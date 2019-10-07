Ellen DeGeneres & George W. Bush acted chummy at a football game

Embed from Getty Images

Yesterday, the Green Bay Packers played the Dallas Cowboys at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. As we all know, George W. Bush is a big sports fan, a big football fan and he used to be invested in the Cowboys. So he was obviously there for the big game. What surprised me (and many other people) was that Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi were there too, also to watch the game. And they were seated next to Dubya and Laura Bush. And they all seemed to get along well.

Laura & George Bush sitting with Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi is not something I expected to see at an NFL game pic.twitter.com/AbWbhXd3RC — Paid man gets bored (@cjzero) October 6, 2019

We’ve talked before about the whitewashing of Bush’s legacy and how Donald Trump was basically the best thing to ever happen to how people think about Bush’s presidency. We’ve talked about in the context of his friendship with Michelle Obama, who seems to genuinely like him. People are always like “well, Michelle is awesome so if she likes Dubya, he can’t be all bad.” I also think there’s an issue with the younger peeps not knowing history, or caring enough to know history. Like, I enjoy Bush’s late-in-life chillness too, but I still remember how he f–king lied us into an illegal war where thousands of people lost their lives, and how he set the stage for all of the f–kery we have now. Both of those feelings can co-exist. I think those feelings can coexist… for George W. Bush, not the people who are nice to him. I’m not going to yell at MObama for being nice to him. And I’m not going to yell at Ellen for sitting next to him. But other people can disagree…

Just Ellen DeGeneres hanging out with her buddy George W. Bush, taking in a football game. pic.twitter.com/lBjKUDypAP — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) October 6, 2019

Bush is a homophobe and a mass murderer. Ellen is billionaire trash. https://t.co/EEkWNQc5r9 — The Humanist Report🌹 (@HumanistReport) October 7, 2019

For those of you following along at home, that is Ellen DeGeneres, gay icon, the first openly lesbian actress who played the first openly lesbian TV character, palling around with George W. Bush, who won re-election in 2004 by enflaming anti-gay bigotry among Evangelical voters. https://t.co/ZY2SBm3pkp — Carli Stevenson (@gardengn0me) October 7, 2019

Embed from Getty Images