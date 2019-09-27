Donald Trump thinks the whistleblower is ‘like a spy’ who should be killed

Truly, I’m not even trying to keep up with “reporting” all the breaking news of the impeachment. Everything has been moving so fast this week, it’s kind of amazing. I’ve been in a good mood for days. Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire testified yesterday before a House committee, and Devin Nunes showed his ass once again, but more than that, we actually learned some interesting information: White House officials knew how bad the Trump-Zelensky call was and immediately after the call, the White House transferred all transcripts into their special locked-down computer system like the call was a national security issue, or that classified material had been discussed. This is important for many reasons: Maguire refused to confirm if the White House had done this with other Trump calls to foreign leaders (say, Putin), and because you’re not supposed to store records of these calls if the information is political/damaging rather than classified.

As everything is coming to a boil quickly, the mood in the White House is being described as “total panic,” with rising “anxiety, unease, and concern” that this is the thing which will actually bring down Trump. One source told NBC News: “There’s not a lot of confidence that there’s no there there… This doesn’t look like something that’s going to be overtaken by the next news cycle.” Another source said the concern among West Wing staffers is that Trump “could respond erratically and become ‘unmanageable.’” Which is actually funny, because who knew that before now, Trump was being manageable? Speaking of, Trump made some… remarks about the whistleblower at a private function at the United Nations. The event was supposed to be a no-press event for the families of the US delegation to the UN. This is what Trump told them in his remarks:

… For instance, today I just heard while I’m coming up here, you know they have a whistleblower (laughter); he turned out to be a fake, he’s a fake, a highly partisan whistleblower. The lawyer contributed to Biden, they contributed to — the whole thing is — but more importantly, you know what the whistleblower [complaint] is? The same letter that we announced yesterday, which was perfect; I couldn’t have written it better if I wrote it myself. I could not have said or had a better conversation. And we had a really nice gentleman in the president of Ukraine yesterday. And he was — he was good. They said, ‘Was he pressuring you?’ You know, these animals in the press. They’re animals. Some of the worst human beings you’ll ever meet. (An audience member yells: “Fake news!”) They’re scum, many of them are scum… Then it turns out they had senators, Democrat senators, who went over there and strong-armed the guy: “You better damn well do this, or you’re not going to get any money from Congress.” Oh, I see, that’s okay? And then you have Sleepy Joe Biden, who’s dumb as a rock. This guy was dumb on his best day, and he’s not having his best day right now. He’s dumb as a rock. So you have Sleepy Joe, and he goes up, and his kid, who’s got a lot of problems, he got thrown out of the Navy for problems. I mean, look, I’m not going to — it’s a problem, that’s a problem, so we won’t get into why and all that. But he got thrown out of the Navy, and now this kid goes into Ukraine, walks away with millions of dollars, and he becomes a consultant for $50,000 a month. And he doesn’t know anything compared to anybody in this room. Okay? He’s a stiff; he knows nothing. He’s walking away with $50,000, or as you would say in the old days, 50K a month. Not bad. Would anybody else in this room like to represent Ukraine for $50,000? …And then they talk about me, and I didn’t do anything. I don’t know if I’m the most innocent person in the world. But, you know, you look at that — most presidential, I’m the most presidential, except for possibly Abe Lincoln when he wore the hat — that was tough to beat. So the whistleblower came out and said nothing. Said: ‘A couple of people told me he had a conversation with Ukraine.’ We’re at war. These people are sick. They’re sick. And nobody’s called it out like I do. I don’t understand. People are afraid to call it out. They’re afraid to say that the press is crooked. We have a crooked press. We have a dishonest media. So now they’re devastated, but they’ll always find something. I’m sure there’ll be something they’ll find in this report that will suit their lie. But basically that person never saw the report, never saw the call. Never saw the call. Heard something, and decided that he or she or whoever the hell it is — sort of like, almost, a spy. I want to know who’s the person that gave the whistleblower, who’s the person that gave the whistleblower the information, because that’s close to a spy. You know what we used to do in the old days when we were smart? Right? With spies and treason, right?” (He then said, “We used to handle them a little differently than we do now,” according to a recording of the remarks obtained by the Los Angeles Times.)

[From The Washington Post]

So after he treated a UN event for families of the American delegation like a campaign rally – he even bragged about crowd sizes and how his supporters encouraged him to “keep tweeting” – he also decided to threaten to kill the whistleblower. I… don’t have words.

The NY Times has words though – they decided the person who really needs to be investigated at this point is… the whistleblower. The NYT did an article where they tried to suss out who the whistleblower is, and they come close to outing him. I don’t even understand what’s happening over there.

NYT reports: The whistleblower is a C.I.A. officer who was detailed to work at the White House at one point, according to three people familiar. "His complaint suggested he was an analyst by training with an understanding of Ukrainian politics." https://t.co/m808Prn1ic — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 26, 2019

NYT: Trump is threatening to put people to death over this whistleblower. Also NYT: Here's the whistleblower's home address and a list of places he likes to eat alone. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) September 26, 2019