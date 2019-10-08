Ellen DeGeneres on her friendship with George W. Bush: ‘We’re all different’

As we discussed yesterday, people had feelings about George W. Bush and Ellen DeGeneres being seated together at a Dallas Cowboys game over the weekend. There were photos and videos of Bush and Ellen acting chummy in the VIP box and some people were like “remember when he ran for re-election with one of the most homophobic campaigns in history” and “remember how he’s a war criminal” and “remember how he and his buddies broke the Middle East.” Well, Ellen saw those comments and she decided to respond:
Ellen joked that her presence at the game was a “big deal” because she never leaves her house, and because she was actually rooting for the Packers, not the Cowboys. But she addresses the Bush thing and acknowledges that people were upset:
“They thought, why is a gay Hollywood liberal sitting next to a conservative Republican president… a lot of people were mad, and they did what people do when they’re mad: they tweet.” Instead of sharing the less savory comments, DeGeneres shared a positive tweet she says that she “loved,” which said, “Ellen and George Bush together makes me have faith in America again.”
To that, DeGeneres said, “Exactly. Here’s the thing. I’m friends with George Bush. In fact, I’m friends with a lot of people who don’t share the same beliefs that I have…We’re all different, and I think we’ve forgotten that that’s okay that we’re all different. For instance, I wish people wouldn’t wear fur. I don’t like it, but I’m friends with people who wear fur. And I’m friends with people who are furry, as a matter of fact. I have friends who should tweeze more. But just because I don’t agree with someone on everything doesn’t mean that I’m not going to be friends with them. When I say, ‘be kind to one another,’ I don’t only mean the people that think the same way that you do. I mean be kind to everyone. Even people who are already playing Christmas music — I mean seriously, there’s no excuse for that, but I’m kind to them,” she joked before thanking both Jerry and Charlotte Jones, as well as the Bushes “for a Sunday afternoon that was so fun — by the way, you owe me $6 for the nachos.”
I mean… it’s the dilemma we’ve been facing a lot in the Trump era. I am happy to cancel the f–k out of every Trump supporter, every Trump voter out there. But… am I going to cancel someone who merely sat next to Trump, or someone who treated him like a human being? As for Bush and DeGeneres… I don’t know. She makes a decent point about how you can be friendly and nice to someone you don’t agree with. But it does feel like there’s a natural limit to that too, and everybody’s different. Also: someone pointed out that Rupert Murdoch was also in the VIP box, not far from Ellen. He’s a pretty awful person too.
I love Ellen and love that she said this, I am canceling this “Cancel Culture”. I 100% agree with her that we should be kind to everyone, even those we disagree with. I have friends who are Dems and Republicans and I love them all. Sure, there are times we don’t discuss politics (or religion!), but that is fine! Everyone has a reason for what they believe, and I welcome their free choice.
Thanks Ellen for being real and not backing down! The happiest people seem to be those who are kind to everyone and don’t get eaten up by hatred.
And you are never going to change hearts and minds by telling someone they are stupid.
This all sounds very white to me. Sorry.
+1
This.
This is so tone-deaf, I’m sorry.
So why did she say trump will never be allowed on her show sounds like hate to me
Wow. This is the most tone deaf thing Ive read in awhile.
This is unintentionally hilarious because if you watch even one episode of her show, you’ll probably find her making rude comments or mean jokes at the expense of others.
Leave ‘life is cheese’ alone. This post doesn’t mean they are tone-deaf/racist. I wish I could be nicer and less bitter myself….probably not going to happen, but honestly imagine how freeing it would be to not hold in so much anger for certain humans.
This sounds very white, too.
And thanks Mellie! Who knew that saying I choose to be kind would cause people to meltdown. ☺️
I bet the Iraquis who died needlessly and people tortured at Guantanamo Bay and the people in the Superdome would have preferred for Bush to be “kind” too, but he wasn’t, and ignoring that he did these things isn’t kind, it’s cruel to real victims.
Athyrmose…puhlease…I might be the most bitter person I know and I truly wish I was not, I need to stop reading the news and responding to dumba$$ comments. Maybe that will help.
