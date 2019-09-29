Sarah Jessica Parker has a wine line: ‘I love a glass of wine at night, I love it’

Of all the WTF-branding strategies, the most bizarre is probably… Jeremy Renner, honestly. But this one is kind of strange too. Sarah Jessica Parker is putting her name on WINE. She is currently shilling for Invivo X, Sarah Jessica Parker Sauvignon Blanc. “Wine moms” are a thing and there’s really been a push for all things “wine o’clock” for women specifically. Some of it is organic – a growing interest in wine in America, increased production in domestic wines in America – and part of it really is a strategy at play to encourage moms to get their wine on. I associate it with Real Housewives. So maybe it isn’t such a bad look for SJP – she’s part of that demo too, kind of. Anyway, now we get interviews from SJP about how much she loves wine. From Entertainment Tonight & THR:

Producing the wine with a New Zealand company: “I had not ever pondered about producing a Sauvignon Blanc. I thought it was a complicated wine and I felt like people had very strong opinions about it, so I just used to stick to Chardonnay.” How it came about: Meeting the two men behind Invivo Wines, Rob Cameron and Tim Lightbourne, changed Parker’s perception and got her excited about the white wine she previously found to be intimidating. “They taught me all about it, and we talked about what we wanted to achieve, how this Sauvignon Blanc wouldn’t feel rarefied and forbidden. We got to blend an unusual, yet surprisingly rogue, Sauvignon Blanc.And I’m mad for it. I was terrified I wouldn’t be able to say that when the first bottle arrived. But it’s delectable!” Discovering that she loves wine: “I love a glass of wine at night, I love it. I never thought that would be something I would say. It took me a really long time to understand the benefits. I don’t know why. I think it was the three children hitting a certain age. I was like, ‘What are you doing? Why are you not with your body inside a fridge finding a glass of wine somewhere?’” She acknowledges that Wine Life isn’t for everybody: “And it’s not for everybody. I will say there’s lots of ways to alleviate stress, and I want to be very thoughtful about parenting. It’s a wonder and it’s chaotic and challenging and surprising, and it is often exhausting, and this is not the only way.” Her son is a few years away from going to college: “I can’t know, I can’t imagine what that feeling is to say goodbye to a child and hope you’ve left them with everything they need, here and here,” she says, pointing to her head and heart.

I’m glad she acknowledges that Wine Lyfe isn’t for everyone. When I drank, I could only do white wines or a rose, and even then, I usually ended up with a massive headache after one glass. As I get older, I’m starting to believe that I have a mild allergy to certain kinds of liquor and wine. Anyway, wine life and SJP wine. It’s a thing. Get on board. I find it slightly tacky, but whatever. I’m sure people will buy the wine if it’s good enough.

These photos of SJP are from her wine promotion – her dress is Michael Kors and that necklace looks like a dog chain!!