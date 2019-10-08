58% of Americans support the impeachment inquiry of Donald Trump

Donald Trump does so many deranged and unthinkable things every day, it’s difficult to keep track. But even among people who have normalized his words and behavior, yesterday’s tweet about Turkey was particularly awful:
As I have stated strongly before, and just to reiterate, if Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey (I’ve done before!). They must, with Europe and others, watch over…
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2019
“I, in my great and unmatched wisdom…” Wow. So what really happened? According to an unnamed National Security Council source (who spoke to Newsweek), Trump was getting “rolled” by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and basically Trump is doing Erdogan’s bidding by pulling out of northern Syria. Not only that, but Erdogan’s interests are aligned with Russia, and long story short, a lot of Kurds (our long-standing allies) are going to die. The NSC source told Newsweek: “President Trump was definitely out-negotiated and only endorsed the troop withdraw to make it look like we are getting something—but we are not getting something. The U.S. national security has entered a state of increased danger for decades to come because the president has no spine and that’s the bottom line.” If only someone had warned us. Oh, right, Hillary Clinton told us this would happen. Hundreds of foreign policy experts told us this would happen too.
Anyway, here’s one piece of good news: a majority of Americans are pro-impeachment inquiry and half of America is pro-impeachment.
A majority of Americans say they endorse the decision by House Democrats to begin an impeachment inquiry of President Trump, and nearly half of all adults also say the House should take the additional step and recommend that the president be removed from office, according to a Washington Post-Schar School poll. The findings indicate that public opinion has shifted quickly against the president and in favor of impeachment proceedings in recent weeks as information has been released about Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukrainian government officials to undertake an investigation into former vice president Joe Biden, a potential 2020 campaign rival, and Biden’s son Hunter.
The poll finds that, by a margin of 58 percent to 38 percent, Americans say the House was correct to undertake the inquiry. Among all adults, 49 percent say the House should take the more significant step to impeach the president and call for his removal from office. Another 6 percent say they back the start of the inquiry but do not favor removing Trump from office, with the remainder undecided about the president’s ultimate fate. The results among registered voters are almost identical.
I think support for impeachment and the inquiry has even surprised Democrats. I hope this sh-t ramps up and the House spends months digging through sh-t and holding public hearings, because that will just increase the support for impeachment too.
I doubt the rising support for impeachment surprised Nancy Pelosi and quite a few historians of the Nixon years.
Agreed.
I really doubt he’s going to be removed from office. but, its worth pointing out that Nixon was never going to be removed from office, there was no way the Senate Republicans would vote to remove him. Until, they were going to, and he resigned. So, while I don’t think there’s a chance THIS senate would ever vote to remove…..we don’t know for sure until this whole thing plays out.
Nixon understood norms and the role of legacy. Trump does not and would be indicted if he quit. So much more lies ahead. The best outcome would be removal by natural forces, like a blood clot.
@whoARE – I don’t want to laugh at your comment but I kind of did lol.
I’m hopeful that as more and more comes out in the impeachment proceedings, that number tilts even more in favor of removal.
I just listened to Bag Man (podcast from Rachel Maddow) about Spiro Agnew and it was really fascinating. One of the big takeaways, in my mind, is so obvious but so true – we don’t know what we don’t know. The official impeachment inquiry is going to yield a LOT of information.
Re: Syria – so basically trump is withdrawing troops, knowing that Turkey is going to invade to try to wipe out the Kurds? I was watching Richard Engel last night on MSNBC and I have never seen him so rattled and horrified.
Engel has probably been embedded with fighting Kurds. I’d be rattled on a personal level, too. The entire thing is unacceptable.
A good point was made that if the whistle blower didn’t come forward, Trump would’ve gotten away with this, which means we would have 5,672 NYT articles right about now all focusing on Hunter Biden and corruption. It would’ve been “BUT HER E-MAILS!” 2.0.
I feel like we still have way too many Biden/corruption stories. I’ve been thinking of it as Benghazi 2.0. So many dirty tricks from the GOP.
Right? And so many of the stories are “so what did Trump want investigated?” And then they talk about Biden and corruption in headline after headline ….even though that’s not what the actual story says. I saw a story on WaPo the other day about how Hunter biden is the epitome of privilege because he has had these second chances etc and it was like….can you seriously write that story with a straight face while the Trump kids are engaged in active corruption?
The lies that Warren lies about her teaching career ending would be everywhere too.
The “liberal media” sure seems to be boot licking conservative goons to me.