Athyrmose is right.
having different “beliefs” is one thing.
one person believes in G-d, one doesn’t. One person believes in the gov’t providing national health care, one does not. One person believes that a stimulus will help the economy, one doesn’t.
those are all cases where having different “beliefs” is not a dealbreaker for friendship.
but when your “beliefs” entail the actual jailing, if not outright killing, of people I love (LGBTQI or any person of color), then we can’t just “agree to disagree”. when your “beliefs” infringe on other’s right to exist, or you don’t think those people should have the same rights as white, straight, Christians, you and I can’t be friends. I won’t be “kind” to a person like that.
WhatWHAT +10000
Seriously, what is wrong with folks today. Difference of opinion ends the moment people are murdered for it. at least half a million iraqis are dead because of a difference of opinions????
THANK YOU.
Being kind to, or friends, with those with differing beliefs is FINE. Being kind to those whose lies and greed led to the death, pain and suffering of millions? No thank you.
Being kind to people who actively hurt people and take away their rights, based on race, gender, or sexuality? No thank you.
Being kind to those who think it’s fine to treat asylum seekers like animals and throw children in cages? No thank you.
Kindness is a great thing. We all need more of it in our lives, and in the world as a whole. But FFS, not EVERYONE is deserving of it.
Well….I’m here to back you up on this sentiment. I’m tired of the always being angry. I’m tired that we are all supposed to feel one way or be cancelled. Look, I get being angry at Trump and even at people who still support him no matter what.
Which is not George W Bush. Plenty of republicans (or more to the point—former Republicans) were and are never Trumpers. The Bushes are a lot of things both good and bad (I lived in Dallas and have first hand seen good from them non Dallasites would never know about because it went unreported by their own design)….but they aren’t Trump supporters.
I’m sure I’ll be slammed for this too, so I’ll stop here. But constant anger and tirades against anyone with a divergent thought is just tiresome.
Really? Bush has been campaigning very hard for Trump’s pick Kavanaugh. And he utilized a lot of the same policies that Trump does. Why are you so sure they aren’t in the same boat despite the “disclaimers” the Bushes throw out?
W may be a never-trumper, but he advocated and made calls for Kavanaugh’s confirmation.
he can SUCK. IT.
This isn’t a disagreement about favorite colors or types of food. This is about a man who sent thousands of young men and women to die for no reason. And who openly campaigned to get Brett Kavanaugh confirmed.
What’s scary to me is that people like you and Life is Cheese cant seem to tell the difference.
The Supreme Court is hearing a case today that will determine if LGBT people can be fired. So the stakes are a bit higher than just “getting over it”.
“The happiest people seem to be those who are kind to everyone and don’t get eaten up by hatred.”
Here’s the thing. I think people on the right tend to dismiss people with “hatred” for Trump as being hateful people, which couldn’t be further from the truth. In fact people here have often said something along the lines of “I don’t like finding myself in the position of loathing Trump so much because hatred is not in my nature.”
People who are compassionate and reasonable are so bothered by Trump because it’s really, really hard to see someone who doesn’t have those qualities, who is so truly hateful, be in such a powerful position.
The happiest people seem to be the ones who ignore everything that is going on around them and their contribution to it, and focus entirely on themselves and the people immediately in front of them.
THIS
Yes. If you’re able to just smile and be happy and nice to EVERYONE, I’m sorry, but you’re just not paying attention, and obviously privileged enough to not notice.
I find this so tearing. As in, it tears me apart. I don’t have the answers. I know that I am at the point where I cannot stomach being around my own trump supporting family members. The idea of being chummy with a trump supporter that isn’t family is unfathomable to me. I go out of my way not to be around them, and I will openly state why to anyone who asks. “Why didn’t you go to the event?”. Because you had a bunch of trump supporters attending and i don’t eat with them.
But…W is responsible for a tremendous amount of death and pain and suffering. So how’s that different? And then I think, hey, isn’t every president responsible for some death pain and suffering, including Obama who let’s not forget, did use drones? So is it just a difference of degree? You see what I mean here, you can really go down quite the rabbit hole.
So I try and keep it simple. I don’t do trump voters, I consider them monsters with no empathy who are actively causing harm to human beings. I think W is one of the worst presidents in history, and a literally awful human being. I wouldn’t eat with him, but I am not going to extend that to his supporters. I leave myself open to charges of hypocrisy on these things. But, aren’t we all hypocrites, about something or other?
