“Liam Hemsworth was seen holding hands with actress Maddison Brown” links

Liam Hemsworth Holds Hands with Mystery Girl in NYC https://t.co/ZZTmQNABaE
— TMZ (@TMZ) October 11, 2019
Best bystander face ever!
Omg yes the bystander 😂
That was going to be my comment, the bystander! 😂😂😂
cosign
Meh Liam is so bland to me so I don’t care.
And I loved Harry’s new song and video! So good. And his outfits were just amazing.
You know strictly gossip-wise, after all the super-friendly, co-operative celebrity divorces (whether for real or PR-spin), it’s quite interesting to see a clearly MESSY one. At least there are no children involved.
Good for him, not that I ever really doubted that things would work out fine for him. This is a Hemsworth (I’ve been looking at pictures of him lately and appreciating his good looks). He’s not less conventionally attractive than Emily Ratajkowski, after all, so it’s all good.
What’s good for the goose is good for the gander?
I am always amazed at people who can move on so fast.
The last time I got my heart broken- a long, long time ago- it felt as though my heart had been ripped out by the roots and I was bleeding out. It took me months to climb out of the despair and years to come out of what became an emotional hibernation. Guess I am just wired differently.
Good for him….?
I was like that in my 20s and got broken hearted again early 30s. Same deal. Took me ages to heal.
I think that both Miley and Liam are problematic and addicted to each other’s drama. I wouldn’t date either one of them because I believe that they will be back together on another year or two.
I really hope that’s not the case. If their dynamic is what it appears to be, Miley is never going to be what he wants her to be and she is always going to feel suffocated by his expectations. They need to move on and grow up.
But her instagram flaunting and now him photographed holding hands with someone else…definitely seems like it could be a tit for tat thing. How exhausting it must be to live like that.
Freaking book burners!!!
No sense in not moving on when your ex obviously has (or is pretending she has.)
Maddison is really pretty. She’s only 22 though, so that doesn’t really support the “he just wants to settle down and start a family” angle that some tabloids were pushing.
Good for him! I don’t care what he does, just don’t go back to Miley!