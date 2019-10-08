Angelina Jolie wore slinky black Versace for the Rome ‘Maleficent’ premiere

One of my favorite things this week is that Disney sent Angelina Jolie and Michelle Pfeiffer to Europe to promote Maleficent: Mistress of Evil by themselves. No Sam Riley, no Chiwetel Ejiofor, no Elle Fanning. Just mature vampire goddesses looking magnificent together. Yesterday, we saw the amazing pics from the Rome photocall, where Angelina wore COLOR (Givenchy) and she and Michelle looked like they were maybe thinking of making out. Hours later, they did the Rome premiere and it was also amazing… even though Angelina went back to black.

Angelina’s dress is Versace, big surprise! I actually love this dress… yes, we’ve seen her in a million glittery black dresses, but this is slinky and sexy and it looks great on her. I actually thought her hair looked way better at the photocall though. Michelle wore Monique Lhuillier – a long-sleeved velvet-looking gown which looked great on her, and looked great beside Angelina’s Versace. Did they coordinate their looks on their girls’ trip to Europe?

Someone said yesterday that Angelina’s kids (minus Maddox) made the trip to Rome too, so it’s not *just* a vampire-girls trip. Shiloh and Zahara walked the Rome red carpet with their mom for a bit too – I love how Zahara is getting all dressed up for these premieres! Shiloh did not really dress up though… that looks like an ‘80s style windbreaker. *gasps in Versace*