You can’t stay mad forever. Either go to war or make peace- either way, a perpetual state of anger isn’t a solution
It is when people you are love are dead because of it. Period.
Forgiveness is for the oppressed to give to the oppressor, not the other way around EVER.
I’ll die mad at trump voters. You worry about yourself. I’ll take care of my business.
Don’t tone police other people’s emotions. People lost family members and loved ones in that war. People gave the right to be angry for as long as they want/need to be.
Yeah remember the happy people behind the civil rights movement? They were chuckling all the way down to Alabama.
The thing is – it’s one thing to be respectful to people who have different opinions, but it’s not quite the same as being friends with someone who actively removed rights from marginalized groups and committed war crimes when he was in power.
THIS THIS THIS. 100X, THIS!!!
No. There’s a difference between “disagreeing” with someone and destroying millions of lives through pointless wars and an absolutely atrocious response to a national disaster (Katrina). This man is a monster.
She’s from New Orleans and she should know better especially after his response to Katrina.
Oh you’re right. I’m so revved up on the war crimes and LGBTQ stuff, I forgot about Katrina. KATRINA.
I don’t expect her to start screaming at him or anything when in the same room, people generally try to act civilly in most situations, but FFS, she doesn’t have to go on and call him her friend and tell other people to be kind to monsters.
So, in general, I think this is a tough issue. If someone disagrees with you, and you want to change their mind, cutting them off isn’t the best method sometimes. And I think its important to NOT live in an echo chamber. But at the same time I cant be friends with someone who is homophobic, you know?
But, I think my issue with GWB is that so much of this chumminess towards him is normalizing him. (I think trump is helping with that too.) Its really easy to just remember him for being the folksy goofball president who slips Michelle Obama candy and forget about the “other stuff.” And he was a REALLY bad president. Just because he didn’t actively try to destroy our democracy doesn’t mean he wasn’t a bad president. And I think there should be room for that conversation. It shouldn’t be, well he and Michelle Obama get along so he must be okay! It can and should be more in depth than that.
*I also think that chumminess was a problem when he was president too. The whole “president I want to have a beer with” shtick helped to gloss over some of the atrocities of his administration.
Absolutely yes to everything you wrote here.
I agree in large part, but —arguably — GWB *did* make a hard end run around our democracy when he took his first term as a gift from SCOTUS thanks to Florida’s hanging chad. Still, if we’d had a President Al Gore, we probably wouldn’t have had a President Obama, and that would have been a crying shame.
Uhhh no. This isnt your conservative uncle at Thanksgiving. This is a man who lied about weapons of mass destruction to start a war that killed thousands of people. He also OPENLY campaigned to get Brett Kavanaugh confirmed. So yeah…miss me with this kumbayaaa “we should all be able to have different opinions” bs.
Exactly. I found Ellen’s oversimplification of this to be sort of insulting. She doesn’t care about Americans with different views being civil, she just wants to rationalize her chumminess with W.
I think she could have said that while she disagrees with his politics she wasn’t going to be rude to him. She didn’t need to do the whole “can’t we just all get along” stuff.
Exactly Nic.
I think this is a good reminder that wealthy people have a lot more in common with each other than they do with “regular” people, regardless of their political affiliation. They all hang out in the same circles. GW took us to war under false pretenses and is responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of civilians. Also, let us not forget about Guantanamo Bay. He is also currently lobbying senators to take away reproductive rights for women. The attempt to white wash his legacy is disgusting and I’ve lost a lot of respect for Ellen and anyone else that associates with him.
I think you are absolutely right. Wealth is the great commonality. It insulates a lot, even if you are from a traditionally marginalized group, as Ellen most definitely is. Class interest will always coalesce to preserve itself. Disgusting, I guess the residents of New Orleans and Baghdad just don’t have the bank account to earn her sympathy, right?
It’s simple. Like protects like. Always. Their bubble is nestled all snug.
yeah, the fact that she even accepted an invitation to sit in Jerry Jones’ box is kind of gross.
that dude is a bigot and a 45 supporter.
Exactly. Which is also why despite everything Ivanka Trump will be sitting in the exact same chair with a similar person in 15 years time. All is always forgiven for white rich people.
A war criminal is a war criminal is a war criminal
YUP!!!
