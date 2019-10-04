Miley Cyrus has been making out with Cody Simpson all over LA & Malibu

I completely and utterly blanked on the fact that before Gigi Hadid had her on-and-off thing with Zayn Malik, she was dating Cody Simpson for a while. In case you’re old (like me), Cody Simpson is a buff blonde Australian dude, who looks sort of a like a surfer but his name makes him sound like a Disney Family Channel child actor (which actually isn’t too far off). Why this backstory on Cody Simpson? Because he’s probably going to be Miley Cyrus’s next boyfriend, if he isn’t already there. Yes, Miley has decided that her next romantic partner is going to be an Aussie bloke. Liam Hemsworth is shook.

Miley Cyrusis soothing her achey breaky heart by spending some quality time with longtime friend Cody Simpson. Now that the singer’s whirlwind romance with Kaitlynn Carter is over, Miley seems to be moving on to her latest suitor. On Thursday afternoon, the “Slide Away” singer was spotted with Cody at a Los Angeles grocery store where an eyewitness exclusively tells E! News they saw them coming in to the grocer “real quick” to grab a drink and some sushi. And, according to the eyewitness, they also shared a “quick kiss” while perusing their food options. Not long after, the eyewitness says Miley, who was “dressed casually in a tank top,” and Cody “noticed people seeing them so they tried to rush out of there.” This isn’t the first time that the two singers have been spotted together in recent days. According to social media sightings, Miley and Cody seem to be bonding over a shared love for foods and beverages like coffee and other treats.

[From E! News]

That was E!’s exclusive, but TMZ had a different sighting, with video and photos:

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have been friends for years, but from the looks of it … they’re kicking their relationship up a notch. Miley and the Australian musician/heartthrob were spotted at a Backyard Bowls eatery in L.A. Thursday being very lovey-dovey, and in a video obtained by TMZ … they’re seen gettin’ in some lip-to-lip action. We’re told the two appeared to be having a pretty serious conversation before Miley moved over to sit on his lap, and before long their PDA escalated to a make-out session.

[From TMZ]

I’m including the video below. They were making out in public, so it’s happening. It’s not like she just met him though – Cody and Miley have legitimately been friends for years. There was a rumor about how they were possibly dating circa 2014, but it didn’t seem to be anything. But they’ve been around each other and friendly for a good five or six years. And… it’s only been two weeks since Miley dumped Kaitlynn Carter for getting too serious. Miley will never change.