just look like fairly arrogant people thinking they are above the masses. That annoys me and that’s probably it
All gushy, thirsty couples annoy me. I get really uncomfortable seeing this kind of thing from people I know in real life even.
If she didn’t push anti-science bullcrap, I would regard her as eccentric and harmless.
They are profoundly, exponentially annoying together. Also, capitalizing “BEST” wife makes him look like a disrespectful douche. Yeah, Brad, we know you left your first, not best, wife for Gwyneth. PS, So do your kids.
I’m annoyed by her even more after listening to the podcast “America dissected” where they talk about her pushing quack science and how it exploits women’s fears and distrust of the healthcare industry.
She’s a pretentious twit who would be nowhere without mummy and daddy’s money and connections. Can’t stand her and he seems to be fairly self-absorbed also.
I find any celeb couple going over the top PDA annoying whether pawing each other constantly on the red carpet (A&B in their heyday) or gushing posts like this. This is on brand for Brad F though since he’s a writer who always goes over the top (see The Politician). A simple declaration of love is impossible for him.
Every word she speaks seems like she views her career and success as a God given right. She just seems eternally smug and found a mate that mirrors her navel gazing privilege.
I hope his Netflix show bombs.
It’s easy to be blissfully happy when you have unlimited money, grown/teenage kids, and you barely see your spouse. Sign me upppp!
I’ve been watching the first few episodes of The Politician, and it feels too much like The Royal Tennenbaums with a splash of Rushmore. Brad is a Wes Anderson wannabe.
All of the ‘bad qualities’ he listed reeked of Cool Girlness. I’m surprised he didn’t say she yells at the TV while watching sports.