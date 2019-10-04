Miley Cyrus has been making out with Cody Simpson all over LA & Malibu

Miley Cyrus performs on the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury Festival 2019 on Sunday 30 June 2019

I completely and utterly blanked on the fact that before Gigi Hadid had her on-and-off thing with Zayn Malik, she was dating Cody Simpson for a while. In case you’re old (like me), Cody Simpson is a buff blonde Australian dude, who looks sort of a like a surfer but his name makes him sound like a Disney Family Channel child actor (which actually isn’t too far off). Why this backstory on Cody Simpson? Because he’s probably going to be Miley Cyrus’s next boyfriend, if he isn’t already there. Yes, Miley has decided that her next romantic partner is going to be an Aussie bloke. Liam Hemsworth is shook.

Miley Cyrusis soothing her achey breaky heart by spending some quality time with longtime friend Cody Simpson. Now that the singer’s whirlwind romance with Kaitlynn Carter is over, Miley seems to be moving on to her latest suitor. On Thursday afternoon, the “Slide Away” singer was spotted with Cody at a Los Angeles grocery store where an eyewitness exclusively tells E! News they saw them coming in to the grocer “real quick” to grab a drink and some sushi. And, according to the eyewitness, they also shared a “quick kiss” while perusing their food options. Not long after, the eyewitness says Miley, who was “dressed casually in a tank top,” and Cody “noticed people seeing them so they tried to rush out of there.”

This isn’t the first time that the two singers have been spotted together in recent days. According to social media sightings, Miley and Cody seem to be bonding over a shared love for foods and beverages like coffee and other treats.

[From E! News]

That was E!’s exclusive, but TMZ had a different sighting, with video and photos:

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have been friends for years, but from the looks of it … they’re kicking their relationship up a notch. Miley and the Australian musician/heartthrob were spotted at a Backyard Bowls eatery in L.A. Thursday being very lovey-dovey, and in a video obtained by TMZ … they’re seen gettin’ in some lip-to-lip action. We’re told the two appeared to be having a pretty serious conversation before Miley moved over to sit on his lap, and before long their PDA escalated to a make-out session.

[From TMZ]

I’m including the video below. They were making out in public, so it’s happening. It’s not like she just met him though – Cody and Miley have legitimately been friends for years. There was a rumor about how they were possibly dating circa 2014, but it didn’t seem to be anything. But they’ve been around each other and friendly for a good five or six years. And… it’s only been two weeks since Miley dumped Kaitlynn Carter for getting too serious. Miley will never change.

LA Premiere Of HBO's "Ice On Fire"

World Premiere Of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures "Avengers: Endgame"

13 Responses to “Miley Cyrus has been making out with Cody Simpson all over LA & Malibu”

  1. Michael Lawrence Kelly says:
    October 4, 2019 at 9:24 am

    Miley is on a relationship bender. But seriously I hope somebody is making sure she is ok because she seems very erratic these days. I am sure Liam is doubling down on his divorce and likely estrangement from her.

    Reply
  2. MeghanNotMarkle says:
    October 4, 2019 at 9:25 am

    Can she be not a thing now, please?

    Reply
  3. skeptical says:
    October 4, 2019 at 9:30 am

    What? Some twenty somethings were making out?

    Reply
  4. Chef Grace says:
    October 4, 2019 at 9:33 am

    Woman child. Did your mother not love you. Or guide you. You do NOT need to be front and center all the time.
    Take a seat in the back.

    Reply
  5. Myrtle says:
    October 4, 2019 at 9:33 am

    I hope for her sake she does not crash and burn like so many child stars before her. The list is endless. Girl needs help. Someone please help her.

    Reply
  6. Keekee says:
    October 4, 2019 at 9:34 am

    He looks like he could be Woody Harelson son.

    Reply
  7. ME says:
    October 4, 2019 at 9:36 am

    Ahhh Kylie Jenner’s old flame.

    Reply
  8. Phat girl says:
    October 4, 2019 at 9:42 am

    Are they having lunch with DJ Tanner circa 1995 in that photo?

    Reply
  9. NotHeidisGirl says:
    October 4, 2019 at 9:48 am

    Yawn…

    Reply
  10. HelloSunshine says:
    October 4, 2019 at 9:49 am

    Yikes lol

    I really have nothing else to add. Just yikes 😂

    Reply
  11. Ali says:
    October 4, 2019 at 9:50 am

    Noah Cyrus’s July is a great song. I like it a lot better than Slide Away which I don’t dislike.

    Reply

