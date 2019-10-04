Did cougar Elizabeth Warren sexually destroy a 24-year-old Marine?

I’m either going to vote for Kamala Harris or Elizabeth Warren in my state’s primary next year. I’m really looking forward to it. My dream is that I get to vote for both of them on the same ticket in the general election. I’m just saying this flat-out because I want to be honest – I’m exhausted already with the Democratic primary sh-t and the voting hasn’t even started, and I love both women. I’ve been leaning more towards Kamala Harris in recent months, but there’s a piece of news this week which has made me consider locking down for Warren in the primary. The story is long and confusing, so let’s dig in. The story is that 70-year-old Liz Warren banged a 24-year-old Marine, a Marine who was moonlighting as an escort. The story is that Warren absolutely wrecked this young Marine with her raw, intense sexuality. All of this according to Republican idiot conspiracy theorist Jacob Wohl.
Congrats to Elizabeth Warren on rising so quickly in the polls she forced Jacob Wohl to write erotica about her. pic.twitter.com/w73YkrEbu2
— Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) October 3, 2019
Wohl actually did the press conference in someone’s driveway or something and he got heckled by random people who wanted to pose with his absolutely amazing “Elizabeth Warren: COUGAR?” poster.
Jacob Wohl: “We have to destroy Elizabeth Warren! Let’s call her a cougar! That won’t backfire spectacularly!”
🤦🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/OhvQSoyH9q
— Santa Claus, CEO (@SantaInc) October 3, 2019
Warren’s response was one of the best subtweets I’ve ever seen. Props to her social media team because they are perfect.
It's always a good day to be reminded that I got where I am because a great education was available for $50 a semester at the University of Houston (go Cougars!). We need to cancel student debt and make college free for everyone who wants it. pic.twitter.com/fHasLm0j9P
— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 3, 2019
As for the Marine-turned-prostitute, Rolling Stone contacted the gigolo agency he claimed he worked for when Senator Warren broke his body. The gigolo agency said the guy didn’t work for them, had never worked for them, and that they wouldn’t even hire him because he’s “not up to caliber to work at our agency.” Perfect story is perfect. Also, this Rolling Stone article has the best summary of Wohl’s accusations against Warren: “A printout distributed during the gathering detailed the allegations, which read like erotica written by a 13-year-old who had seen Fifty Shades of Grey once, and didn’t really get it.”
Elizabeth Warren, 70, supposedly had rough sex with a Marine and it supposedly made him fear for his life?
Damn bitch I’m voting for you
— M.DOOM (@MotherOfDoggons) October 3, 2019
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I’m glad that’s all they supposedly have on Warren. What next? Oh I know, she grabbed candy from a baby? She did not hold the lift door open? She wore white to a wedding?
What the literal f-ck is wrong with Wohl. He has such a weird obsession with pushing weird sexual narratives. Didn’t he also try to say Mueller was a sex predator at one point?
This kid needs to be put away for some deep therapy.
ETA:
He also pushed that Pete Buttigieg had sexually assaulted someone, Kamala Harris had traded sexual favors for office, and said that Ilhan Omar was married to her brother.
What ever happened to his felony arrest warrant?
Yeah, plus he had a similar fake exposé where he said that Pete Buttigieg had sexually assaulted a 19 year old.
eta: You got all the receipts on Wohl! Yep, the dude needs help.
I mean – he’s absolutely unhinged. Which – is one thing. But you’d think he’d at least have more tricks up his sleeves. He just creates fake account and posts on social media, and stages shit, and accuses people of sexual deviancy… and rinse and repeat.
I truly hope he sees some serious time behind bars.
I’ve come to the conclusion it’s a performance project. In a few years, Wohl and his buddy will release a book about media manipulation, exploring how easy it is to trick conspiracy-minded alt-righters with mush for brains. It’s gotta be! His accusations are always (and obviously) blatant bullshit. That, or he’s trying to grift the dummies.
Plus, his accusations fall outside the scope of defamation law, which accounts for believability (i.e., for something to be defamatory, it’s gotta be believable according to the “reasonable person” standard). I think that’s purposeful.
