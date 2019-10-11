Sienna Miller: ‘I feel everybody should be able to play everybody’

I’ve been seeing quotes from Sienna Miller’s Telegraph interview for days, but I never got around to caring, sorry not sorry. But that was before I knew she went Full ScarJo in the interview. If you remember, Scarlett Johansson is pretty sure she should be allowed to play “any person or any tree or any animal.” What ScarJo meant at the time was that she should be able to play Japanese characters or transgender characters and NOT BE CRITICIZED for it. That’s the argument Sienna Miller made too, plus there was a weird Harvey Weinstein story.
On being able to play anyone or anything: “I feel everybody should be able to play everybody. It seems absurd to me to start to legislate on creativity. That’s not trying to be insensitive – of course, there are people who have a deeper understanding of experiences, and they should definitely be considered… It feels like liberal is becoming almost fascistic in its controlling of what can and cannot be done. It feels dangerous to me. If you started to restrict me to playing English women who went to boarding school at eight, I would give up.”
On Harvey Weinstein & Me Too: She says Me Too ‘intersected unhappily with her own life’. Miller revealed she used to call Harvey Weinstein ‘Pops’ and said ‘on some level’ she did this to deflect her suspicions about him. She said: ‘I’d go, ‘Oi Pops, give us a job’, and he’d go, ‘Ah, stappit.” The actor, who worked with the disgraced film producer on numerous films including Factory Girl, also said no one ever ‘propositioned her for work with sex’, adding if they had she ‘would probably have slapped them’. She added that Weinstein did yell at her but that was ‘just Harvey’ and she would brush it off as he spoke to men in the same way. ‘I know that you couldn’t say no to Harvey if he asked you to do something. For me, it would be, like, an extra week of press, so I imagine in a situation where it’s sexual, it would also be hard to say no, and that’s crushing.’
There’s been a weird movement with actresses talking about their lowkey experiences with Harvey Weinstein in the past month or so. Renee Zellweger took pains to say that Harvey never did anything to her, and Jennifer Aniston said he only tried to bully her into wearing Marchesa. Now Sienna is saying that she called him “Pops” and he never propositioned her or anything. I get that these women are being asked and they’re answering honestly. But it feels very much like “look, he wasn’t raping and abusing EVERYBODY.” Which isn’t the f–king point.
As for what she says about “legislating on creativity,” baby girl can NOT play anything other than an English woman, so… I don’t know what she’s going on about. She can’t do any accent other than British, so it’s like she has to choose between “Posh” and “Cockney” and that’s her range. “It feels like liberal is becoming almost fascistic in its controlling of what can and cannot be done.” Again, it’s not some huge liberal conspiracy to say that maybe cisgender peeps shouldn’t play transgender characters for awards. It’s not a huge liberal conspiracy to say that marginalized communities could use some genuine representation on-screen, rather than having ScarJo and Sienna Miller play every f–king role.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
ALL LIVES MATTER….
I don’t think that’s what she’s doing, come on. They asked, she answered honestly. She’s speaking her truth and should be able to just like the women who were assaulted. She shouldn’t be shamed for not having a salacious story, and she IS NOT excusing his behavior, nor toning it down, just speaking on how it was for her. That is what she called him, that is what he did, that’s what she did. The end.
*head hits desk reading title of story*
* life head up and goes back to read story*
*head hits desk after reading story*
I actually thought her accent was on point in American Sniper the American accent that shock me are Kate Winslet and the actress from Gone Girl they are terrible.
Quick! Someone fund a franchise for Sienna and Scarjo so they can play trees for the rest of their lives. These grand thespians need to stretch their craft.
Coming soon to a cinema near you: Scarlet Johansson and Sienna Miller in A Pippin Has Fallen, the true behind the scenes story of how a rising Macintosh sapling shoved a well established orchard favorite out of the way to grab the staring roll as the brutalized Apple tree in The Wizard of Oz.
This is dumb and misses the point entirely. It’s especially galling coming from actresses that aren’t skilled enough to play the roles that were made for them.
I mean if her point is that any number of actresses from diverse backgrounds could have done a better job than her in her roles then yes I agree.
When you are accustomed to privilege, equality feels like oppression
Maybe that’s why she’s playing nobody nowhere lately
Not bothering to look it up, but it sounds like she is an English woman who went to boarding school at age eight.