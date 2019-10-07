Angelina Jolie wears Givenchy, looks gorgeous with Michelle Pfeiffer in Rome

What happens when two regal goddesses meet up in Rome? They pose together for some of the cheekboniest photos I’ve ever seen in my life. These photos are MAGNIFICENT. Angelina Jolie and Michelle Pfeiffer are doing the European swing of the promotional tour for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. They attended the photocall today, using Rome as a backdrop for their beauty. It was an incredible sight and I hope the Roman Tourism Board cuts them a check.

Angelina’s ensemble here is Givenchy. She hasn’t worn a lot of Givenchy in her life, especially not when Riccardo Tisci was the head designer. But now that Clare Waight Keller is in charge… I guess maybe Angelina is giving Givenchy another chance. Or maybe a stylist somewhere (for the studio?) decided that Angelina needed to wear some color for the promotion. In any case, it’s sort of a new silhouette for our sack-dress lover.

Both Michelle and Angelina have the BEST makeup in these photos. It helps that they’re both vampires who devour men to enhance their power and beauty. Meanwhile, did you know that Angelina used to have a crush on Michelle? Jolie spoke about that during a joint interview last week, telling Michelle that she loved her in Grease 2 and Scarface. And Angelina did use the word “crush” to describe her feelings for Michelle. We stan a ‘90s bisexual icon.