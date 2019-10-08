Ellen DeGeneres on her friendship with George W. Bush: ‘We’re all different’

Embed from Getty Images

As we discussed yesterday, people had feelings about George W. Bush and Ellen DeGeneres being seated together at a Dallas Cowboys game over the weekend. There were photos and videos of Bush and Ellen acting chummy in the VIP box and some people were like “remember when he ran for re-election with one of the most homophobic campaigns in history” and “remember how he’s a war criminal” and “remember how he and his buddies broke the Middle East.” Well, Ellen saw those comments and she decided to respond:

Ellen joked that her presence at the game was a “big deal” because she never leaves her house, and because she was actually rooting for the Packers, not the Cowboys. But she addresses the Bush thing and acknowledges that people were upset:

“They thought, why is a gay Hollywood liberal sitting next to a conservative Republican president… a lot of people were mad, and they did what people do when they’re mad: they tweet.” Instead of sharing the less savory comments, DeGeneres shared a positive tweet she says that she “loved,” which said, “Ellen and George Bush together makes me have faith in America again.” To that, DeGeneres said, “Exactly. Here’s the thing. I’m friends with George Bush. In fact, I’m friends with a lot of people who don’t share the same beliefs that I have…We’re all different, and I think we’ve forgotten that that’s okay that we’re all different. For instance, I wish people wouldn’t wear fur. I don’t like it, but I’m friends with people who wear fur. And I’m friends with people who are furry, as a matter of fact. I have friends who should tweeze more. But just because I don’t agree with someone on everything doesn’t mean that I’m not going to be friends with them. When I say, ‘be kind to one another,’ I don’t only mean the people that think the same way that you do. I mean be kind to everyone. Even people who are already playing Christmas music — I mean seriously, there’s no excuse for that, but I’m kind to them,” she joked before thanking both Jerry and Charlotte Jones, as well as the Bushes “for a Sunday afternoon that was so fun — by the way, you owe me $6 for the nachos.”

[From People]

I mean… it’s the dilemma we’ve been facing a lot in the Trump era. I am happy to cancel the f–k out of every Trump supporter, every Trump voter out there. But… am I going to cancel someone who merely sat next to Trump, or someone who treated him like a human being? As for Bush and DeGeneres… I don’t know. She makes a decent point about how you can be friendly and nice to someone you don’t agree with. But it does feel like there’s a natural limit to that too, and everybody’s different. Also: someone pointed out that Rupert Murdoch was also in the VIP box, not far from Ellen. He’s a pretty awful person too.

