Prince Andrew was breaking up with Jeffrey Epstein when he saw him in 2010, lol

Here are some facts about Prince Andrew’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein: they were seen together for years and years, even after Epstein’s plea-conviction for sexual abuse/trafficking. Andrew hosted Epstein at Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace over the years. Andrew was seen and photographed opening the door for a parade of young-looking women at Epstein’s New York home AFTER Epstein’s conviction. Epstein and Andrew were also seen and photographed taking a walk through Central Park after the conviction. Those are just some facts which lead to a certain picture of a human trafficker/serial abuser and the man who enjoyed the girls being trafficked to him. But Andrew’s team has a new version of those post-conviction hangouts. This story is the product of two months of crisis talks. Via The Sun because the original Sunday Times story is paywalled:
Prince Andrew has allegedly told pals he only visited paedophile Jeffrey Epstein in New York to end their friendship. The Queen’s second son claims he went to see the disgraced billionaire financier in 2010 to cut contact, sources told the Sunday Times.
The prince has denied any wrongdoing during his friendship with Epstein, but has come under fire for visiting him after he was released from prison for child prostitution offences. But a source told the newspaper: “The duke has been hammered for one mistake, which took place in 2010. He has apologised again and again for the error of judgement. But what he did wasn’t criminal. It was a mistake. He went to see a friend to tell them he couldn’t be their friend any more.”
They added: “Every example of anyone behaving like Epstein, who has later been discovered, has actually been very good at keeping their cover. If you have someone like the duke, you probably don’t show that side of yourself to him. That’s the sadness of being someone like the duke, you sometimes don’t see the real person because you are a bit of a trophy friend.”
Again, Andrew was photographed walking through Central Park with Epstein in 2010, years after Epstein’s conviction. That’s what Andrew (or a “source”) is claiming now, that the walk was a friendship breakup. They don’t want to explain why Andrew was also staying with Epstein in his home and acting as the door-answering host to welcome girls/women during that same visit. They also don’t want to explain why Andrew claimed he was barely friends with Epstein yet their friendship was so valuable and important to him that he needed to break it off with Epstein in person. LMAO.
As for that other argument – the “I barely knew the guy!” argument – this was part of one of the many ass-covering statements Andrew made in the past two months: “I met Mr Epstein in 1999. During the time I knew him, I saw him infrequently and probably no more than only once or twice a year. I have stayed in a number of his residences. At no stage during the limited time I spent with him did I see, witness or suspect any behaviour of the sort that subsequently led to his arrest and conviction.” Do you often need to go in person to break it off with a pedophile whom you only see once or twice a year? Seriously, all of this is the result of the best minds of the palace communications and legal team. No wonder Meghan and Harry are going outside the palace for advice and strategy. The palace’s crack team is going to talk Andrew into international trafficking charges.
Also, this exchange between old-guard royal reporters was fascinating:
It’s striking that this explanation has taken 9 years to emerge and that the “chubby fingers” defence wasn’t deployed four years ago https://t.co/D9GqOwu40m
— Peter Hunt (@_PeterHunt) October 6, 2019
Interesting point on Sunday Times Prince Andrew revelations from former BBC royal correspondent. Perhaps one explanation could be that Jeffrey Epstein was, until very recently, still alive? https://t.co/GiqhB01Uor
— Tom Harper (@TomJHarper) October 6, 2019
I feel stupid, but what are they talking about with the "chubby fingers" defense?
That the picture of Andy with his hand around the girl's waist (can't remember her name) was photoshopped because he has chubby fingers. SMH
