Duchess Meghan wears a Room 502 shirtdress for an ActionAid event

Here are photos from the Duchess of Sussex’s second event today in Johannesburg. She visited Action Aid for another conversation, this one about gender-based violence. This follows her trip to the memorial of the murdered 19-year-old Cape Town student, Uyinene Mrwetyana, last week. Meghan is actively pursuing work in domestic violence prevention and violence against women. It would not surprise me at all if Meghan takes on a few new patronages with these issues when she gets back to the UK.

Meghan had a few hours off in between her visit to the university earlier in the day and this event. So she changed out of that Banana Republic trench-dress and into yet another shirtdress – this one is by Room 502. She’s been wearing a lot of pieces in the same beige/muddy/olive-brown family. Did someone tell her that those were good colors for her? Because… they are not. To be fair though, of all the shirtdresses we’ve seen on this tour, this is one of the better ones.

I didn’t get around to posting the photos from Meghan’s trip to Victoria Yards in Johannesburg yesterday, because there weren’t a lot of photos (it was an unannounced visit). She met with artisans and designers and she picked up a pair of jeans. She wore the Aritzia “Wilfred” dress in blue, which retails for $148.

