“Liam Hemsworth was seen holding hands with actress Maddison Brown” links
  • October 11, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Liam Hemsworth stops by Alfred Coffee for his Monday caffeine fix

Liam Hemsworth was holding hands with actress Maddison Brown. [Just Jared]
This is a great piece on the Ellen DeGeneres-George W. Bush story. [LaineyGossip]
T.I. & Iggy Azalea are beefing about her (non-existent) career. [Dlisted]
Keira Knightley stepped out in London about a month after giving birth. [Go Fug Yourself]
Senator Liz Warren has great comedic timing. [Pajiba]
The kids are not alright, and they are burning books. [Jezebel]
Harry Styles’ new music video got me pregnant. [Towleroad]
Are Lizzy & Daniel still together from Love After Lockup? [Starcasm]
Wow, I did not recognize John Stamos’ childhood photo! [Seriously OMG]

14 Responses to ““Liam Hemsworth was seen holding hands with actress Maddison Brown” links”

  1. OriginalRose says:
    October 11, 2019 at 12:38 pm

    Best bystander face ever!

  2. Nicegirl says:
    October 11, 2019 at 12:44 pm

    Omg yes the bystander 😂

  3. minx says:
    October 11, 2019 at 12:46 pm

    That was going to be my comment, the bystander! 😂😂😂

  4. Daisy says:
    October 11, 2019 at 12:49 pm

    Meh Liam is so bland to me so I don’t care.
    And I loved Harry’s new song and video! So good. And his outfits were just amazing.

  5. Mia4s says:
    October 11, 2019 at 12:52 pm

    You know strictly gossip-wise, after all the super-friendly, co-operative celebrity divorces (whether for real or PR-spin), it’s quite interesting to see a clearly MESSY one. At least there are no children involved.

  6. otaku fairy.... says:
    October 11, 2019 at 12:56 pm

    Good for him, not that I ever really doubted that things would work out fine for him. This is a Hemsworth (I’ve been looking at pictures of him lately and appreciating his good looks). He’s not less conventionally attractive than Emily Ratajkowski, after all, so it’s all good.

  7. The Recluse says:
    October 11, 2019 at 1:05 pm

    What’s good for the goose is good for the gander?
    I am always amazed at people who can move on so fast.
    The last time I got my heart broken- a long, long time ago- it felt as though my heart had been ripped out by the roots and I was bleeding out. It took me months to climb out of the despair and years to come out of what became an emotional hibernation. Guess I am just wired differently.
    Good for him….?

  8. M. says:
    October 11, 2019 at 1:08 pm

    I think that both Miley and Liam are problematic and addicted to each other’s drama. I wouldn’t date either one of them because I believe that they will be back together on another year or two.

    • Kebbie says:
      October 11, 2019 at 1:18 pm

      I really hope that’s not the case. If their dynamic is what it appears to be, Miley is never going to be what he wants her to be and she is always going to feel suffocated by his expectations. They need to move on and grow up.

      But her instagram flaunting and now him photographed holding hands with someone else…definitely seems like it could be a tit for tat thing. How exhausting it must be to live like that.

  9. The Recluse says:
    October 11, 2019 at 1:10 pm

    Freaking book burners!!!

  10. Kebbie says:
    October 11, 2019 at 1:11 pm

    No sense in not moving on when your ex obviously has (or is pretending she has.)

    Maddison is really pretty. She’s only 22 though, so that doesn’t really support the “he just wants to settle down and start a family” angle that some tabloids were pushing.

  11. No Doubt says:
    October 11, 2019 at 1:18 pm

    Good for him! I don’t care what he does, just don’t go back to Miley!

