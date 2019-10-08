58% of Americans support the impeachment inquiry of Donald Trump

Donald Trump does so many deranged and unthinkable things every day, it’s difficult to keep track. But even among people who have normalized his words and behavior, yesterday’s tweet about Turkey was particularly awful:

As I have stated strongly before, and just to reiterate, if Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey (I’ve done before!). They must, with Europe and others, watch over… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2019

“I, in my great and unmatched wisdom…” Wow. So what really happened? According to an unnamed National Security Council source (who spoke to Newsweek), Trump was getting “rolled” by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and basically Trump is doing Erdogan’s bidding by pulling out of northern Syria. Not only that, but Erdogan’s interests are aligned with Russia, and long story short, a lot of Kurds (our long-standing allies) are going to die. The NSC source told Newsweek: “President Trump was definitely out-negotiated and only endorsed the troop withdraw to make it look like we are getting something—but we are not getting something. The U.S. national security has entered a state of increased danger for decades to come because the president has no spine and that’s the bottom line.” If only someone had warned us. Oh, right, Hillary Clinton told us this would happen. Hundreds of foreign policy experts told us this would happen too.

Anyway, here’s one piece of good news: a majority of Americans are pro-impeachment inquiry and half of America is pro-impeachment.

A majority of Americans say they endorse the decision by House Democrats to begin an impeachment inquiry of President Trump, and nearly half of all adults also say the House should take the additional step and recommend that the president be removed from office, according to a Washington Post-Schar School poll. The findings indicate that public opinion has shifted quickly against the president and in favor of impeachment proceedings in recent weeks as information has been released about Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukrainian government officials to undertake an investigation into former vice president Joe Biden, a potential 2020 campaign rival, and Biden’s son Hunter. The poll finds that, by a margin of 58 percent to 38 percent, Americans say the House was correct to undertake the inquiry. Among all adults, 49 percent say the House should take the more significant step to impeach the president and call for his removal from office. Another 6 percent say they back the start of the inquiry but do not favor removing Trump from office, with the remainder undecided about the president’s ultimate fate. The results among registered voters are almost identical.

[From The Washington Post]

I think support for impeachment and the inquiry has even surprised Democrats. I hope this sh-t ramps up and the House spends months digging through sh-t and holding public hearings, because that will just increase the support for impeachment too.