Miley Cyrus is just ‘having fun’ with Cody Simpson, she doesn’t ‘answer to anyone’

Miley Cyrus was hospitalized for a few days with tonsillitis, allegedly. I mean, she was for sure in the hospital but I’m not so sure it was for tonsillitis. What do I know? Plus, it’s none of my business. I wouldn’t have cared at all except that Miley was posting hospital selfies and making statements from her hospital bed. Which is pretty typical… I mean, people might have forgotten she existed if she didn’t remind them every single day!
Miley was released from the hospital on Thursday and she immediately spent time with her new boyfriend/lover Cody Simpson. They started dating about… a week and a half ago. I’m not joking. They had to take couple-selfies and post them to social media. I said on Twitter yesterday that they’ll be over by Halloween. It seems like the consensus is that they won’t even make it that long though? LOL. Anyway, E! News has some hot new info about this super-hot couple:
Miley Cyrus is “having fun” with hew flame Cody Simpson following her two recent breakups, and is happy not having to “answer to anyone,” E! News has learned. The 26-year-old pop star stepped out with the 22-year-old Australian singer soon after breaking up with The Hills: New Beginnings star Kaitlynn Carter following a two-month romance, which had followed her split from husband Liam Hemsworth.
“Miley is being Miley,” a source told E! News on Wednesday. “She is having fun and that’s all. She is not looking for anything serious. She has known Cody for a long time and is very comfortable with him. There’s no strings attached and she is just going to see where each day takes her. She wants to let loose and just be free. She doesn’t take anything too seriously or think too much about what she’s doing. She was in a relationship with Liam for a very long time and now is her time to do what she wants to do. She doesn’t have to answer to anyone and is happy about that.”
I was going to say that Miley didn’t really have to “answer to” Liam, but who are we kidding, she totally did. I feel like Liam was always like “what are you doing, where are you going, please don’t do that.” Thus, Moody Liam confined her free spirit! But then how do we explain Kaitlynn? My explanation is that Miley thought she was getting a hot girl summer affair and Kaitlynn was like “okay we’re in a relationship now, I love you.” And Miley was like “I don’t answer to you!!” So that’s where we are now. Cody better not ask Miley where she’s going or else she’ll drop him like a hot potato too. For she is the only free spirit to ever free spirit.
Photos courtesy of Miley’s social media.
She is so messy.
I actually find her antics a little boring.
I feel like sometimes I know more about these celeb lives than my own. Who am I, what have I been doing? I dunno.
😂 This made my morning. Same.
Miley has issues & shouldn’t probably date but who am I to judge her? I think maybe it’s time to just ignore her. Possibly?
So exhausting.
We get it – you’re a super woke rebel!!! Now try something REALLY radical, and get off Instagram and all other social media for a while and live this supposedly amazing life you keep trying to get everyone paying attention to.
Now just go away. We can’t miss you if you won’t go away.
I just feel like there is a cocktail of bacteria floating around in her mouth….
I’m still on about her putting Sinead O Conner’s mental health on blast like the mean girl she is.
Yawn (At Miley, not at anyone here.)
Re: the bathroom selfie – I want to shove them both in the shower and scrub them down. Ugh and pull up your pants, douche bro.
Miley is so gross.
As long as everyone knows what they’re in for, I have no opinion, but I do think Miley’s partners don’t always know and I think that is because she’s so demonstrably into them when they’re together.
Yeah, remember when she was super serious, or so we thought, with Patrick Schwarzenegger? That kid’s head probably spun out when it turned out she was just waiting Liam out the whole time. It’s cruel.
She really is just being Miley. Doing anything for attention, constantly telling us how edgy and free-spirited she is. She’s always been like this.
OMG a young woman who spent most of her adult life in a relationship goes out having fun as a single and doesn’t want to commit in her “carefree” period.
So original. No woman has ever done this before or been this freeeeeee.
/sarcasm
Serious question for those of you who may know: Has Miley ever been diagnosed with BPD?
Not to be a sideline shrink, but sometimes I wonder if that could be her problem. But then again I really don’t have much first hand knowledge of BPD.
X-aaaawsting… So obvious that this is all a performance put on for audience of one and evidently he is not responding. Let’s hope Liam continues ignoring her.