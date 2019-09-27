Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi dumped his ex-fiancee & baby-mama really suddenly, just FYI

Yesterday, we learned that Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are engaged now. Considering the Yorks had been pushing engagement stories for months, the announcement wasn’t a big surprise to royal-gossipers. But it’s interesting because of how quickly everything happened, and how maybe Edo wasn’t fully vetted? I don’t know, I’m not really judging – I think it’s good for the Windsors when they marry people who have somewhat messy romantic histories. People freaked out because the Duchess of Sussex had a starter marriage under her belt, but those same people don’t seem to be freaked out at all about the fact that Edoardo has a son from a previous relationship, and that he dumped his baby-mama rather suddenly:
Princess Beatrice’s husband-to-be is a millionaire property tycoon who was engaged to marry the mother of his two-year-old son before they suddenly split last year. Beatrice, 31, today announced her engagement to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 34, just 11 months after the couple first started dating seriously following her sister Princess Eugenie’s wedding in October 2018. Known as Edo to friends – the entrepreneur son of a skiing aristocrat named Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi – he helped mend Beatrice’s broken heart following her split from Dave Clark in 2016 after 10 years together. But he himself has found happiness after his engagement to glamorous Chinese-American architect Dara Huang ended suddenly.
Her mother American mother Lily, 69, claimed that Dara ended up on a friend’s sofa – and she only found out they split when he was first seen with the Queen’s granddaughter six months after they split, claiming: ‘I think Dara was hiding it from me’. Dara and Edo share custody of their little boy Christopher, who has the nickname ‘Woolfie’, with friends claiming his parents’ split was more amicable than her mother suggested. They lived together in London after they broke up so ‘Woolfie’ saw a lot of both his parents before the architect moved into her own flat.
But his ex-fiancee is yet to address news of his engagement this morning – instead the architect has been posting updates of her recent business trip to Thailand and being ‘jet-lagged’ in London. Describing how how he brings up his son he said recently: ‘I take [Christopher] to school a couple of mornings a week and finish in time to put him in bed three or four evenings’.
No one was more surprised at the news that Edo was dating the Queen’s 31-year-old grand-daughter than Dara’s mother, Lily, who flew to London from her home in Florida when her grandson Wolfie was born, and has made two visits since. She said last year she had no idea her daughter and Edo were no longer together until she was told by her elder daughter, Erin, recently. ‘I think Dara was hiding it from me,’ said Lily, 69, whose husband Po-Tien, 80, is a retired scientist with the American space agency Nasa. ‘She didn’t want me to be sad. I am shocked.’ She believes it came as a shock to her daughter as well, so sudden was the split. According to Lily, her 37-year-old daughter had to leave Edo’s flat and was staying with a close friend, sleeping on the sofa, while looking for an apartment.
Well… at least Edo didn’t dump Dara FOR Beatrice. Edo dumped Dara (his fiancee and baby-mama) so suddenly that she had to sleep on friends’ couches and then about
10 or 11 months six months later, he started dating Beatrice. Whom he had known for years. And then Beatrice and her family pressured him into proposing very quickly. There will be those who say “well, he just knew Beatrice was the One, everything fit together so that’s why he proposed.” Yeah but… I don’t know. It definitely feels like Edo’s backstory could possibly be a bigger deal.
Also: so much is being made about Beatrice’s engagement ring. It’s an okay ring, I don’t really understand the need for all of these interviews by the ring designer Shaun Leane. Leane spoke to People Magazine and made it sound like Edo had to come in and specially “design” the ring. It’s a circular diamond center stone with baguettes. Literally every major jewelry company already offers a version of this ring already. Oh, and don’t forget this – people are comparing Beatrice’s ring to the Queen’s engagement ring. Yes, I’m sure Edo researched the Queen’s ring and wanted that for Beatrice??
I used to defend Fergie back in the day.
Andrew & Sarah are the Clampetts without the charm.
LOL!
I don’t understand… if she had to go live on a friends couch because of the suddeness of the breakup why does it say “They lived together in London after they broke up so ‘Woolfie’ saw a lot of both his parents before the architect moved into her own flat.”
Yes, and where was the baby? With him? Some gaps here.
Hush now. Obviously they’re expected to consciously uncouple, have a nesting home they share together, with a solo homes on the side, so Wolfie stays at the same address. And already have all this in place before they break up. There’s a 6 month break between relationships so it’s obviously all Beas fault! #sarcasm
Break ups soon after babies are born are always messy. But there’s a reason they say babies aren’t relationship bandaids.
The ring is just a normal classic ring, I guess we expect more unique rings in the royal family – Diana, now Catherine’s sapphire, Eugenie’s paraiba sapphire. I like Beatrice’s but it certainly isn’t interesting.
Wouldn’t that have been a story if she’d gotten a huge blue sapphire.
I’m not sure why this is a big deal? Or sudden? They lived together in his apartment, they broke up, she moved out and didn’t find something right away?
But that isn’t what happened….
So what did happen?
There was clearly an overlap which Andrew’s / The York’s aides are keen to deny. Palace aides are known to ‘never complain or explain’ but in the case of Bea, they went as far as making sure the media knew there was a ’6 month gap’ between Edo’s break-up with Dara and dating Bea.
