Oprah has no regrets about not marrying and not having any kids

As we mentioned yesterday, Oprah Winfrey covers People this week, talking about the five moments that changed her life. I’m thinking about doing this myself. I know my life’s path isn’t going to inspire anyone, but just a personal exercise to ask myself where I think my life got defined. Anyway, everyone cares what made Oprah into OPRAH so we’ll talk about her instead. She’s been with the same partner, Stedman Graham, for over 30 years. Although they did get engaged, they never married. Equally, they decided not to have children. But since Oprah’s a woman, she has to justify those choices all the time because every woman is supposed to want kids, right? Wrong. Not only did Oprah understand herself enough to keep her life the way she wanted it, she’s never regretted those decisions. Can I get a ‘holla!’
On deciding not to have kids: I realized, ‘Whoa, I’m talking to a lot of messed-up people, and they are messed up because they had mothers and fathers who were not aware of how serious that job is. I don’t have the ability to compartmentalize the way I see other women do. It is why, throughout my years, I have had the highest regard for women who choose to be at home [with] their kids, because I don’t know how you do that all day long. Nobody gives women the credit they deserve.
On not marrying Stedman: I used to think about this all the time, that I was working these 17-hour days, and so were my producers, and then I go home and I have my two dogs and I have Stedman, who’s letting me be who I need to be in the world. He’s never demanding anything from me like, ‘Where’s my breakfast? Where’s my dinner?’ Never any of that, which I believed would have changed had we married. Both he and I now say, ‘If we had married, we would not be together,’” she adds. “No question about it — we would not stay married, because of what that would have meant to him, and I would have had my own ideas about it.
On standing by her decisions: I have not had one regret about that. I also believe that part of the reason why I don’t have regrets is because I got to fulfill it in the way that was best for me: the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls in South Africa. Those girls fill that maternal fold that I perhaps would have had. In fact, they overfill — I’m overflowed with maternal.
I get what she’s saying about marrying Stedman. Sure, some people see marriage as just a piece of paper but there are folks who attach a different ideology once that ring goes on. I know couples who lived together forever, but when they finally married, everything changed. I don’t think there’s a right or wrong answer, I just think you both need to want the same thing. And how great that Oprah and Stedman knew that about themselves before they got married.
As for babies, remember that Oprah lost a baby at the age of 14 when her premature son died soon after he was born. That’s taken a lot of healing for her to process. I love that she sees her academy as her maternal fold. You can love and prop up kids without wanting your own. Clearly, I don’t think Oprah owes anyone an explanation about these choices. That said, I do like that she’s putting this out there and letting women know that she’s always been confident in her decisions. Everyone needs to know that not becoming a parent is a valid and reasonable choice and I cannot for the life of me figure out why society makes it seem otherwise. Please make the choice that’s best for you and don’t let anyone tell you it’s the wrong choice.
Good for her. She shouldn’t have to explain but the more women who speak up about not wanting kids or marriage, the better. I did both but now I’m divorced with a long time boyfriend and I’m amazed at how much pressure I get from some other middle age women to get remarried. It’s nuts. On a related note, I’m gonna have to think about the five moments that defined my life!
Good for her for knowing herself and being confident in her decisions.
I knew when I was sixteen that I would never have children. I remember telling my dad and his reply was, “you’ll change your mind”. I never did change my mind. I also never figured out how to operate within the boundaries of a relationship. I truly don’t understand the intricacies . For the most part I have embraced and loved my single life. I’m thankful no one within my immediate family has ever pressured me. Friends on the other hand are often mystified and can’t understand what they perceive as my “lack of the love of a good man”. Good grief. Let us single ladies be!
I had a child early in my life and one was enough for me but I never got married. I get everything from “you NEED to have another one so the first won’t be lonely” or “why don’t you have more”. Questions like that are rude and intrusive. You don’t know anyone’s financial, reproductive or mental/emotional situation, etc. In my case, I was a single mom early on and my kid was way too much of a handful in so many ways and that was enough for me and my one income. (dad wasn’t in the picture in any way shape or form except to be a douchebag). Also, I never got married and now in my 40′s have to constantly deal with “you’re such a great catch. How is it you’re still single?” Why are you still single?” And somehow my response of “Because I CHOOSE to be” doesn’t seem good enough or believable for them. I’ve had bad experiences in relationships both my own and seeing what many of my friends have gone through and I just don’t want to bother. I’m receptive to changing that if I met someone worth the risk, but I haven’t and so I stay single. Why is that such a problem for some people to digest?
@Skyblue121
LOL they’re just jealous !
I’m the same. Kids were never on my radar and I’ve long joked that God forgot to give me a biological clock because I’ve never even had a single pang to have children. Like them, for the most part, and adore my niece and nephew, but also glad to send them home.
Being single never bothered me until the last few years, when I moved from an urban area with a great, diverse group of single and paired off friends to a small New England town where everyone is coupled off, even the few that moved there around the same time and were also single have now paired off. Pairing off isn’t a priority but also get tired of going to events alone and even neighbors, and think it’s unintentional, don’t think to include me when they are all going out rafting up, informal group dinners, etc. Have had a few long term relationships that I’ve enjoyed and wouldn’t mind having a sigother for vacations, someone to take to events, etc. but also have said long distance or sharing a duplex would be perfect.
Today is National Coming Out Day.
Marriage and children are not for everybody, and some people only realize that after experiencing either one or both. So good for her on recognizing that before making serious and life changing decisions she would eventually end up regretting.
I, for one, am very interested in the 5 turning points of a more “normal” person. I’d love if people would share theirs here. For me, I’m thinking that so far, they are:
1. Deciding to delay grad school by a year and retake the entry exam. The re-test put me in the 99th percentile and hugely expanded my options, leading to:
2. Deciding to move across the country for grad school, to a large city I had never been to, leading to:
3. Moving states and changing jobs while 2 months pregnant.
4. Starting therapy.
5. Meeting my husband, who is kind and lovely and supportive and handsome and thoughtful and funny. He supported me through career highs and lows, changing jobs, multiple moves, and pre-partum depression.
I know so many people who are married and have children who are completely miserable. They put up a fake front on social media but in real life they regret it all. A lot of people think they have to get married and have kids because it’s “just what you do”. NO IT’S NOT. What I really hate are people who try to pressure others into marriage and kids. Misery loves company I guess !
Years ago I used to thinkay she was simply protecting her fortune but her message has never changed so…
About 10 years ago, a former friend told me I was “selfish” for not wanting a kid. Another told me it was “dumb and pointless” to marry my husband if I wasn’t going to procreate. They were both gloriously wrong. We love being married without children — and he does all the cooking and grocery shopping!
only a selfish person would be so rude and cruel to say something like that to a friend. sounds like that relationship was dumb and pointless and i am so glad for you that they are a former friend!!!!
Thank you! It took a while to realize: It’s THEM, not you!
I am 37 years old and have been terrified of having children my whole life. Where I live, having children is a must and not having them can feel isolating. Most of my friends are childless or single and that’s because they are the only friends that are available to me. All my other friends are just not available. We talk on the phone maybe once in 10 days but forget even meeting for coffee. Parenting has taken over all my friends lives. No room for a social life outside of other school mom’s. After kneeling down to family and social pressure I finally relented and my husband and I tried for a child. I got pregnant very quickly but once I found out I was miserable. Two months or so later I found out that something was wrong with the pregnancy and I had to abort. I was horrified at myself for being relieved. A year later I decided that perhaps this time I was ready and we tried again for a baby. Just as before, I got pregnant really quickly but had that sinking feeling again. It just didn’t feel right. Another few months later and I found out the fetus had abnormalities and I had to abort. Again, I felt relieved but this time I felt even worse about the fact that I was relieved. I wanted to want a baby but couldn’t get there. It also didn’t help that the young women in my family were getting pregnant and glowing from happiness. I felt like I was in an identity crisis. Not sure why I am different than other women and I may not ever learn why but I want to believe that I have a purpose to fulfill that is not in any way less important than having a child
This is incredibly brave to share. Hugs to you.
everyone knows oprah’s story and i think continually asking her about her choice not to marry or have kids is extremely or her weight is painfully lazy journalism. no one seems to consider also that she did have a child when it wasn’t her choice and it ended traumatically. perhaps that is a contributing factor as to why she doesn’t want to carry another child? people are just so relentless about that subject and it upsets me.
she’s a self made billionaire – surely there is something more interesting to ask at this point?