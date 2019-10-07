Angelina Jolie wears Givenchy, looks gorgeous with Michelle Pfeiffer in Rome

What happens when two regal goddesses meet up in Rome? They pose together for some of the cheekboniest photos I’ve ever seen in my life. These photos are MAGNIFICENT. Angelina Jolie and Michelle Pfeiffer are doing the European swing of the promotional tour for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. They attended the photocall today, using Rome as a backdrop for their beauty. It was an incredible sight and I hope the Roman Tourism Board cuts them a check.
Angelina’s ensemble here is Givenchy. She hasn’t worn a lot of Givenchy in her life, especially not when Riccardo Tisci was the head designer. But now that Clare Waight Keller is in charge… I guess maybe Angelina is giving Givenchy another chance. Or maybe a stylist somewhere (for the studio?) decided that Angelina needed to wear some color for the promotion. In any case, it’s sort of a new silhouette for our sack-dress lover.
Both Michelle and Angelina have the BEST makeup in these photos. It helps that they’re both vampires who devour men to enhance their power and beauty. Meanwhile, did you know that Angelina used to have a crush on Michelle? Jolie spoke about that during a joint interview last week, telling Michelle that she loved her in Grease 2 and Scarface. And Angelina did use the word “crush” to describe her feelings for Michelle. We stan a ‘90s bisexual icon.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
the pictures are all stretched on my computer and it looks like 4 pieces of spaghetti noodles with hair posing for the cameras.
Lol I thought it was just my phone!
It’s like that for me too.
Yeah, same here.
Yeah on my pc too.
Yep! if you click on the photo it comes up normal.
You described what I’m seeing perfectly. But the colors are pretty.
Ditto – I was eager to see them, too, because the cover photo looked like her face had filled out a little… like some pasta and wine good life had filled her out with happiness…
Fixed it sorry
I fixed it on mine, accidentally, by clicking through the thumbnails and then clicking “back to post.” Abracadabra. Or prolly just Kaiser behind the magic curtain. LOL
It’s like that for me, too, but the photos on this site are usually formatted like that for me to a degree.
Wow, they are gorgeous. Otherworldly. I love that Angelina is changing up her looks with more color, this is a great outfit on her.
I wonder if it’s part of her getting back to herself. It seems like she’s getting a little more daring with colors and prints, and I love it. She looks great.
I love it. She looks amazing. And I love how she’s stretching out of her norm.
Va va vroom – they both looks gorgeous and genuinely happy to be with each other.
There is a nice picture where they stare into each other’s eyes and laughing. It’s stunning.
Jolie not in black and not in a sack dress? I’ll take it! Lol. She looks great .And, didn’t we all have a crush on Michelle in Scarface? She was iconic in that movie.
My crush started with Catwoman 🤷♀️
My crush started with The Fabulous Baker Boys and has never stopped. Catch her in Stardust.
😍 Stardust is one of my all time favorites.
LOVE Pfeiffer as Catwoman. And in Scarface, and in Stardust. But if you want Peak Pfeiffer, watch that terrible movie Tequila Sunrise. Such a bad movie, but she is so pretty in it. (But you’ll also have to put up with Mel Gibson.)
I too love the makeup on Angie. It’s bright and fresh.
Angelina Jolie is not wearing black and she is posing with a fellow iconic female actress. Am I wrong or is this unusual? I notice she has been wearing colors more lately. Divorce must have been a blessing because both she and Brad Pitt seem much happier apart than together
To me, she seems happier and he seems the same, except not wasted.
Exactly.
LoL exactly. Nothing has changed. During their relationship she was looking sickly and depressed, he was looking normal and happy 🤷🏽♀️
Both of them have started looking much better too. I guess that relationship took a toll on their mental health and it showed in their appearance/vibe, now that they are free the change can be clearly seen.
I can’t see! Wahhhhh
The pics look distorted on my PC, but even still, she’s wearing pastel and a nude lip and I LOVE IT!! I don’t particularly like that pale skin, and bold red lip/stark makeup look and goth outfits she’s been rocking for far too long. It ages her. I love how she’s styled here. So refreshing.
Man, they are both gorgeous. It is so nice to see Angelina in something not baggy and with some color, too. I feel as if I keep seeing whatever the color of Michelle’s blouse is on people, and it suits no one. But tell me if I’m wrong. She still looks lovely, but she could have handled some stronger color.
Dusty rose, I think? It would good on Jennifer Lopez and other tawny types.
I bet it looks great in person, and just fades to blah beige on camera.
Love that top. The cut is actually very Angelina- just in purple. And I love her makeup as well. So soft and feminine.
That colour looks gorgeous on her.
They both look gorgeous!!! Damn, I love that top on Angelina, the colour and cut suits her beautifully!
They both look so gorgeous.
All of her kids are with her too. LoL how long has the deadbeat daddy been away from those kids yet we’re suppose to believe he has 50/50 custody. LoL more like 90/10.
LOVE THIS. She looks beautiful and very happy.
IMNSH opinion, they are two of the most beautiful women ever. If you have not seen White Oleander, I highly recommend it!!
She looks so gorgeous in purple, just stunning !
Wearing color?? Man, Angelina glowing up since this divorce.
I don’t know who Pfeiffer’s plastic surgeon is, but can I have his/her number, STAT? She looks amazing.
Angelina’s been looking so beautiful lately; she was always gorgeous, but she’s glowing. Also agree, Michelle has been one of my crushes ever since she played Catwoman,