The aides then go on to lament about Bea’s ‘integrity’….
But if you read what Kaiser says above the key to the story is all there…..
Edo meet’s Dara, they live together for a few years and get engaged.
Around the same time Bea is dumped by David Clarke.
Edo ‘comforts’ Bea…
Dara get’s pregant (to seal the deal some have hinted).
Edo and Bea remain friends
Dara has baby
Edo having supported Dara through pregnancy breaks up with her
At some point in all the above Bea and Edo are more than just comforting each other and it is not clear what happened or when.
They are all adults so it’s no big deal except for poor Wolfie who is caught up in this whole sordid mess,
My only concern with all the adults is this, they all (Bea and Edo esepcially) seem to be on the rebound from a longstanding relationship that did not work. This is never a good sign for starting up a new solid relationship and especially not marriage. I’m not saying they won’t work out, especially as Edo has a lot to lose monetarily, but it’s not a great start.
Bea and Edo realised they were clearly more than friends at some point. I also do not see Bea as a home-wrecker but clearly the relationship started when Edo and Dara were together ….
I think you have the timeline wrong. They met at eugenies wedding and the baby mama got dumped. Total time from connecting/hooking up to engagement = 11 months. Totally shady.
Yes, you’re right, I corrected it – I think Edo dumped his fiancee about six months before he got with Beatrice?
@Kaiser that is the story the palace aides have put out to the press, but Fergie and Andrew have also always been keen to stress the long standing family ties which cloaks Bea with the veneer of respectability against home wrecker rumors…
I agree with some comments yesterday that there is a shady air about him. I hope his intentions are sincere. His backstory is certainly messy. The ring is fine. It’s not winning any design awards but after the atrocity her sister wears, this was a good, safe choice (Eugenie’s ring looks like those horrible carnival rings you get in a plastic egg out of a machine).
Oh to be born the son of a skiing aristocrat.
Yeah I lol at that. The press isn’t going to go too hard on him because he’s part of that society.
The ring is really pretty, and I’m sure wasn’t cheap, but I don’t think its especially unique or anything. It looks like something every jewelry store offers for an engagement ring, even if the stones are really pretty.
his backstory is messy…..it will be interesting to see how it all plays out.
Someone else said yesterday that it’s the proportions that make it really beautiful, and I have to agree. It’s nothing unique, but it’s pretty much the perfect proportions for that specific style, and it looked hella sparkly. I’m not usually into this style of ring, but the first good shot I saw of it I was like “WOW”.
I like Bea’s ring well enough. It’s not setting the world on fire, but it’s pretty and classic.
I really, really hope that Edo doesn’t mess her around. The timeline raises questions and after her heartbreak because of Dave Clark, I really want her to be happy with someone who treats her well.
I dont know, it doesn’t sound like mom has the best account of all this?? Anyway the royals all seem shady and self serving to me so this is just another drop in the bucket.
The mom situation seems very shady. For your daughter to not tell you about a major life event like that there must be something up. Either the mother is toxic and the daughter cut her loose, or the daughter is a little shady. I have no idea, but based on the fact that the mother is speaking to the press it makes me lean towards the first option.
Or the daughter has a financial / custody incentive to keep schum.
Edo is rich and powerful and works in the same field as Dara (Design/ Architecture). They will likely maintain a healthy business relationship and Edo will access top tier clients via Bea.
This is partially a marriage of convenience which allows Fergie a nice steady income for quite some time.
his ex looks like a call girl did anyone look at her insta. Daily Mail says the father has full custody so seems to me she must be pretty awful and who lies to their own mother? There is a lot of gaps in the story. But as a mother i would never leave my child and go live somewhere else.
She’s an architect.
Her mother lives in US, and maybe she was a marriage before baby type and her daughter didn’t want to hear her judgment so soon after they broke up? Or maybe they’re not close?
As for her having more custody, I think she travels a lot for work. It might be shared, but due to work it seems less than 50/50?
The Ex is a successful architect. Her father is a retired NASA scientist. She was also engaged to Edo before they broke up.
Yikes, Taylor. Good job sleuthing all that from how she dresses and a custody arrangement. Crack detective work.
The ring is simple and lovely. It will be easy to convert into some other piece of jewelry after the inevitable divorce.
His marriage to Beatrice is doomed. Don’t think he’s ready to settle down and it’s just a matter of time before he starts straying.
Who in their right mind would willing marry into the BRF?
The entire family is a hot mess, it is a real life soap opera, with the addition of constant paps around.
Especially if he comes from a wealthy family.
Can you imagine spending Xmas morning sitting with Fergie and Andrew making small talk? Noooo, nope, no deal, not for me.
I do think her ring is pretty.
How did she end up on a friend’s couch if they lived together at his apartment for the sake of their son?
They were also engaged for 3.5 years before splitting – sometimes long engagements wear off.
What the heck does “skiing aristocrat” mean?
Edo and Dara split up at Christmas, when it emerged that Edo and Bea has been seeing each other for several months. Their son Wolfie is living with his nanny in Edo’s old Fulham house. Edo and Dara share custody and visit Wolfie separately in Fulham. Bea has visited Wolfie there a couple of times as well. PS Edo is not a multimillionaire. His Fulham house is very modest. He does not even own a car. His income is not at the levels being reported