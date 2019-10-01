“Prince Andrew is keeping a low profile in Australia” links

Prince Andrew is Australia to work, but also to escape a lot of the conversations about his association with Jeffrey Epstein & other terrible people. [LaineyGossip]
Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott went to last night’s DWTS taping?! [JustJared]
This drunk school bus driver should be put in jail forever. [Dlisted]
Support for impeachment is growing by the hour. [Pajiba]
Southern Charm star arrested! [Starcasm]
A Very Brady Renovation is getting three spinoffs. [Seriously OMG]
Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons seem so happy together. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Noomi Rapace looks very mid-’90s. [GFY]
Angelina Jolie wore a very pretty floral… wow. [RCFA]
no doubt with the occasional visit to Thailand….for the temples, Im sure.