Duchess Meghan wears a Room 502 shirtdress for an ActionAid event

Here are photos from the Duchess of Sussex’s second event today in Johannesburg. She visited Action Aid for another conversation, this one about gender-based violence. This follows her trip to the memorial of the murdered 19-year-old Cape Town student, Uyinene Mrwetyana, last week. Meghan is actively pursuing work in domestic violence prevention and violence against women. It would not surprise me at all if Meghan takes on a few new patronages with these issues when she gets back to the UK.
Meghan had a few hours off in between her visit to the university earlier in the day and this event. So she changed out of that Banana Republic trench-dress and into yet another shirtdress – this one is by Room 502. She’s been wearing a lot of pieces in the same beige/muddy/olive-brown family. Did someone tell her that those were good colors for her? Because… they are not. To be fair though, of all the shirtdresses we’ve seen on this tour, this is one of the better ones.
I didn’t get around to posting the photos from Meghan’s trip to Victoria Yards in Johannesburg yesterday, because there weren’t a lot of photos (it was an unannounced visit). She met with artisans and designers and she picked up a pair of jeans. She wore the Aritzia “Wilfred” dress in blue, which retails for $148.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
I like this dress wayyyyy better than that Banana Republic one. She’s glowing.
I think the color of the dress looks good on her, but NAF of the material that looks wrinkly.
the problem is the outfits are TOO relaxed.
I disagree and urge you to look at Anne and Sophie’s outfits. The issue is that Meg is relaxed and un-stuffy as per her natural disposition….
Donnow I love this color, and good on her
that aritzia dress is *chef’s kiss* i love it, esp with the bright shoes
I really like the longer navy blue dress – the red shoes with it is a cute accent. Fashion aside, I am really impressed with the causes she has focused on. She seems knowledgeable and prepared too which is refreshing!
Love that blue dress. The bright shoes look fab with it.
I don’t think all those belted dresses/coats she wears are very flattering on her.
She needs a more tailored look.
I like the blue dress too! IMHO, the one row of small buttons vertically down the vertically front make her look taller and thinner as there is no horizontal line breaking her in two.
I totally agree. Belting up makes her look way bigger than she is.
She needs a good stylist!
I am fine with the relaxed clothing. This tour isn’t about fashion. She is drawing attention to conversations about empowerment, education, and femicide / gender violence. Looking at all her events so far, a glam look isn’t warranted.
That said, I think she has been glowing at every event and that is the best look of all on her.
Also, Harry has also been working relaxed clothing and embracing khaki & earth tones.
I think Meghan has looked beautiful and appropriate throughout this entire tour. I’m side eyeing a lot of the extremely negative comments. I think it’s safe to assume that some of the criticisms I’m seeing about Meghan’s body are from women of a certain demographic who are not used to seeing curvy bodies in the royal family.
She’s glowing!!!! Motherhood looks good on her!!
MUCH better! This is what I mean when I say the other look was off proportionately. The belt, buttons and collar overpowered her. While this isn’t my favorite Meghan look, there’s not really anything wrong with it.
I feel like she’s into the ‘safari colors’ if that makes sense. It’s a bit themey, but it seems like she’s gone full tilt into the olive, camel, tan, beige type shades on this trip.
I think neutrals look lovely on her. This post is a bit bitchy
The green dress just doesn’t fit, the fabric wrinkles easily and those pocket flaps are tragic.
The blue with the red shoes (look like Rothys) is just perfect and I want one.
Fashion aside, she looks fantastic and very fresh with minimal make up. I am also suffering major hair envy.
Love both of these dresses, especially the blue one with those cute red flats.
I’m with you, Kaiser. I bet she will take on some new patronages.
When she visited Victoria Yards, she picked up a pair of jeans she had ordered 3 weeks ago. The designer had a pair of dungarees for Archie as well. Squee! I hope we see them both in their jeans.
Wilfred is a brand that the store Aritzia carries! That dress is just called the “Shirt Dress”. Aritzia carries a lot of Wilfred clothing. One thing I love about Aritiza is their clothing is ethically sourced and I love that Meghan supports ethically sourced clothing!
the sartorial ugliness galore continues unabated…
The khaki/olive/beige colors don’t suit most people but they definitely look good on her.
As for the more relaxed style…I do like that the focus is on the causes not her dresses or what they cost.