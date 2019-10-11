Amber Rose & A.E. welcomed their son Slash Electric Alexander Edwards
I totally blank out on many celebrities’ pregnancies, but for some reason, I remembered that Amber Rose was preg this whole time. She was definitely very quiet during this pregnancy though – I kind of wonder if she was medically advised to take it easy and stay low-key and low-stress. Amber announced her pregnancy back in April, with boyfriend Alexander “A.E.” Edwards. Amber famously gave birth to son Sebastian Taylor Thomaz with ex Wiz Khalifa back in 2013, and people seemed happy that she was expecting another kid. Well, she gave birth to another boy yesterday. AE announced the name via Insta:

Slash Electric Alexander Edwards.. the world is urs now ❤️ thank u @amberrose for loving me so much that u put ur body thru it 2 bring my sun in2 the world. I could never be as strong as u. Slash a rockstar ❤️

Slash Electric. It takes a lot for me to actually be shocked at a bizarre baby name, but this is it. Slash Electric. And Sebastian was so well-named! I loved Sebastian Taylor for the first kid. I wonder if Amber had much input into this baby name. Deep sigh… anyway, congrats to Amber and AE. I hope everyone is doing great.

2 Responses to “Amber Rose & A.E. welcomed their son Slash Electric Alexander Edwards”

  1. OriginalLala says:
    October 11, 2019 at 7:05 am

    congrats to her! I thought she had a breast reduction not too long ago? When I had my reduction, I was told to wait until I was done having kids before getting it because pregnancy could nullify the reduction and because my ability to breastfeed would be reduced by 50%, thankfully I am childfree by choice so no issues there.

  2. Erinn says:
    October 11, 2019 at 7:07 am

    It’s a weird name, but they’re wealthy, and the parents are in the entertainment industry. He’ll be fine.