I think that “cancel culture” has a place. Many times the people canceled are those with outrageous privilege (fame, respect, prestige, wealth) and when they show themselves to be doing despicable things with the fame, wealth, etc. that we often *helped them to get,* we should refrain from supporting them with our money, attention, etc. There are too many good people waiting to get their shot in the sun to keep supporting those who can’t be bothered to care for the common man – or at least their own reputation. Doing otherwise only encourages people to think that their “great and unmatched wisdom” is more valuable than obeying the law or even just being a decent person.
Privilege gets cancelled. I have no regrets. Forgiveness has its place for those who show repentance and reform over time, but a return of privilege is not an entitlement.
I watched her slick feel-good speech and…nah.
Bush continues to be the luckiest undeserving son of a bitch.
The smartest thing he did was just to go away and then come out in the open when this Putrid Prostate stole an election (his kind of people, honestly). Trump made his rehab happen. Trust, if things were different than they are now, memories would not be so short.
Celebrities often thread a fine line between being friends and being allies. It’s a very promiscuous context, the celeb creme de la creme isn’t it? I personally think Bush has changed in many ways and in many others hasn’t. And I am pretty sure his friendship with the Obamas and others was instrumental to that. If we antagonise, we do not teach or open up people’s minds. I think that movements can oppose (like black lives matter and extinction rebellion) but on a personal level it is not as clever to antagonise. Keep your enemies close, they may become friends, and might even change their minds. I often think of Jodie Foster and Mel Gibson for instance. Friendship is sometimes a difficult conundrum.
However, with age I find myself having less and less trouble speaking my mind. It is wise to choose when to talk and especially how but it is important.
How exactly has Bush changed? Because from my memory, I never heard an apology for the Iraq war or the torture he inflicted. I also seem to recall him calling his Republican buddies just last year and asking them to vote for Kavanaugh.
Yes, he still thinks and does horrible things that I definitely do not agree with. In the case of Trump, there really is no talking to him as he does not know how to listen. But Bush comes across as someone who listens – and he opposed Trump if I am not mistaken.
What I think is that Ellen missed an opportunity here to try to explain how she finds strength in reaching out to people who she doesn’t agree with or who would even deny certain of her rights. We could – and I think we need – to learn how to do that. I am trying. It’s hard. But after a few years, the cancelling culture is like slapping a child – it’s just for the relief of the cancelling person but it doesn’t affect the targeted person. We need other ways of being militant.
Bush may not like Trump, but he sure as hell liked his SC nominee–a man who will strip rights away from women, LGBQT and people of color. And not to mention being accused of multiple sexual assaults.
And this is not about cancelling a celebrity because they blurted out a racial slur on their Instagram stories. This is about a man whose policies affect the ENTIRE WORLD. And the aftermath of those policies is still negatively affecting the world today.
And if Ellen wants to reach out to people, perhaps she can start with her own community who are terrified of that the SCOTUS decision will be and if they’ll still have jobs. And maybe she can tells more jokes about how she’s BFFs with a man who was more than eager to support stripping rights away from gay and trans people. Then again, no matter what happens, she’ll be fine. She’ll continue to collect her million dollar checks for having a show where someone sneaks up behind Zach Efron and says “boo”.
Lolol. You are comparing W to Mel Gibson’s drunken rants?? Talk about a false equivalency…
@Snowslow
I agree. This is a gossip site. We will never know how these people are behind closed doors. None of us truly ever know anyone so it’s hard to cancel people. If we cancel them, how do any of us learn from our mistakes?
I appreciate this post because I genuinely am curious about opinions on this but it’s also completely different for these people with such massive wealth. It seems they are are all dogs that have a flea somwehere.
This may be a gossip site but W was POTUS who was and should be held up to a higher standard than Mel f-cking Gibson. And the fact that people keep comparing the two is rather sick IMO. W sent thousands of men and women to die but sure…he’s probably REALLY NICE in private. 🙄
The comparisons of people aren’t great. I believe Ellen’s were quite telling with the way she described friends who wear fur, etc. It seems those are things everyday people can relate to, dancing around the glaring misdeeds and corruption of those in her immediate company. Us plebians think about these things. Most of us I truly hope. She is extremely wealthy and doesn’t care.
