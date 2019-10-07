Candy Corn declared least favorite Halloween candy: fair or no?



If you listen to the Gossip with Celebitchy podcast and/or follow me on Twitter, you know that I am a candy corn lover. I like most of the candies in the corn family, the harvest mix is also very good, but the caramel candy corn, indian corn and other flavors are not as good. It also has to be Brachs, which is the best. Lesser brands give candy corn a bad name. Candy corn, like its seasonal cousin, pumpkin spice, has a reputation for being “basic.” The flavor is quite one note, it’s got a waxy texture that not everyone enjoys, and it can be overwhelming if you have too much of it. Also, some people really hate it. I guess enough people hate it for it to be named the worst Halloween candy in a survey by CandyStore.com, which compiled their results with top ten lists from major websites. Circus Peanuts, last year’s winner, was number two. Here’s their list of best and worst candies.

Worst Halloween Candies

1. Candy Corn

2. Circus Peanuts

3. Peanut Butter Kisses

4. Wax Coke Bottles

5. Necco Wafers

6. Tootsie Rolls

7. Smarties

8. Licorice

9. Good ‘N Plenty

10. Bit-O-Honey Best Halloween Candies

1. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

2. Snickers

3. Twix

4. Kit Kat

5. M&Ms

6. Nerds

7. Butterfinger

8. Sour Patch Kids

9. Skittles

10. Hershey Bar

[From CandyStore.com via People]

I must be the type of person keeping all these candies in business, because I have purchased seven on the worst list in the last year including Necco Wafers (nostalgia!), Tootsie Rolls and Smarties (underrated). I also love Good ‘N Plenty. They’re hating on all the classic candies! Now circus peanuts I understand. As for the best list, Snickers and Twix are not good enough to make the top three in any way. Butterfinger should be in the worst list! Reese’s are excellent if they’re fresh, I agree with their inclusion. I guess I like my chocolate without anything in it except peanut butter or toffee. Speaking of that, where are Heath and Skor? Oh and Mr. Goodbar never gets any love. My kid told me to try it and I was surprised how much I liked it. Other honorable mentions include Andes Candies and Junior Mints. Of course if you listen to our podcast you also know that my favorite candy of all time is Jelly Bellies. How do they fit so much complex flavor into that tiny bean?