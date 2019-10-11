Miley Cyrus is just ‘having fun’ with Cody Simpson, she doesn’t ‘answer to anyone’

Miley Cyrus was hospitalized for a few days with tonsillitis, allegedly. I mean, she was for sure in the hospital but I’m not so sure it was for tonsillitis. What do I know? Plus, it’s none of my business. I wouldn’t have cared at all except that Miley was posting hospital selfies and making statements from her hospital bed. Which is pretty typical… I mean, people might have forgotten she existed if she didn’t remind them every single day!

Miley was released from the hospital on Thursday and she immediately spent time with her new boyfriend/lover Cody Simpson. They started dating about… a week and a half ago. I’m not joking. They had to take couple-selfies and post them to social media. I said on Twitter yesterday that they’ll be over by Halloween. It seems like the consensus is that they won’t even make it that long though? LOL. Anyway, E! News has some hot new info about this super-hot couple:

Miley Cyrus is “having fun” with hew flame Cody Simpson following her two recent breakups, and is happy not having to “answer to anyone,” E! News has learned. The 26-year-old pop star stepped out with the 22-year-old Australian singer soon after breaking up with The Hills: New Beginnings star Kaitlynn Carter following a two-month romance, which had followed her split from husband Liam Hemsworth. “Miley is being Miley,” a source told E! News on Wednesday. “She is having fun and that’s all. She is not looking for anything serious. She has known Cody for a long time and is very comfortable with him. There’s no strings attached and she is just going to see where each day takes her. She wants to let loose and just be free. She doesn’t take anything too seriously or think too much about what she’s doing. She was in a relationship with Liam for a very long time and now is her time to do what she wants to do. She doesn’t have to answer to anyone and is happy about that.”

I was going to say that Miley didn’t really have to “answer to” Liam, but who are we kidding, she totally did. I feel like Liam was always like “what are you doing, where are you going, please don’t do that.” Thus, Moody Liam confined her free spirit! But then how do we explain Kaitlynn? My explanation is that Miley thought she was getting a hot girl summer affair and Kaitlynn was like “okay we’re in a relationship now, I love you.” And Miley was like “I don’t answer to you!!” So that’s where we are now. Cody better not ask Miley where she’s going or else she’ll drop him like a hot potato too. For she is the only free spirit to ever free spirit.