It’s interesting that she would say this today. Because right now, there is a case in the Supreme Court arguing whether it’s legal to fire LGBT employees because they are gay/trans. So currently there are millions on people terrified that their rights will be stripped away and that their financial lives could be ruined. And who was the President that stood before the nation and declared that the United Stated need a Constitutional ban on gay marriage? Who appointed conservative judges to the Supreme Court and supported Kavanaugh? Obviously we know that answer, but Ellen’s is aligning herself with a man who made it his main agenda to deny basic human rights to her own community. But hey, she’s a millionaire, so it’s not like she’ll suffer one bit. She’s not going to lose her job. And I haven’t even touch on all the people who died in the Iraq war. Or how Bush was A-Okay with torturing other human beings.
Also, how interesting that she cracks a joke about a whistle blower when she’s sitting in Jerry Jones box, a man who is a Trump supporter and contributed money to his campaign. Her flippant and dismissive attitude about this is really telling. Once again, her it concrete proof that rich, white people will always protect each other.
Jerry Jones is a pretty obvious racist, too.
I’m for forgiveness but that doesn’t mean you have to welcome people like this into the fold. Normalizing Behavior like this is part of the reason why we’re in the mess we’re in now. You can disassociate from someone without necessarily canceling someone. You also don’t have to be rude to someone you don’t like. Just do not associate. Ever.
I don’t think associating is normalising. If anything, her sitting next to him is sparking a debate, not only here but elsewhere. What I would have loved is for her to address specific issues where their opinions and stances differ and that she would keep having the conversation. But of course that wasn’t said.
As a gay person, I say bullsh*t. Things like like black lives matter, or women’s rights, lgbtq rights are literally life or death. Sorry if Ellen would rather be “kind”, but sometimes the right choices are uncomfortable. Any effective movement for change – from the Suffragettes to the Black Panthers to Actup – knew this, which is why they confronted people and got something done.
thank you for this.
I try to be an ally to marginalized communities, and to see Ellen normalizing someone who is literally on the side against so many of the people that I love makes me angry.
“agree to disagree?” nope, because what we disagree on is the existence and basic human rights of my friends. so GFY.
ValiantlyVarnished, I’m with you. But Bush has benefited a lot by his interaction with the Supreme Court, not only helping to get Kavanagh on it, but by being appointed President of the U.S. by his “favorite” supreme, Scalia. ‘Cause he sure as hell wasn’t elected. Also, as a high schooler, Laura Bush killed a classmate she knew in a car accident that was not investigated as a driving while impaired issue. Look it up. Because if that were Hillary, she’d have been in prison or never allowed to live it down, as Laura has so gracefully done. Also, thank Bush when Row v. Wade is overturned. Be less friendly to him, Ellen!
She’s just saying that because she has privileges as a celebrity and don’t want to change her behavior. It’s easier to just be friendly with everyone just in case.
She’s in her rights to be friends with whomever she pleases, but she’s not being consistent.
GR, agree TOTALLY!!!
It’s one thing to be friendly with people that have other beliefs. It’s a completely different thing being friendly with a war criminal like G.W Bush.
Obviously, when you’re above a certain financial level, this is nothing. When you have enough money, power, and privilege, you’re no longer any sort of race or gender or sexuality, you’re just “rich person” and you’re friends with other rich people and you can actually sit there and be friends with them and attend a wedding at the same table as Ivanka Trump or sit next to Bush at a football game and you literally don’t worry about it all, unless you’re called out on it and you have to make some ridiculous justification for it. It’s goes both ways-some of these conservative leaders are totally racist and homophobic and misogynistic-how can they pal around with a lesbian and her wife? It’s the “I’m not black, I’m OJ” thing-they have enough power and privilege, they transcend labels. They’re one of “the good ones.”
Basically, Ellen should have said “We’re friends because we’re rich and we literally never talk about anything other than our wives and dogs and tbh idgaf about optics.” It would have been honest at least.
Ellen is friends with his daughter Jenna so I’m not surprised by this but the optics of her at the game make me wonder if this was encouraged to open up more support for them so people will forget things like him calling many to support Brett kavanaugh for supreme Court.
This just reminds me of people who are against same sex marriage then say ‘oh but I don’t hate gay people’ sure but you don’t think they should have the same rights as you.
No, I will not be kind to war criminals.