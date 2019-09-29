Cardi B wore a floral mask to the Richard Quinn PFW show: great fashion stunt?

One of the most bizarrely iconic moments of the past decade was when a heavily pregnant Kim Kardashian turned up to the 2013 Met Gala with Kanye West, and she was wearing a floral Givenchy gown with gloves built into the sleeves. People were merciless about Kim’s fashion at the time (they still are), but honestly… looking back on that Givenchy now, it’s really not all that scandalous. At the time, it became a meme and everyone said she looked like a couch. As it turns out, she was serving up some inspo for Cardi B.

Cardi B turned up at Paris Fashion Week to attend the Richard Quinn show. She walked the streets of Paris like THIS. All-over floral, with a floral headwrap and floral… mask? Are we calling this a mask? It reminds me a little bit of Rorschach from Watchmen. Or maybe just a viral promotion for The Masked Singer. And in case anyone is like “damn, that’s not really Cardi in that mask, it could be anybody,” just know that she posted proof on her social media (NSFW for language):

PARIS FASHION WEEK, IM HERE ! pic.twitter.com/Sog9qepW5n — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 28, 2019

“Make sure a car don’t hit me because a bitch can’t see!” A bitch is crying!! Honestly though, this is some next-level ART STUNT by Richard Quinn. So many designers will pay to have big-name celebrities sitting front row at their shows, and so I would assume Quinn (or somebody) paid to have Cardi there. And then they put her in a mask. Excellent stunt. Also: purely at a fashion-accessibility level, I bet tons of women would actually enjoy an occasional high-fashion mask. They would need them to temporarily hide their plastic surgery! Gisele Bundchen had a burqa, when all she really needed was a Richard Quinn mask!

PS… I actually like the fabric a lot? I would wear a well-cut blouse made out of this fabric.