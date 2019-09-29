Alec Baldwin’s ‘Trump’ came back for SNL’s premiere to panic about impeachment

Are we doing this again? I guess so, but I probably won’t keep up with it! Saturday Night Live’s latest season premiered last night. I’m only catching up on the videos now – Woody Harrelson was the host, but there were guest appearances by Larry David (as Bernie Sanders), Liev Schreiber (as himself/Ray Donovan), Maya Rudolph (as Kamala Harris) and of course Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump. There was a rumor that Alec didn’t really want to do Trump anymore, and there was a rumor that SNL would maybe get a full-time cast member to play Trump. But at the end of the day, Alec came back. Here’s the cold open, which is all about the impeachment:
Woody Harrelson’s opening monologue. He didn’t really go hard on anyone beyond a mild Fox News joke and a Melania Trump joke.
Here’s the “Downton Abbey trailer” which is kind of funny until the end.
The DNC Town Hall sketch… you can really feel SNL and NBC trying to “both sides” politics, like it’s equally notable that Trump is facing an impeachment inquiry AND Marianne Williamson is bonkers. Kate McKinnon’s Liz Warren is very… Hillary-esque. Woody as Joe Biden actually works.
And here’s Billie Eilish performing “Bad Guy.”
Photos courtesy of SNL.
I may be in the minority but I’ve never really been impressed with Kate McKinnon’s impersonations; especially of white female politicians. They all seem to just blur together and don’t really have nuisance.
The best skits I’ve seen of her imitating someone are when she played Robert Mueller in weekend update and when she played Nosferatu Ghouliani. But that had less to do with getting their mannerism right and more to do with the sketch just being funny.
The best people on SNL for impersonations will always be Darrell Hammond and Maya Rudolph.
I like Kate McKinnon in sketches and movies, but I’m tired of her impersonations as well. The only one I still find funny is her RBG on Weekend Update and that’s more because of the jokes than her performance.
I completely forgot it was starting again last night. I wonder why Baldwin agreed to come
Back, I wonder if the impeachment news was just something he couldn’t resist doing? I’ll have to watch it later today.
Could have something to do with Hilaria’s 18th pregnancy. Dude’s gotta work.
@TW, brilliant!
Seeing his skit just drives home what we are dealing with. SMH.
It might be my UK humour but I never find SNL funny. But Alex portrayal of Trump is A class.
I’m a Brit and I like SNL, granted some of the sketches pass me over as its very geared toward the US culture etc.. but some of the sketches are funny.
I’m from the UK too and I’ve also never really got it. Some of the sketches are amusing/clever, but I don’t think it’s ever made me laugh out loud. Maybe I just haven’t watched the right stuff.