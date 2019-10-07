Ellen DeGeneres & George W. Bush acted chummy at a football game

Yesterday, the Green Bay Packers played the Dallas Cowboys at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. As we all know, George W. Bush is a big sports fan, a big football fan and he used to be invested in the Cowboys. So he was obviously there for the big game. What surprised me (and many other people) was that Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi were there too, also to watch the game. And they were seated next to Dubya and Laura Bush. And they all seemed to get along well.
We’ve talked before about the whitewashing of Bush’s legacy and how Donald Trump was basically the best thing to ever happen to how people think about Bush’s presidency. We’ve talked about in the context of his friendship with Michelle Obama, who seems to genuinely like him. People are always like “well, Michelle is awesome so if she likes Dubya, he can’t be all bad.” I also think there’s an issue with the younger peeps not knowing history, or caring enough to know history. Like, I enjoy Bush’s late-in-life chillness too, but I still remember how he f–king lied us into an illegal war where thousands of people lost their lives, and how he set the stage for all of the f–kery we have now. Both of those feelings can co-exist. I think those feelings can coexist… for George W. Bush, not the people who are nice to him. I’m not going to yell at MObama for being nice to him. And I’m not going to yell at Ellen for sitting next to him. But other people can disagree…
Uh, no.
I read a few years ago Ellen was distant cousins of the royals and has blood relations with Warren Buffet. The queen is a distant cousin of George Bush SR., so it might all be in the family. A lot of people not want to believe it but if you do enough digging you start connecting the dots in Hollywood.
Yea…
If you cape for the man that worked OVERTIME behind the scenes to put that POS Kavanaugh on the SCOTUS….
Or who lied about WMDs to get us into one of the most HORRIFIC wars known to man…or participated in election fraud and damn near treason to steal the POTUS….
I don’t care who you are…
You’re no friend or ally of mines….
Gross.
Im starting to realize that you get to a certain level of wealth, personal politics dont really matter/exist. I feel like Misha Nonoo’s wedding was a good example of that.
Exactly. The picture of Ivanka eating breakfast with Kloss and Nonoo and I’m sure the Sussexess (smart enough to know how bad that would look) would have been there too. These people do not care as long as they’re not affected. They can do speeches and do so many posts about the injustice of it all but then go party it up with the people behind the madness and say “oh I don’t agree with their politics but we’ve been good friends sooo”. Hypocrisy and no self awareness runs rampant within the lives of the Uber wealthy and privileged.
it’s all a front
In Michelle’s defense, it’s not like she socializes with him by choice. She sees him at events and is often sat next to him. Even if she didn’t like him, she has to be polite. I do think her praise of him in interviews is a little much but again, she can’t really say anything that bad about him. But I do wish her words were a little more muted and neutral.
But those who choose to socialize with him – I don’t think he should have a moment’s peace in his life for that lie of a war. And for the dirty campaigns he ran. And for stacking his courts and administration with religious right extremists.
Amen.
So I guess it comes down to whether Ellen happened to be seated next to him, or they all bought tickets together. That said, what happens? Do basic ingrained manners take over or what? Am I the only one who thinks, “What would I do in that situation?” Not that it’s ever gonna happen.
Bush was and likely still is a sadistic creep.
That’s a luxury box at AT&T stadium. The people in those seats sit where (& with whom) they choose
He was an atrocious President. Lied to get us into illegal wars & furiously worked the phone lines to assure a SCOTUS seat for Kavanaugh. Hired the purely evil & amoral Chaney to do his dirty work. He hid his evil behind his “down home TX charm” BS.
So NO
I also have never bought Ellen’s nice persona. It’s a facade. I have always loved Portia (Ally McBeal) & she seems smaller and more fragile since her relationship & subsequent marriage to Ellen.
I always thought he was his father’s puppet. Doesn’t excuse the horrible things he did. Thousands died, home an abroad, because of him.
And he really seems to be aging rapidly. I know he’s 73 but the Clintons, Biden, Warren, and quite a few others are in the same bracket. He seems to be showing it the most.
I figure losing both parents close together has probably done a number on him stress wise. It does seem like he’s aged A LOT in the last couple of years. He looked pretty much the same for quite a while, then BAM.
I do feel like he was a puppet in a lot of ways. Like you said, it certainly will never excuse him of the things he’s done, though.
I have similar feelings about W. I always thought of him as a patsy. Not just to his father but to all the GOP power players. He was perfect on paper to be the Republican face of all the evil that happened during his administration. That does not make him innocent at all, but he’s less guilty than the people who put him in office and those that controlled the strings during his presidency (Cheney, Bolton, Rumsfeld, Roger Ailes…).
This is rich people bullshit – they all front about being activists and yet when push comes to shove, they socialise happily with people who are the very embodiment of what they are supposedly fighting against. Like someone mentioned above, the Nonoo wedding showed us that quite well.
This is a great reminder how Trump will absolutely have his image rehabilitated by the media. They’ll paint him as a trailblazer who, with no political experience, just said what he wanted to say and connected with voters.
There is nothing good or likable about this man. Nothing. I still stand by my opinion that he was way worse than Trump as far as presidents go. That still can change, of course, because Bush had 8 years and Trump only has 3. But Bush was evil, terrible human being, who surrounding himself with fellow evil, terrible human beings, left this world way worse than before he took office, and basically paved the way for Trump and Co.
I think you have a point. Trump is a terrible president, let’s get that out of the way. The only thing that Bush did better was a more humane view on immigration. On every other count, Bush was as bad if not worse than Trump when it comes to policies. And say what you will about Trump, many people have tried to goad him into military interventions in Venezuela, the Middle East, and so far he has resisted.
Is Trump gross? Yes. Is he cruel? Yes. But he shows us who he is. Bush was a piece of garbage he pretended to be a Holy Joe, born-again regular guy.
Ellen isn’t an ally of any kind. People need to stop mistaking her “nice” persona on her show for who she is in real life. Because they definitely aren’t the same. Just ask people who have worked for her.
er, isn’t she just sitting next to him being polite and not an arsehole? Did she arrive with him? Request the seat next to him? What am I missing? I know he’s a terrible human but I’m not sure what else she could have done. She’s there to enjoy the game not enter into a political debate.
I’ve always felt that Ellen’s public persona was fake and she was actually pretty nasty. But this doesn’t really bother me as here she is in the same position and Michelle O. I’m sure she didn’t arrive with the Bushes or request to be seated with them. Should she have asked to be seated elsewhere? Maybe but I don’t know how possible that would be.