I swear whenever I am unavailable craziness happens (well even crazier things happen) and I am completely lost. First it was Ukraine when I was traveling and out of pocket for a week because of work and was so lost when I came back. Now yesterday I was out all day due to client meetings and didn’t get a chance to check my phone until late and was completely lost! I spent so much time trying to figure out what happened and just shocked at how much I could miss in just one day. It’s so absurd!!
Dear God please let this nightmare end soon!
Polls can show whatever you want it too. That goes for both sides of the aisle.
He won’t be removed from office. The Senate removes and they will not remove him. Either he resigns or people have to vote him out. I think many people think once the house impeaches that’s it. It’s not. And by the time November of next year comes anything can happen.
Agreed, but even the GOP would be forced to review his candidacy if he were impeached.
Keep your eye on Mitt Romney. He’s concluded one of two things: 1) he can be the next President. 2) he can be a king (or queen, as in haley) maker and choose the next president.
He’s gathering his forces. Trump might be removed. IMO it’s no longer a foregone conclusion that he won’t be.
God, he sounds like the Wizard of Oz. Just as much a conman too, with no heart to redeem in the end:
Do not arouse the wrath of the GREAT and POWERFUL trump.
Do you presume to CRITICIZE the GREAT trump? You ungrateful creatures!
Pay no attention to the nazi and lucrative business deals behind the curtain, the GREAT trump has spoken!
That was my thought yesterday when he tweeted it and several memes picked up on it right away.
That’s why part of me thinks I need Twitter.. but then daily memes on Trump (even mocking ones) might suck my soul out.
I hope the meme is Trump’s head floating in a cloud of orange mist.
Exactly what I thought.
He needs to be thrown in a cell, never to see the light of day again. He’s allowing Saudi Arabia commit genocide in Yemen. He’s allowing Turkey to wipe out the Kurds. He’s destroyed this Country for years to come, I’d not permanents. He’s a traitor. He’s an idiot. I hate him.words fail me because I cannot describe how inept and incompetent and corrupt and stupid this orange blob is. I’m beyond disgusted.
I agree but would add: it’s not just him! Not that you don’t know that, but it’s the entire goshdang GOP! It’s the dark money forces like the Mercers and Kochs and Adelson and all the ones we *don’t* know. It’s that money has more power than ever. It’s that the GOP is enthrall to Russia. It’s the right wing media loop. It makes me want to pull out my clucking hair because the problem is so massive and it’s the reason we’re still having to argue for human rights like minorities and women being full citizens, why global warming still isn’t being worked on the way it should be and why Dick’s Spotting Goods is better at gun control than McConnell.
I should be optimistic but I’m fresh out. Only half are for the impeachment? Are the other half brain dead?
” I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, ”
Is this bitch for real?? Did someone marathon Wizard of Oz before they wrote this for him??
For those of you who live in red districts, please remind your congressional representatives that their job is to defend the Constitution, not to defend Donald Trump. Most of the party rhetoric that is spewing forth from the likes of Gym Jordan, Steve Scalise, and kevin McCarthy is outright false. They have not been denied any rights to issue subpoenas or due process and their job has nothing to do with defending or presenting the “other side.”
And former House impeachment Manager Leningrad Lindsey Graham can take all the chairs. Those senators who were whining about Turkey yesterday need to be reminded that none of this would be happening if they had not continually put GOP before USA and done their jobs of oversight of that reckless menace. They claim to the the party that respects life but thousands of innocent Kurds, our allies, will now die because they refused to do their jobs and they need to be reminded of that constantly.
Republican’s don’t care about the Constitution. They just want to remain in power. And they’ll defend President Oatmeal Brain until the very end to retain it.
58% of Americans, and 100% of the rest of the world’s population.
Aside from his statement about self-proclaimed unmatched wisdom, I also take offence to the fact that he threatens to mess with the world economy and health and well being of other nations simply because he thinks he can, and all for no other purpose but to support his crashing ego and to support his self-image that he is powerful and in control of something.
What he’s saying is that upon any whim that strikes him, he will (attempt to) destroy another nation, so everyone just ought to do as he says. I mean, he can’t ride horses topless or crush the will of his citizens with force (yet), so he has to threaten to obliterate other nations and cause the needless death of millions, all upon a whim that might strike him.
The Republican Party ought to be ashamed of itself for allowing this to go on.
I f*cking hate him. Hate. Him.
Even Lindsey Graham and Mitch McConnell were bothered by the Syria move yesterday. If Turkey does indeed try to wipe out the Kurds (very likely), then Trump may indeed start losing support from the Senate. This decision on Syria was not good for his impeachment odds.
We must always remember Trump is stupid and will likely play this impeachment so badly that he leaves Congress with no choice but to remove his orange a–.