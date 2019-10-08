Justin Bieber mocked Taylor Swift’s banana video & the Snake Fam is so mad

Okay, let’s get into this, and I’m going to have to start at the beginning because I failed to cover this stuff last week. Taylor Swift was in New York last week to shill for her album (Lover) and prep for Saturday Night Live, where she was the musical guest. She did some talk show appearances, including the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Fallon was prepared for the interview – he had spoken to her mother beforehand and gotten an epic video of Taylor on drugs after her Lasik eye surgery. Taylor had no idea that Fallon even knew she had the surgery, so she was already freaking out about that. Then the video – taken by her mom – of Taylor all drugged out and crying over bananas appeared. It’s all in the beginning of this clip:
It’s funny enough. There’s an interesting/funny subculture of those kinds of videos of people filming their loved ones after being drugged for a medical procedure. There are lots of kids post-wisdom teeth-removal saying and doing some crazy sh-t. Anyway, it was a cute video and who cares? Justin Bieber cares. He was doing an Instagram Live thing and he mocked Taylor’s banana thing:
📹 | Justin Bieber mocks Taylor’s Jimmy Fallon interview clip of Taylor after Lasik Surgery via Instagram Live pic.twitter.com/oPPAsMvQk1
— Taylor Swift Updates (Backup) (@TSUpdatesNYBU2) October 7, 2019
Is this actual mockery? It’s 14-seconds where, one could argue, Justin was simply copying her. Does it have an edge of mockery? Sure. It does. Especially given that Justin and Taylor aren’t particularly close, and given that Taylor has a, like, a Deep State conspiracy theory about Justin and Kanye West and Scooter Braun and Kim Kardashian and RECEIPTS. So yeah, it was rude. The person filming it was Hailey Baldwin, Justin’s wife, and she can be heard saying “that’s so funny.” So, obviously, the Snake Fam was especially mad yesterday and they started hate-tweeting Hailey and Justin. Hailey ended up responding:
Baldwin went on to respond to one of her critics, who tweeted numerous times about her distaste for the pair — specifically Baldwin. Replying to one of the posts, which included a video of another woman telling Baldwin to “shut up” and “stay out of people’s business,” Baldwin wrote, “I never knew I could make somebody so upset. Truly I’m so sorry you’re THIS upset?!” she added. “Lord have mercy I hope I’m never this upset about someone I don’t know!!”
“Listen. I think it’s awesome how passionate you are and how hard you ride for someone you’re a fan of, it’s beautiful how dedicated you are,” Baldwin continued. “If there’s something I did to personally hurt you or offend you I’m sorry, it’s not my intention to upset you by any means but being angry at someone you don’t know does nothing for you. I know cause I been there.. all it’s gonna do is make you miserable. Don’t let ME of all people get you feeling that way. Trust me, I’m not worth the energy, nobody should be worth that energy.”
This is such a weird little controversy, isn’t it? On one side, I think the Snake Fam is overreacting. On the other side… Justin does seem to have a bizarre obsession with Taylor, or an obsession with mocking her. I wonder if, in Justin’s mind, he thinks he’s being playful with a work acquaintance and he truly does not realize that Taylor thinks of him as the ENEMY because of Kanye and Scooter Braun and all that?
