“Prince Harry duplicated his mother’s Angola minefield walk” links

Hoping Tyler’s vocal problem is minor and due to something like a cold as opposed to something with his vocal chords that will require more surgery and medications.
Not a worshipper of “glam” Princess Di but I really respect her bravery and commitment in the field of charity work and breaking down barriers between her and the people in the countries she visited. At a time when even average people were afraid of touching HIV positive children, she warmly held them in her hands. She was a school teacher before marrying into the house of Windsor and in my experience, elementary school teachers legitimately care about other people’s children and care to serve their community.
She was actually a nanny and nursery school assistant, not a teacher, but her love of children was very evident.
I’m proud of him and I’m not even his mum.
You can tell that Harry was very emotional. I think sometimes people forget that he is an actual human being with feelings instead of this caricature that the media portrays him as. He seems much more happy and at peace when he’s outside of the UK.
Steven Tyler is another one of those old pedo rockstars. There are too many of those.
I remember British journalists (even Ian Hislop!) sputtering at the time about Diana meddling in foreign affairs by engaging in this event. As though children and other civilians being blown up for years even after conflict has ended is a legitimate position anyone should be defending.
Harry is really not here to play anymore.
Good for him
Wish you guys would cover the Hollywood customer designer that went on a rant on video about how she would love to “kill all n-words”.