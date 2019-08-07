Bella Hadid & The Weeknd have broken up again, a belated Hot Girl Summer?

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) have broken up again. They’ve done the on-and-off thing for years, honestly. The last big breakup was in 2017, when Abel dated Selena Gomez for months and then Selena started hanging out with Justin Bieber again and then suddenly Abel and Selena were done. Soon after, Abel got back with Bella Hadid and they became official once again. It’s been pretty quiet between them for months though, and E! News says that’s because they’ve barely spent any time together recently, which is also why they broke up again:

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd have called it quits once again. The 22-year-old supermodel and the 29-year-old Grammy winner have decided to part ways, one year after E! News exclusively revealed that they had reconciled. A source exclusively tells E! News, “Bella and Abel have split.” According to the source, “distance” played a factor in their decision to go their separate ways. “They are in different places right now, physically and mentally,” the source explains. “Bella is prepping for her fashion week commitments and Abel is working on his music and his upcoming acting debut.” While the A-list duo frequently travels from the west coast to the east coast, the insider says their schedules simply didn’t align and resulted in them being in the cities at the “opposite times.” Their increasing isolation from one another seemingly led to much friction, as the source reveals, “They have been arguing a lot recently.” The insider adds, “[They] haven’t spent quality time together in months.” But this might not be the end for them as a couple. Per usual, the model and artist seem to be taking a break for the time being. “They hope to get back together at one point but for now are focusing on themselves and their projects,” the source shares.

[From E! News]

It’s never too late to enjoy a Hot Girl Summer, and I hope Bella finds a fun late-summer fling! Same for Abel too, I guess, although I’ve always gotten the impression that he considered their relationship to be pretty “open.” Who knows though. I like Bella and I kind of hope she doesn’t get back with him in three months. I hope she just moves on – the makeup and breakup cycle has been done, maybe start fresh with someone new?

Also: The Weeknd is working on new music, I hope it’s good.

album mode full effect pic.twitter.com/ywnD18kF29 — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) August 6, 2019