Swedish Prince Carl Philip & Princess Madeleine’s children are no longer royal

Well, this is a turn of events! We only talk about the Swedish royal family – the House of Bernadotte – every so often, and usually that’s just when there’s a big wedding or something. Princess Victoria is the crown princess in Sweden, and her eldest child, Estelle, will one day be crown princess too. Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel have a second child, Prince Oscar, who is three-and-a-half right now. I suspect they’re done after two kids. Victoria has two siblings: Prince Carl Philip and Princess Madeleine. Both are married with kids. Madeleine has basically been in a constant state of pregnancy for years now! No, Madeleine has three kids and Carl Philip and his wife Sofia have two sons. And now all of those kids are no longer titled. Wow.

The Swedish royal palace has announced that the children of Princess Madeleine and Chris O’Neill, and Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia, will no longer be members of the royal house. This means that Princess Leonore, five, Prince Nicolas, four, Princess Adrienne, one, Prince Alexander, three, and Prince Gabriel, two, will lose their style of Royal Highness and, in the future, will not be expected to perform duties incumbent on the head of state. In an official statement from Fredrik Wersäll, the Marshal of the Realm, the communiqué read: “His Majesty The King has decided on changes to The Royal House. The purpose of these changes is to establish which members of The Royal Family may be expected to perform official duties incumbent on the Head of State or related to the function of the Head of State. His Majesty The King has decided that the children of Their Royal Highnesses Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia, and the children of Her Royal Highness Princess Madeleine and Mr Christopher O’Neill will no longer be members of The Royal House.” Despite losing their style of Royal Highness, the statement noted that Madeleine and Chris’ three children – Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Princess Adrienne – and Carl Philip and Sofia’s two sons – Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel – will continue to retain their titles of Duke and Duchess previously granted by their grandfather, King Carl XVI Gustaf, upon birth. King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia’s two younger children Princess Madeleine, 37, and Prince Carl Philip, 40, will continue to perform royal duties. Madeleine, who is based in Miami, works for the World Childhood Foundation, the organisation that her mother Silvia co-founded. Carl Philip and his wife Sofia will also continue to support their charity, Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia’s Foundation.

Personally, I never thought Madeleine’s kids needed prince/princess titles anyway. I’m not sure how titles work in Sweden, but Madeleine married a (wealthy) commoner who didn’t take a title when they married. At most, their kids should have been lords or ladies or whatever the Swedish equivalent is. But I’m shocked that Carl Philip’s sons are no longer going to be princes! That’s very strange. I kind of wonder if this kind of title-culling will happen in the House of Windsor at some point.