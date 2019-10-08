Angelina Jolie wore slinky black Versace for the Rome ‘Maleficent’ premiere

One of my favorite things this week is that Disney sent Angelina Jolie and Michelle Pfeiffer to Europe to promote Maleficent: Mistress of Evil by themselves. No Sam Riley, no Chiwetel Ejiofor, no Elle Fanning. Just mature vampire goddesses looking magnificent together. Yesterday, we saw the amazing pics from the Rome photocall, where Angelina wore COLOR (Givenchy) and she and Michelle looked like they were maybe thinking of making out. Hours later, they did the Rome premiere and it was also amazing… even though Angelina went back to black.
Angelina’s dress is Versace, big surprise! I actually love this dress… yes, we’ve seen her in a million glittery black dresses, but this is slinky and sexy and it looks great on her. I actually thought her hair looked way better at the photocall though. Michelle wore Monique Lhuillier – a long-sleeved velvet-looking gown which looked great on her, and looked great beside Angelina’s Versace. Did they coordinate their looks on their girls’ trip to Europe?
Someone said yesterday that Angelina’s kids (minus Maddox) made the trip to Rome too, so it’s not *just* a vampire-girls trip. Shiloh and Zahara walked the Rome red carpet with their mom for a bit too – I love how Zahara is getting all dressed up for these premieres! Shiloh did not really dress up though… that looks like an ‘80s style windbreaker. *gasps in Versace*
Angelina, Michelle and Zahara all look great.
I love Angelina and Zahara’s dresses. Shiloh looks cool, I’m a big fan of chucks. She is brad made over with Angelina’s pout.
Seriously Shiloh looks SO much like Brad in these pics!!
Damn the resemblance is so uncanny she could pass for young brad the only difference is her mum’s pout lips she got
Yep. It’s the eyebrows and eyes that look exactly like Brad.
Angelina has some gorgeous and happy kids.
she even squint her eyes just like her father
Both, Angelina and Michelle look fantastic here
Stunning beauties in these photos.
I love Zahara’s gown! Angelina and Shiloh also look great.
I’m here for that black glittery material. I actually LOVE this look.
Angelina looks great! Trying to figure out what it is. The dress, the hair? She looks so much more fresh and gloeiing than usual. Maybe it’s the lighter, ‘bigger’ hair?
I also think she’s put on some weight which I love on her.
Love both of their dresses both women look amazing.
I LOVE Michelle ‘s. That color is gorgeous.
Angelina’s is nice, but I’m not sure about the fabric.
Apparently, this was one of the last dresses Luigi Massi created before his death in April this year. He was a long time Versace designer and tailor and Angelina always worked with him and praised him – she wore it as a tribute to him for this Italian premiere.
thanks!
Angelina looks nice, but this is a very on-brand look for her. I feel like there are probably 2 dozen red carpet appearances from her in black dresses with similar silhouettes. It looks good, so that’s not a criticism really, its just kind of boring. Kind of like when Jennifer Aniston (lol) wears another black mini dress to an event. She looks good, its just a look we’ve seen a dozen times before.
Michelle Pfeiffer looks amazing though.
My favourite look was the one she wore in Tokyo.
Not sure if it was posted here.
Of all the celebrities’ offspring around, Zahara is the only one I would follow if she became an “influencer”. Or better a designer, I’d love to wear empress Z clothing line.
Shiloh looks cool. Michelle looks perfect.
These two ladies are gorgeous and are so my crushes.
I would love to see them do a comedy together. They have amazing chemistry already.
Why are her kids on the red carpet with her again?