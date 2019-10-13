Bella Hadid & The Weeknd are back together, less than 3 months after they split

We don’t talk about this enough: Bella Hadid and The Weeknd can’t quit each other. By my count, they’ve done at least three major breakup and makeup cycles over the past five years, right? The breakups are not some silly “we broke up for a weekend, heh” thing. They stay broken up for months, only to find their way back together, usually after the Weeknd has gone out with other women. Their last breakup happened in early August. I had my fingers crossed that Bella would have a Hot Girl Summer. She… mostly worked and hung out with friends and her sister. And now she’s back with the Weeknd. Seasonal relationship, maybe?

We felt it coming! Bella Hadid and The Weeknd are spending time together again. The Grammy winner made an appearance at the supermodel’s 23rd birthday party at Le Chalet, L’Avenue at Saks’ lower level cocktail lounge. On Thursday night, Bella celebrated her birthday at the New York City hot-spot with friends and family, including Yolanda Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Anwar Hadid and his girlfriend Dua Lipa. During the festivities, Bella was spotted taking tequila shots at the bar with The Weeknd (née Abel Tesfaye) and her pals. “Abel met up with Bella last night for her third birthday celebration at L’Avenue,” a source confirms to E! News. “He was with her the entire night and they left together to go back to the apartment they both shared.” The insider adds, “You could tell that they were definitely in love and they both looked very happy being around each other.” E! News exclusively revealed in August that the on-off couple had called it quits once again, with “distance” playing a role in the split.

[From E! News]

We could roll our eyes at this constant make-up and break-up cycle but honestly… it seems pretty typical for her age. I knew so many couples like that when I was that age too – I would be so happy to see my friend finally wash her hands of some dudeface and she would be on her own for several months and she would date and have fun… then she would fall back into Dudeface’s web. Rinse and repeat. That being said, Abel truly does come back to Bella again and again. They both have plenty of other options but they seem to prefer this cycle. Whatever.