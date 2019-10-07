Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson are posting photos together on social media

As we discussed on Friday, Miley Cyrus has already jumped into a new relationship, this one with Aussie singer-actor Cody Simpson. They’ve known each for years, but over the past week, they’ve been performing their new love with a series of public makeout sessions in LA and Malibu. Cody posted this photo to his Instagram Stories over the weekend – Miley made him breakfast (bananas on toast) and he was happy. They’ve been together a week and there’s already all of THIS. And Miley had just broken up with Kaitlynn Carter two weeks ago because Kaitlynn was getting too serious. Miley was defending herself over the weekend too – she believes (perhaps correctly) that she’s being slut-shamed for moving through relationships so quickly.

On her Instagram Story on Friday, Miley Cyrus — who is coming off of back-to-back breakups with Kaitlynn Carter and husband Liam Hemsworth, who is also Australian — shared a black and white, shirtless photo of Simpson. Over the top of the steamy pic, she wrote “22 [check] Australian (my type) [check] Abs [check]” At the bottom, she added, “Hot Girl Fall [check]” In the next slide on her Story, the songstress shared a TMZ video of her and Simpson kissing at Backyard Bowls in West Hollywood. She wrote, “Can a girl not get a f—ing açai bowl and a morning make out session in peace?!?!” Underneath the video, she wrote, “lol sneaky ass.” On another slide, Miley wrote: ‘I know the public feels invested in my past relationship [with ex Liam Hemsworth] because they felt like they saw it thru from the beginning. I think that’s why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they’ve watched me grow up. But I am grown now,’ Cyrus continued, ‘and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality.’ People only “know” what they see on the internet. Men (especially successful ones) are RARELY slut shamed. They move on from one beautiful woman to the next MOST times without consequence. They are referred to as “legends”, “heart throbs”,’ she continued, ‘where women are called sluts/whores! I am trying to just THRIVE/survive in a “mans” world.’

[From The Daily Mail & People]

This reminds me a bit of the conversation in 2016, when people got on Taylor Swift’s case when she moved on from Calvin Harris to Tom Hiddleston in about a week. Amber Rose defended Taylor and said that Taylor (and any woman) is under no obligation to “give her p-ssy a rest.” We can and should say the same for Miley, and all women… if we’re making a purely feminist argument. As a feminist, of course I believe in Miley’s right to bang any consenting man or woman she wants. As a professional gossip, I’d just like to point out that not all of the criticism is about “Miley burns through lovers too quickly.” There’s also a significant amount of criticism of Miley because she’s performing all of this sh-t so publicly. She cheated on Liam with Kaitlynn and she made sure we knew all about it. And on and on. She and Cody are already super-public too. Miley desperately wants attention, and wants to be discussed. So… whatever.