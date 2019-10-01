Duchess Meghan wears a Room 502 shirtdress for an ActionAid event

Embed from Getty Images

Here are photos from the Duchess of Sussex’s second event today in Johannesburg. She visited Action Aid for another conversation, this one about gender-based violence. This follows her trip to the memorial of the murdered 19-year-old Cape Town student, Uyinene Mrwetyana, last week. Meghan is actively pursuing work in domestic violence prevention and violence against women. It would not surprise me at all if Meghan takes on a few new patronages with these issues when she gets back to the UK.

Meghan had a few hours off in between her visit to the university earlier in the day and this event. So she changed out of that Banana Republic trench-dress and into yet another shirtdress – this one is by Room 502. She’s been wearing a lot of pieces in the same beige/muddy/olive-brown family. Did someone tell her that those were good colors for her? Because… they are not. To be fair though, of all the shirtdresses we’ve seen on this tour, this is one of the better ones.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

I didn’t get around to posting the photos from Meghan’s trip to Victoria Yards in Johannesburg yesterday, because there weren’t a lot of photos (it was an unannounced visit). She met with artisans and designers and she picked up a pair of jeans. She wore the Aritzia “Wilfred” dress in blue, which retails for $148.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty.

20 Responses to “Duchess Meghan wears a Room 502 shirtdress for an ActionAid event”

  1. Bri W. says:
    October 1, 2019 at 9:21 am

    I like this dress wayyyyy better than that Banana Republic one. She’s glowing.

    Reply
  2. Isa says:
    October 1, 2019 at 9:22 am

    I think the color of the dress looks good on her, but NAF of the material that looks wrinkly.

    Reply
  3. lily says:
    October 1, 2019 at 9:23 am

    the problem is the outfits are TOO relaxed.

    Reply
    • Mignionette says:
      October 1, 2019 at 9:30 am

      I disagree and urge you to look at Anne and Sophie’s outfits. The issue is that Meg is relaxed and un-stuffy as per her natural disposition….

      Reply
  4. lana86 says:
    October 1, 2019 at 9:23 am

    Donnow I love this color, and good on her

    Reply
  5. little bird says:
    October 1, 2019 at 9:26 am

    that aritzia dress is *chef’s kiss* i love it, esp with the bright shoes

    Reply
  6. Redgrl says:
    October 1, 2019 at 9:26 am

    I really like the longer navy blue dress – the red shoes with it is a cute accent. Fashion aside, I am really impressed with the causes she has focused on. She seems knowledgeable and prepared too which is refreshing!

    Reply
  7. DaggerIsle says:
    October 1, 2019 at 9:27 am

    Love that blue dress. The bright shoes look fab with it.

    I don’t think all those belted dresses/coats she wears are very flattering on her.
    She needs a more tailored look.

    Reply
    • BayTampaBay says:
      October 1, 2019 at 9:33 am

      I like the blue dress too! IMHO, the one row of small buttons vertically down the vertically front make her look taller and thinner as there is no horizontal line breaking her in two.

      Reply
      • DaggerIsle says:
        October 1, 2019 at 9:35 am

        I totally agree. Belting up makes her look way bigger than she is.
        She needs a good stylist!

  8. bonobochick says:
    October 1, 2019 at 9:31 am

    I am fine with the relaxed clothing. This tour isn’t about fashion. She is drawing attention to conversations about empowerment, education, and femicide / gender violence. Looking at all her events so far, a glam look isn’t warranted.

    That said, I think she has been glowing at every event and that is the best look of all on her.

    Also, Harry has also been working relaxed clothing and embracing khaki & earth tones.

    Reply
  9. M. says:
    October 1, 2019 at 9:31 am

    I think Meghan has looked beautiful and appropriate throughout this entire tour. I’m side eyeing a lot of the extremely negative comments. I think it’s safe to assume that some of the criticisms I’m seeing about Meghan’s body are from women of a certain demographic who are not used to seeing curvy bodies in the royal family.

    Reply
  10. HeyThere! says:
    October 1, 2019 at 9:32 am

    She’s glowing!!!! Motherhood looks good on her!!

    Reply
  11. Erinn says:
    October 1, 2019 at 9:33 am

    MUCH better! This is what I mean when I say the other look was off proportionately. The belt, buttons and collar overpowered her. While this isn’t my favorite Meghan look, there’s not really anything wrong with it.

    I feel like she’s into the ‘safari colors’ if that makes sense. It’s a bit themey, but it seems like she’s gone full tilt into the olive, camel, tan, beige type shades on this trip.

    Reply
  12. Ib says:
    October 1, 2019 at 9:33 am

    I think neutrals look lovely on her. This post is a bit bitchy

    Reply
  13. AllKindsOfSugar says:
    October 1, 2019 at 9:33 am

    The green dress just doesn’t fit, the fabric wrinkles easily and those pocket flaps are tragic.
    The blue with the red shoes (look like Rothys) is just perfect and I want one.
    Fashion aside, she looks fantastic and very fresh with minimal make up. I am also suffering major hair envy.

    Reply
  14. TheOriginalMia says:
    October 1, 2019 at 9:33 am

    Love both of these dresses, especially the blue one with those cute red flats.

    I’m with you, Kaiser. I bet she will take on some new patronages.

    When she visited Victoria Yards, she picked up a pair of jeans she had ordered 3 weeks ago. The designer had a pair of dungarees for Archie as well. Squee! I hope we see them both in their jeans.

    Reply
  15. Kittycat says:
    October 1, 2019 at 9:34 am

    Wilfred is a brand that the store Aritzia carries! That dress is just called the “Shirt Dress”. Aritzia carries a lot of Wilfred clothing. One thing I love about Aritiza is their clothing is ethically sourced and I love that Meghan supports ethically sourced clothing!

    Reply
  16. Tanguerita says:
    October 1, 2019 at 9:34 am

    the sartorial ugliness galore continues unabated…

    Reply
  17. Jan says:
    October 1, 2019 at 9:35 am

    The khaki/olive/beige colors don’t suit most people but they definitely look good on her.

    As for the more relaxed style…I do like that the focus is on the causes not her dresses or what they cost.

    Reply

