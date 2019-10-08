Hailey Baldwin reveals her Virgil Abloh/Off-White wedding gown: lovely or meh?

For months, we heard about Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber’s “real” wedding and how they were planning some big thing. They were legally married last year, and that seemed like it was “good enough” for both of them, but I guess they felt like they needed to host some kind of bigger shindig. So they planned something which actually seemed sort of chill and relaxed – everybody flew to South Carolina and stayed at this fancy resort-hotel and there was no big drama. That was two weekends ago and we still hadn’t seen Hailey’s wedding gown. Now she’s revealing all on social media.
Hailey’s wedding gown was Virgil Abloh for Off-White. Love that she chose Abloh – he’s one of those designers beloved by the garbage youths AND the fashionistas. It was off-the-shoulder, with sleeves and a train. It looks like the bodice was lined but then the lining stopped at the skirt. Her veil was long too, just sheer with a lace embroidery around the edge, but then this was stitched into the back: “Til’ Death Do Us Part.” What are your thoughts? Honestly, I was expecting MUCH worse. I was expecting an ‘80s style mullet dress for some reason. While I think some brides can go overboard with the lace, this is fine. And she obviously loved her dress so much, and that’s what makes it special.
She also included some close-ups of some kissing, and the rings. Hailey’s engagement ring is the giant oval-cut diamond, and she’s wearing two bands/rings from Tiffany’s. One is the Tiffany Soleste diamond-encrusted band, then the Soleste diamond V-ring.
Photos courtesy of Hailey’s Instagram.
I thought She looked stunning!
Co sign. The best she has ever looked!!!
I kind of love it, too. It’s not my taste in a wedding dress – but you can tell it’s what she had wanted it to be, and she looks great. She’s got a great figure, and I like that she kept her styling pretty minimal. It let the dress shine.
I think it’s beautiful and she looks great. The only thing I don’t like is when she’s not wearing the veil, the dress has that strap across the back to keep the sleeves/dress up.
I think the veil is very pretty – up until the Til Death Do Us Part stitching.
I like it? Maybe my expectations were low but she looks beautiful. It’s the kind of dress that won’t make you cringe when you look back at it 20 years from now.
I guess those are tattoos on her hands, or did she get hennaed?
What a life when you not only know Virgil Abloh but you can get him to personally design your wedding dress. If course he is mostly known for being very close to the Hadid sisters and Kendall Jenner so now he is obligated to also design their dresses too.
That gown is incredible I would totally wear that!
I was prepared to hate it, but I really love it. I think its gorgeous.
Im much more traditional, so this isnt normally my thing, but I think it really worked and she looks lovely. Even Justin looked nice. Gah, I like these two and are rooting for them.
Must be my age or my outlier status. Frederick’s of Hollywood meets 1950s.
Yes!! I came here to say this. It looks like a Playboy wedding dress.
Ha! Totally! Or like 1980s lingerie!
You know those Halloween costumes that are called “Sexy (fill in the blank)”? This looks like the wedding dress called version “Sexy Bride”
For a wedding dress of a starter marriage it’s lovely.
*snort* 🤣
Slight on the wrong side of tacky – the bustier area is overdone for me and too tight.
I love the ‘Till Death Do Us Part’ train though!
I really like the dress but not that “till death do us part ” mess on the veil. It’s fug and probably not accurate.
I think the dress is awful and the embroidery even worse. The close ups on her hands make the detailing look cheap. Definitely not a win for me.
Did they intentionally misspell ‘til? I realise it can be spelt “till” but not usually with the apostrophe.
I think it’s quotation marks? It looks like close quotes at the end. Not sure why quotation marks were necessary, but 🤷🏻♀️?
I’d like to see it in color. Everything looks better in black and white. But the silhouette is lovely.
Definitely no till death do us apart here folks here let’s forget that. And the dress just reminds me of her personality try hard and love me please. No reason for anyone to do that she has friends and family for that.
Daddy Z-List Stephen Baldwin is out of cash so Hailey needs to lock down Bieber as much as she can.
When scrolling through the photos I accidentally read the veil as, “Till Death Do Us Part?” My brain just added a “?”. I guess my subconscious has her doubts.
She does look lovely. I just wish the dress didn’t flare out so much at the bottom.
Is she wearing anniversary bands on her right ring finger?
I hate it. The dress looks trashy.
Mazeltov! All the best to them both.