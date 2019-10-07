Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson are posting photos together on social media

As we discussed on Friday, Miley Cyrus has already jumped into a new relationship, this one with Aussie singer-actor Cody Simpson. They’ve known each for years, but over the past week, they’ve been performing their new love with a series of public makeout sessions in LA and Malibu. Cody posted this photo to his Instagram Stories over the weekend – Miley made him breakfast (bananas on toast) and he was happy. They’ve been together a week and there’s already all of THIS. And Miley had just broken up with Kaitlynn Carter two weeks ago because Kaitlynn was getting too serious. Miley was defending herself over the weekend too – she believes (perhaps correctly) that she’s being slut-shamed for moving through relationships so quickly.
On her Instagram Story on Friday, Miley Cyrus — who is coming off of back-to-back breakups with Kaitlynn Carter and husband Liam Hemsworth, who is also Australian — shared a black and white, shirtless photo of Simpson. Over the top of the steamy pic, she wrote “22 [check] Australian (my type) [check] Abs [check]” At the bottom, she added, “Hot Girl Fall [check]”
In the next slide on her Story, the songstress shared a TMZ video of her and Simpson kissing at Backyard Bowls in West Hollywood. She wrote, “Can a girl not get a f—ing açai bowl and a morning make out session in peace?!?!” Underneath the video, she wrote, “lol sneaky ass.”
On another slide, Miley wrote: ‘I know the public feels invested in my past relationship [with ex Liam Hemsworth] because they felt like they saw it thru from the beginning. I think that’s why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they’ve watched me grow up. But I am grown now,’ Cyrus continued, ‘and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality.’ People only “know” what they see on the internet. Men (especially successful ones) are RARELY slut shamed. They move on from one beautiful woman to the next MOST times without consequence. They are referred to as “legends”, “heart throbs”,’ she continued, ‘where women are called sluts/whores! I am trying to just THRIVE/survive in a “mans” world.’
[From The Daily Mail & People]
This reminds me a bit of the conversation in 2016, when people got on Taylor Swift’s case when she moved on from Calvin Harris to Tom Hiddleston in about a week. Amber Rose defended Taylor and said that Taylor (and any woman) is under no obligation to “give her p-ssy a rest.” We can and should say the same for Miley, and all women… if we’re making a purely feminist argument. As a feminist, of course I believe in Miley’s right to bang any consenting man or woman she wants. As a professional gossip, I’d just like to point out that not all of the criticism is about “Miley burns through lovers too quickly.” There’s also a significant amount of criticism of Miley because she’s performing all of this sh-t so publicly. She cheated on Liam with Kaitlynn and she made sure we knew all about it. And on and on. She and Cody are already super-public too. Miley desperately wants attention, and wants to be discussed. So… whatever.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Instagram.
I’m not one the folks invested in her relationship with Liam, I just thinks she’s annoying af.
No one is slut shaming her for moving through relationships so quickly – everyone is tired of her non-stop screech for attention. Her post-divorce PR roll out has completely backfired on her and she doesn’t know how to deal with it except to double down.
You can’t demand that people leave you alone if no one is paying attention anyway. She needs to get a good therapist and then go live her life off camera for a while.
Some have just been expressing exhaustion over her immature ways, which is fine, but many have aLeo been slut-shaming her, and not even in ways that allow for plausible deniability.
Spot on. I don’t care how many lovers a person has or the timeline of their romantic history. That’s your business. However, when you’re playing this out publicly for world consumption, you’re going to get a reaction. I don’t care about Miley. She’s never been my thing. Personally, I find her exhausting. But if you want to enjoy yourself, my advice would be don’t put it out on social media. People are going to react.
People are going to react, but that doesn’t mean every reaction has to be accepted or that people can’t control whether or not their reaction to what women are doing is misogynistic.
Exactly! Saying that she could have handled her breakups in a more thoughtful way and shown more consideration for her partners in her statements is not slut shaming.
Very well said.
she’s entitled to do what she wants and lives in a time when people post this stuff all over social media. Maybe he’s just a fuck buddy not a relationship and she’s comfortable making it public? I don’t know if it’s good for her or not. I do know when I was really young and came out of a relationship I made lots of bad decisions around men and I’m just bloody glad there’s no evidence of it.
I fall in this camp as well. She’s decided not to hide anything about herself and I have no problem with a young, single woman having as many relationships or hook-ups as she wants. We don’t have to look. I do think she doesn’t need to comment on people commenting, but again, we should feel free to ignore.
She can’t be mad about the public being invested and having opinions when she’s posting everything on social media and making out in public with both him and Kaitlynn. If you want privacy and don’t want the public weighing in, then stop being so public about it.
I do think she has a right to do whatever she wants. And I do think some people are slut shaming her about it. But I personally would also think that Liam was being gross if he was doing what Miley currently is. It’s not a good look, IMO. She keeps talking about how grown up she is now, but she’s acting more like a teenager.
I also think I side-eye her more because she WAS friends with both Kaitlynn and Cody for years while her and Liam were together, and suddenly they break up and now she’s making out with them all over the place? I don’t have any good friends that I would be immediately dating if my husband and I split. It’s strange to me. From an outsider’s perspective, it makes me think Liam’s sources’ references to infidelity might be accurate.
Meh. It’s fast, but whatever. It’s her life, and I’m not going to throw shade her way for being a serial dater.
I do think that she is desperately looking for SOMETHING though. And I don’t mean that as a negative. I think there’s just something she’s chasing whether or not it’s something in a partner, or if she’s using partners to fill some sort of missing piece of the puzzle. But whatever it is, I hope she finds it. I really want to see this child-star find what makes her happy and run with it.
She’s clearly the kind of person who puts A LOT into whatever she’s focused on at the moment, and I think it leaves herself open to get hurt. But because of that she also has the ability to hurt the people around her when she decides to move on again.
Ultimately, I just want to see this kid happy. She’s been in the public eye for so long – and I’m sure it’s not easy to grow up that way, or feel genuine to yourself.
Wait, she reposted a TMZ video on her own instagram and then she complains about paparazzi and people being interested in her relationships?
I can’t with this one.
Yeah, that pretty much sums up what my problem is with her complaints.
I think it’s gross that she burns lovers not that she burns through them. She is disrespectful and hurtful in a a very public way. She’s just a selfish, self-righteous, mean person.
LOOK AT ME!! Leave me alone! I want privacy! PAY ATTENTION TO ME!! Why are you so invested in my relationship THAT I WROTE A SONG ABOUT (DO YOU LIKE IT??) and performed at an awards show and about which my PR folks released numerous statements?? Here are photos of me making out in public!! Stop talking about me making out in public! She has a serious case of arrested development and I’m tired of her derp face and tongue.
Cody Simpson? Really? How’s he doing over there in the US, anyway? This is the first I’ve heard about him in years. Please keep him. As for Ms Cyrus, she needs to go and have a good, long talk with herself. In private.
It’s not about slut-shaming. She seems to be an emotionally reckless person. She leaves a lot of destruction in her wake and it comes across as not only narcissistic and self-destructive but cruel. She just seems like a very toxic person.
Yeah, I don’t think they are all on the same page and that makes her behaviour destructive.