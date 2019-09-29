Duchess Meghan visited the memorial of murdered teenager Uyinene Mrwetyana

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pretty much adhering to their tour plan: the first three days of the tour were spent in Cape Town, doing mostly joint events and even showing off baby Archie one time. Then Harry travels solo out of South Africa and Meghan stays in Cape Town with baby Archie, and she doesn’t make any big public appearances. She wasn’t just spending time with the baby – the idea was that she would do some smaller private meetings too, but it was important that Meghan would not be seen stepping on her husband’s newscycle. But that didn’t stop her from making a quiet visit to a memorial for Uyinene Mrwetyana, and posting the photo on the SussexRoyal Instagram, with this message:

Simi kunye kulesisimo” – ‘We stand together in this moment’ The Duchess of Sussex has tied a ribbon at the site where 19-year-old Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana was murdered last month, to pay her respects and to show solidarity with those who have taken a stand against gender based violence and femicide. Over the last month in Capetown, protests erupted through the streets in outrage over GBV in South Africa. The Duke and Duchess had been following what had happened from afar and were both eager to learn more when they arrived in South Africa. The Duchess spoke to the mother of Uyinene this week to relay their condolences. Visiting the site of this tragic death and being able to recognise Uyinene, and all women and girls effected by GBV (specifically in South Africa, but also throughout the world) was personally important to The Duchess. Uyinene’s death has mobilised people across South Africa in the fight against gender based violence, and is seen as a critical point in the future of women’s rights in South Africa. The Duchess has taken private visits and meetings over the last two days to deepen her understanding of the current situation and continue to advocate for the rights of women and girls.

The memorial for Uyinene Mrwetyana is located at the Clareinch Post Office, which is where she was violently assaulted, raped and murdered. Her violent murder has been in the South African news for weeks, drawing attention to the horrendous statistics about violence against women, domestic violence, intimate partner violence in South Africa.

What we’ve seen time and time again from Meghan is a fearlessness about commenting on “tricky” or “controversial” subjects. Royal work, by and large, tends to be safe and conservative, with nice photos with cute babies and people in suits. Which is what Meghan has mostly done already – she did those events with moms and babies and female entrepreneurs and dancing children. Then she did a solo trip to a memorial of a murdered teenager to draw attention to violence against women.