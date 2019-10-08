Hailey Baldwin reveals her Virgil Abloh/Off-White wedding gown: lovely or meh?

For months, we heard about Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber’s “real” wedding and how they were planning some big thing. They were legally married last year, and that seemed like it was “good enough” for both of them, but I guess they felt like they needed to host some kind of bigger shindig. So they planned something which actually seemed sort of chill and relaxed – everybody flew to South Carolina and stayed at this fancy resort-hotel and there was no big drama. That was two weekends ago and we still hadn’t seen Hailey’s wedding gown. Now she’s revealing all on social media.

Hailey’s wedding gown was Virgil Abloh for Off-White. Love that she chose Abloh – he’s one of those designers beloved by the garbage youths AND the fashionistas. It was off-the-shoulder, with sleeves and a train. It looks like the bodice was lined but then the lining stopped at the skirt. Her veil was long too, just sheer with a lace embroidery around the edge, but then this was stitched into the back: “Til’ Death Do Us Part.” What are your thoughts? Honestly, I was expecting MUCH worse. I was expecting an ‘80s style mullet dress for some reason. While I think some brides can go overboard with the lace, this is fine. And she obviously loved her dress so much, and that’s what makes it special.

She also included some close-ups of some kissing, and the rings. Hailey’s engagement ring is the giant oval-cut diamond, and she’s wearing two bands/rings from Tiffany’s. One is the Tiffany Soleste diamond-encrusted band, then the Soleste diamond V-ring.