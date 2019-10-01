Duchess Meghan wore a camel Banana Republic trench-dress in Johannesburg

Over the weekend, the Duchess of Sussex and Archie Mountbatten-Windsor flew from Cape Town to Johannesburg. There were some blurry, exclusive photos going around. This was always the plan – Meghan and Archie would stay in Cape Town throughout last week, then they would go to Johannesburg to meet Prince Harry and they would spend the last two days of the tour together.

Meghan’s first event today was a visit to the University of Johannesburg, where she attended a roundtable discussion as part of her patronage with the Association of Commonwealth Universities. She cares very deeply about education, and even more specifically, about young women having access to higher education. That’s what the roundtable discussion focused on: gender-equality in education, access to (presumably) affordable higher education. She was extremely well-received at the university – hundreds of people (mostly students) gathered outside to cheer for her and get a glimpse of her.

Okay, now that I’ve said all of the nice stuff, let’s talk about fashion. This dress is a sleeveless trench wrap dress from Banana Republic, which retails for £95. Meghan wore it in camel, and she basically looks like she’s wearing a button-covered body condom. The color is unflattering and I’m really over Meghan’s trench-wear quirk. Also: this is the second time during this tour that Meghan has worn something that “wraps” and instead of putting some pins in so the “wrap” won’t blow open, Meghan has been holding her dresses down as she walks everywhere. She’s got to fix that.

I actually have a lot of sh-t to say about Meghan’s style for this tour. First off, I *completely* understand why Meghan has aimed to be lowkey with her fashion choices. There was no need to drop thousands of dollars on couture for this (or any) tour. She wasn’t doing many big, glitzy events, so the tour wardrobe just needed to be low-key, presentable, work-casual for the most part. Meghan wanted the focus to be on the work and the people. I get all that. But it reminds me so much of Reese Witherspoon and her “ask her more” bulls–t. Meghan’s a f–king duchess, of course we give a sh-t about what she’s wearing, and caring about fashion doesn’t preclude us from caring about the issues she’s working on. Meghan’s clothes on this tour have been SO BAD. It’s gotten to the point where I honestly think she’s trying to look bad, so that people will get off her ass about “Hollywood glamour” and how much money she’s spending. She’s basically like “here, I’m going to wear some of the ugliest, cheapest sh-t you’ve ever seen on a duchess.”