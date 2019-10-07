Candy Corn declared least favorite Halloween candy: fair or no?
  • October 07, 2019

  • By Celebitchy
  • Food

attractive-beautiful-beauty-2156656
If you listen to the Gossip with Celebitchy podcast and/or follow me on Twitter, you know that I am a candy corn lover. I like most of the candies in the corn family, the harvest mix is also very good, but the caramel candy corn, indian corn and other flavors are not as good. It also has to be Brachs, which is the best. Lesser brands give candy corn a bad name. Candy corn, like its seasonal cousin, pumpkin spice, has a reputation for being “basic.” The flavor is quite one note, it’s got a waxy texture that not everyone enjoys, and it can be overwhelming if you have too much of it. Also, some people really hate it. I guess enough people hate it for it to be named the worst Halloween candy in a survey by CandyStore.com, which compiled their results with top ten lists from major websites. Circus Peanuts, last year’s winner, was number two. Here’s their list of best and worst candies.

Worst Halloween Candies
1. Candy Corn
2. Circus Peanuts
3. Peanut Butter Kisses
4. Wax Coke Bottles
5. Necco Wafers
6. Tootsie Rolls
7. Smarties
8. Licorice
9. Good ‘N Plenty
10. Bit-O-Honey

Best Halloween Candies
1. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
2. Snickers
3. Twix
4. Kit Kat
5. M&Ms
6. Nerds
7. Butterfinger
8. Sour Patch Kids
9. Skittles
10. Hershey Bar

[From CandyStore.com via People]

I must be the type of person keeping all these candies in business, because I have purchased seven on the worst list in the last year including Necco Wafers (nostalgia!), Tootsie Rolls and Smarties (underrated). I also love Good ‘N Plenty. They’re hating on all the classic candies! Now circus peanuts I understand. As for the best list, Snickers and Twix are not good enough to make the top three in any way. Butterfinger should be in the worst list! Reese’s are excellent if they’re fresh, I agree with their inclusion. I guess I like my chocolate without anything in it except peanut butter or toffee. Speaking of that, where are Heath and Skor? Oh and Mr. Goodbar never gets any love. My kid told me to try it and I was surprised how much I liked it. Other honorable mentions include Andes Candies and Junior Mints. Of course if you listen to our podcast you also know that my favorite candy of all time is Jelly Bellies. How do they fit so much complex flavor into that tiny bean?

Candy_GoodNPlenty

B5016_220855_3233

B5016_220855_3232

Photos credit: Karley Saagi via Pexels and Avalon.red

  • By Celebitchy

  • Food

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

1 Response to “Candy Corn declared least favorite Halloween candy: fair or no?”

  1. Tiffany says:
    October 7, 2019 at 9:29 am

    Completely and totally fair.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment