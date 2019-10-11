WWD: Duchess Meghan has a bigger ‘influence’ on retail sales than Duchess Kate

For years, media outlets tried to make “the Kate Effect” happen. The Kate Effect was supposed to be the phenomenon where the Duchess of Cambridge would wear something and it immediately sold out. That actually happened *sometimes* before she got married, but when she became a duchess, the data is a bit trickier. For one, she leaned into “bespoke” outfits, so it wasn’t like people could always find Kate’s looks in stores. Secondly, she started wearing older, out-of-season stuff, clothing that were already discounted and in limited supply, so those clothes would “sell out,” but most retailers only had a few pieces anyway. And then there were some items which were in steady supply and legitimately sold out. The Kate Effect was over-hyped, but it did actually happen in some cases.

Enter Meghan Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex. I remember when she first appeared with Harry at the Invictus Games in Canada, and she wore jeans and a white blouse, and we heard that basically everything sold out. It kept happening throughout their dating life, their engagement and their marriage. The Meghan Effect was probably one of the reasons why she put together her Smart Set collection – she knew it would sell out and help a lot of women. And it did. But where’s the data for all of this largely anecdotal information?

The royal fashion frenzy isn’t letting up, with both the Duchess of Cambridge and her sister-in-law the Duchess of Sussex setting trends and sending web sites crashing with their sartorial choices. And now SEMrush, a data provider, has analyzed their influence on retail, often dubbed “the Kate Effect” and “Markle Sparkle.” According to company, searches for both royal wives surged around major events, such as Meghan Markle’s pregnancy announcement and Kate Middleton’s return from maternity leave. Overall, searches tripled in volume year-on-year when no major events happened. Dresses, shoes, tiaras and engagement rings are the most searched items. Surprisingly, so are bikinis. According to SEMrush, Markle is searched 35 percent more than Middleton. Markle has been making headlines in the past year due to her pregnancy, royal tours, her involvement with British Vogue and the women’s charity Smart Works, while Middleton, now a seasoned member of the royal family, has her hands full with three young children and her arts and mental health charities. Top searches for Markle’s style include sunglasses, which are searched six times more than Middleton; and jeans, searched 58 percent more. Fans are also taking beauty tips from Markle as well, and her lipstick choices are searched 190 percent more than her sister-in-law’s. However, Middleton is winning in the hat category, with searches 30 percent higher.

[From WWD]

Well, at least Kate has… hats. The Hats of the Future Queen! In truth, Meghan hasn’t worn that many hats thus far, and like most Americans, I’m not sure Meghan knows how to really do hats properly. Say what you will about “middle class Kate,” but she wears hats like she was born into the Hat Life. As for everything else… searching for Meghan’s stuff at a higher rate doesn’t actually prove that Meghan’s clothes sell out. Much like Kate, Meghan has developed a taste for “bespoke” stuff and people can’t really buy those. That being said, where Kate had some High Street looks which sold out, Meghan has been doing a lot of sustainable fashion looks, and looks from smaller, local designers, and those pieces always sell well too. It’s also worth noting that at this point, Kate’s style is more of a known quantity – she’s been part of the Firm since 2011. Meghan is the bright and shiny new fashion toy. It would be more accurate (data-wise) to compare the past two years of Meghan-searches to the searches for what Kate wore 2010-2012. Also: I would like to know how often people search for “Kate buttons,” because I feel like I do that about ten times a week sometimes.