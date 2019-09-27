“Prince Harry duplicated his mother’s Angola minefield walk” links
  • September 27, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Prince Harry duplicated his mother’s minefield walk in Angola. [Just Jared]
Donald Trump doesn’t know the difference between hyphens & apostrophes. [Towleroad]
Kevin Feige will produce a Star Wars movie and I’m not surprised. [LaineyGossip]
Creepy wheelchair moves on its own. Yikes. [Dlisted]
I guess we’re wearing tights as pants now. [Go Fug Yourself]
Tekashi 6ix9ine won’t go into WITSEC. [Pajiba]
Rudy Giuliani is profoundly unwell, right? [Jezebel]
Sofia Richie wants to live with Scott Disick, oh honey, love yourself. [Starcasm]
Steven Tyler is out of order, no you’re out of order! [Seriously OMG]

9 Responses to ““Prince Harry duplicated his mother’s Angola minefield walk” links”

  1. Lightpurple says:
    September 27, 2019 at 12:38 pm

    Hoping Tyler’s vocal problem is minor and due to something like a cold as opposed to something with his vocal chords that will require more surgery and medications.

    Reply
  2. Original T.C. says:
    September 27, 2019 at 12:41 pm

    Not a worshipper of “glam” Princess Di but I really respect her bravery and commitment in the field of charity work and breaking down barriers between her and the people in the countries she visited. At a time when even average people were afraid of touching HIV positive children, she warmly held them in her hands. She was a school teacher before marrying into the house of Windsor and in my experience, elementary school teachers legitimately care about other people’s children and care to serve their community.

    Reply
  3. Bc says:
    September 27, 2019 at 12:44 pm

    I’m proud of him and I’m not even his mum.

    Reply
  4. M. says:
    September 27, 2019 at 12:52 pm

    You can tell that Harry was very emotional. I think sometimes people forget that he is an actual human being with feelings instead of this caricature that the media portrays him as. He seems much more happy and at peace when he’s outside of the UK.

    Reply
  5. Meadow says:
    September 27, 2019 at 1:24 pm

    Steven Tyler is another one of those old pedo rockstars. There are too many of those.

    Reply
  6. Ally says:
    September 27, 2019 at 1:43 pm

    I remember British journalists (even Ian Hislop!) sputtering at the time about Diana meddling in foreign affairs by engaging in this event. As though children and other civilians being blown up for years even after conflict has ended is a legitimate position anyone should be defending.

    Reply
  7. DS9 says:
    September 27, 2019 at 1:44 pm

    Harry is really not here to play anymore.

    Good for him

    Reply
  8. eto says:
    September 27, 2019 at 1:57 pm

    Wish you guys would cover the Hollywood customer designer that went on a rant on video about how she would love to “kill all n-words”.

    Reply

