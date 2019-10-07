Angelina Jolie wears Givenchy, looks gorgeous with Michelle Pfeiffer in Rome

US actress Angelina Jolie and Michelle Pfeiffer attend the photocall of the movie "Maleficent – Mistress Of Evil"

What happens when two regal goddesses meet up in Rome? They pose together for some of the cheekboniest photos I’ve ever seen in my life. These photos are MAGNIFICENT. Angelina Jolie and Michelle Pfeiffer are doing the European swing of the promotional tour for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. They attended the photocall today, using Rome as a backdrop for their beauty. It was an incredible sight and I hope the Roman Tourism Board cuts them a check.

Angelina’s ensemble here is Givenchy. She hasn’t worn a lot of Givenchy in her life, especially not when Riccardo Tisci was the head designer. But now that Clare Waight Keller is in charge… I guess maybe Angelina is giving Givenchy another chance. Or maybe a stylist somewhere (for the studio?) decided that Angelina needed to wear some color for the promotion. In any case, it’s sort of a new silhouette for our sack-dress lover.

Both Michelle and Angelina have the BEST makeup in these photos. It helps that they’re both vampires who devour men to enhance their power and beauty. Meanwhile, did you know that Angelina used to have a crush on Michelle? Jolie spoke about that during a joint interview last week, telling Michelle that she loved her in Grease 2 and Scarface. And Angelina did use the word “crush” to describe her feelings for Michelle. We stan a ‘90s bisexual icon.

US actress Angelina Jolie and Michelle Pfeiffer attend the photocall of the movie "Maleficent – Mistress Of Evil"

US actress Angelina Jolie and Michelle Pfeiffer attend the photocall of the movie "Maleficent – Mistress Of Evil"

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

41 Responses to “Angelina Jolie wears Givenchy, looks gorgeous with Michelle Pfeiffer in Rome”

  1. Phat girl says:
    October 7, 2019 at 10:44 am

    the pictures are all stretched on my computer and it looks like 4 pieces of spaghetti noodles with hair posing for the cameras.

    Reply
  2. jenner says:
    October 7, 2019 at 10:45 am

    Wow, they are gorgeous. Otherworldly. I love that Angelina is changing up her looks with more color, this is a great outfit on her.

    Reply
    • Erinn says:
      October 7, 2019 at 10:54 am

      I wonder if it’s part of her getting back to herself. It seems like she’s getting a little more daring with colors and prints, and I love it. She looks great.

      Reply
  3. Sierra says:
    October 7, 2019 at 10:46 am

    Va va vroom – they both looks gorgeous and genuinely happy to be with each other.

    There is a nice picture where they stare into each other’s eyes and laughing. It’s stunning.

    Reply
  4. eilishb86 says:
    October 7, 2019 at 10:47 am

    Jolie not in black and not in a sack dress? I’ll take it! Lol. She looks great .And, didn’t we all have a crush on Michelle in Scarface? She was iconic in that movie.

    Reply
    • Sierra says:
      October 7, 2019 at 10:50 am

      My crush started with Catwoman 🤷‍♀️

      Reply
      • Who ARE These People? says:
        October 7, 2019 at 10:54 am

        My crush started with The Fabulous Baker Boys and has never stopped. Catch her in Stardust.

      • Erinn says:
        October 7, 2019 at 11:08 am

        😍 Stardust is one of my all time favorites.

      • Dee Kay says:
        October 7, 2019 at 11:30 am

        LOVE Pfeiffer as Catwoman. And in Scarface, and in Stardust. But if you want Peak Pfeiffer, watch that terrible movie Tequila Sunrise. Such a bad movie, but she is so pretty in it. (But you’ll also have to put up with Mel Gibson.)

  5. Nicole says:
    October 7, 2019 at 10:49 am

    I too love the makeup on Angie. It’s bright and fresh.

    Reply
  6. Michael says:
    October 7, 2019 at 10:49 am

    Angelina Jolie is not wearing black and she is posing with a fellow iconic female actress. Am I wrong or is this unusual? I notice she has been wearing colors more lately. Divorce must have been a blessing because both she and Brad Pitt seem much happier apart than together

    Reply
    • Who ARE These People? says:
      October 7, 2019 at 10:55 am

      To me, she seems happier and he seems the same, except not wasted.

      Reply
    • A says:
      October 7, 2019 at 10:58 am

      Both of them have started looking much better too. I guess that relationship took a toll on their mental health and it showed in their appearance/vibe, now that they are free the change can be clearly seen.

      Reply
  7. Trish-a says:
    October 7, 2019 at 10:50 am

    I can’t see! Wahhhhh

    Reply
  8. ReginaGeorge says:
    October 7, 2019 at 10:50 am

    The pics look distorted on my PC, but even still, she’s wearing pastel and a nude lip and I LOVE IT!! I don’t particularly like that pale skin, and bold red lip/stark makeup look and goth outfits she’s been rocking for far too long. It ages her. I love how she’s styled here. So refreshing.

    Reply
  9. Blerg says:
    October 7, 2019 at 10:51 am

    Man, they are both gorgeous. It is so nice to see Angelina in something not baggy and with some color, too. I feel as if I keep seeing whatever the color of Michelle’s blouse is on people, and it suits no one. But tell me if I’m wrong. She still looks lovely, but she could have handled some stronger color.

    Reply
  10. Valiantly Varnished says:
    October 7, 2019 at 10:52 am

    Love that top. The cut is actually very Angelina- just in purple. And I love her makeup as well. So soft and feminine.

    Reply
  11. A says:
    October 7, 2019 at 10:54 am

    That colour looks gorgeous on her.

    Reply
  12. serena says:
    October 7, 2019 at 10:55 am

    They both look gorgeous!!! Damn, I love that top on Angelina, the colour and cut suits her beautifully!

    Reply
  13. Becks says:
    October 7, 2019 at 10:56 am

    They both look so gorgeous.

    Reply
  14. Hmm says:
    October 7, 2019 at 10:56 am

    All of her kids are with her too. LoL how long has the deadbeat daddy been away from those kids yet we’re suppose to believe he has 50/50 custody. LoL more like 90/10.

    Reply
  15. Sidewithkids says:
    October 7, 2019 at 11:01 am

    LOVE THIS. She looks beautiful and very happy.

    Reply
  16. phlyfiremama says:
    October 7, 2019 at 11:02 am

    IMNSH opinion, they are two of the most beautiful women ever. If you have not seen White Oleander, I highly recommend it!!

    Reply
  17. Rose says:
    October 7, 2019 at 11:07 am

    She looks so gorgeous in purple, just stunning !

    Reply
  18. Veronica S. says:
    October 7, 2019 at 11:14 am

    Wearing color?? Man, Angelina glowing up since this divorce.

    I don’t know who Pfeiffer’s plastic surgeon is, but can I have his/her number, STAT? She looks amazing.

    Reply
  19. Daisy says:
    October 7, 2019 at 11:26 am

    Angelina’s been looking so beautiful lately; she was always gorgeous, but she’s glowing. Also agree, Michelle has been one of my crushes ever since she played Catwoman,

    Reply

