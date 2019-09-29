Duchess Meghan visited the memorial of murdered teenager Uyinene Mrwetyana

View this post on Instagram
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pretty much adhering to their tour plan: the first three days of the tour were spent in Cape Town, doing mostly joint events and even showing off baby Archie one time. Then Harry travels solo out of South Africa and Meghan stays in Cape Town with baby Archie, and she doesn’t make any big public appearances. She wasn’t just spending time with the baby – the idea was that she would do some smaller private meetings too, but it was important that Meghan would not be seen stepping on her husband’s newscycle. But that didn’t stop her from making a quiet visit to a memorial for Uyinene Mrwetyana, and posting the photo on the SussexRoyal Instagram, with this message:
The memorial for Uyinene Mrwetyana is located at the Clareinch Post Office, which is where she was violently assaulted, raped and murdered. Her violent murder has been in the South African news for weeks, drawing attention to the horrendous statistics about violence against women, domestic violence, intimate partner violence in South Africa.
What we’ve seen time and time again from Meghan is a fearlessness about commenting on “tricky” or “controversial” subjects. Royal work, by and large, tends to be safe and conservative, with nice photos with cute babies and people in suits. Which is what Meghan has mostly done already – she did those events with moms and babies and female entrepreneurs and dancing children. Then she did a solo trip to a memorial of a murdered teenager to draw attention to violence against women.
Gosh South Africa is horrible country. Stay safe ladies.
Women get murdered and assaulted in every country. It’s a pandemic issue.
I listen to a lot of true crime podcasts and watch my fair share of true crime documentaries. This happens EVERYWHERE. The US, Canada, Europe (Iceland appears to be the only exception), Australia, Asia… Women are targeted regardless of how feminist or evolved a country appears to be.
Horrible things happen and have happened there. I’ve never been but it looks beautiful.
And yes, this happens everywhere
It happens everywhere, however SA has the highest number of rapes in the world and a woman is murdered every 3 hours – this is based on recent figures released by the SA police. It ranks 4th (out of 118 countries) for having the highest number of femicide’s based on recent WHO data.
SA is a beautiful country with some lovely people but it is a dangerous place for a woman. I have SA friends and they ALL say that women never go anywhere alone, they never walk on the streets esp alone or at night and they always try to make sure they have male companions. Its a case of you drive everywhere with the doors locked at all times and you never stop for anyone except the police. There are reasons why gated secure communities are very popular.
I think this visit was handled perfectly. Publicized after the fact, both to keep the focus on harry and to not turn the visit into a media event.
She is a great woman and I hope the RF realize how lucky they are to have her.
I wish Meghan, Harry & Archie a joyous life together.
It is an important fight all over the wolrd. How is it a controversial though?
Because men vehemently dislike being held accountable for their violence against women.
It’s controversial because it’s an uncomfortable subject. This isn’t a war memorial, or a memorial for someone who died tragically in a fire or flood. It’s certainly not a cozy feel-good photo op in a garden.
Meghan visited the scene of a savage attack that happened a mere few weeks ago in one of the worst countries in the world when it comes to sexual assault and violence against women. Intense subjects and visits like this are controversial for the BRF.
I was reading about the murder – it was horrific. She had gone to the post office to pick up a parcel, the post office employee told her there was power issues and to come back later. She went back later to pick it up, he lured her into the back, locked her in then violently raped and the murdered her by beating her to death with scales when she wouldn’t stop screaming. He then took her body, burned it and dumped it. When he was arrested he confessed. The fact that the police are refusing to reveal any details about him tells me that he’s white. although apparently his identity is all over Social Media but I haven’t checked it out.
Amazing work Duchess.
This has been an informative tour. Too many people wanted this to be a fashion show, but Harry and Meghan have done an amazing job at keeping attention focused on the charities and causes. The Sussexes are assets to the Royal Family. It’s time for the media and Palace sources to stop working against Meghan and Harry and allow them to work without obstruction.