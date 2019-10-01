“Prince Andrew is keeping a low profile in Australia” links

Embed from Getty Images

Prince Andrew is Australia to work, but also to escape a lot of the conversations about his association with Jeffrey Epstein & other terrible people. [LaineyGossip]

Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott went to last night’s DWTS taping?! [JustJared]

This drunk school bus driver should be put in jail forever. [Dlisted]

Support for impeachment is growing by the hour. [Pajiba]

Southern Charm star arrested! [Starcasm]

A Very Brady Renovation is getting three spinoffs. [Seriously OMG]

Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons seem so happy together. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Noomi Rapace looks very mid-’90s. [GFY]

Angelina Jolie wore a very pretty floral… wow. [RCFA]