Wohl is a sick puppy.
His father David Wohl is equally unhinged.
Yep. I mean, this story is funny because if it were true, it could only help warren. lol. But it’s really not funny. What is wrong with these people??
I would vote for her! Lol
If it would have been true at least you know 2 things she has more stamina than the other front runners and bet she’d be up for that 3:00 am call they tried to say Hillary would
Sleep thru. I swear the crap the right puts out and gets away with.. from cough cough 45 on down!
It is another reminder of why we should all avoid spreading certain kinds of sexual blind items and rape rumors around as gospel though. They’re often part of some kind of regressive agenda.
😂
I’m joining you laughing so hard, I’m crying 😂😂😂😂😂😂. This numbnut HAD A POSTED PIC on his insta showing off the scar from some kind of tool stunt.
While it is complete crap, this 24 yr old probably couldn’t even keep up with Warren!
Warren and Harris are my ticket, too. I love Mayor Pete, but I don’t think he’s quite ”ready” yet. I’d love to see him in their cabinet. I’m going to a cocktail fund raiser for him tomorrow… can’t wait to hear his thought on all that is going on now!
I was just about to post about the scar picture!
Come sit with us, Lightpurple! 🤗
More projection from the right: “Let’s say she pays for sex!” Next it will be “And she paid for it with campaign money!” Keep it coming, gents… I can use the laughs.
She better not sent him e-mails!
I’ve been thinking about donating to her campaign because I love her, but hearing about how Bernie is raising 25mil in a quarter or whatever it was is so frustrating to me. It seems like such a waste of money.
But you best bet the Warren campaign is getting some of my money today. Get it girl! Elizabeth Warren, the Blanche Deveraux of 2019.
Too bad the Marine previously revealed the cause of his scar. Not that it will matter to the low info Deplorables.
https://twitter.com/mikebeauvais/status/1179835902417362945?s=21
Aspirational, if true! LOL – go Liz!
So this is to discourage people from voting for her???😂😂😂
I feel like everything about this is just…..I cant even. Warren’s response was perfect.
Bahahahahahaha
Bernie needs to drop out and throw his support to Warren. She will win if he does and she may win even without his endorsement. I love Bernie but he’s too old and the latest
Health news confirms it. I’m a never Harris in the primary because of how she treated trans inmates in CA. If she somehow gets the nom (unlikely) I’ll hold my nose in the general. She doesn’t seem to have beliefs just poll tested positions. The Onion headline yesterday was “Harris considers heart surgery after seeing positive reception for Sanders.”
No, she won’t. Do you have any idea how sexist the US is? The last farce of an election should have pointed you to that. You really think a country with no maternity leave, actively trying to strip females of their healthcare rights, that voted for DONALD EFFING TRUMP rather than a woman, is going to elect a female president? No, another old white dude who is actually centre-right but calls himself a liberal (Biden) will get the nom because that’s the way it goes in the Good ole USA.
Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by several million votes ahead of Trump. The problem is the electoral system rather than just sexism.
I used to think that this country wouldn’t vote for a woman this time around but I’m starting to change my mind. I think a lot of Dem voters are really looking for quality and would support Warren. My support will go to whomever gets the Dem nom, and I’m a Libertarian. I can’t afford to vote third party now that I live in redredred Florida. And, of course, there’s the fact that we don’t even have a horse in this race yet.
This right here is what consistently keeps me up at night. And I hate it so much.
I thought that way about Obama. No way would our racist af country elect a black man. I was pleasantly surprised. But I was not shocked when it made the dog whistle racists go so insane that they became out and proud racists. I think Warren can win but I’ll also be prepared for the backlash if she wins. The Bernie bros will be pissed but twenty something white dudes aren’t really a reliable demographic anyway.
Agreed on all points.
The UH cougar thing was the first thing I thought of when I saw this story. As a proud fellow UH alum and woman past 40, GO COUGARS!!!
Without a doubt THE. BEST. HEADLINE. EVER!!!
PLEASE Let it be true. If so I will sneak into the USA to vote for her.
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
PLEASE LET IT ALL BE TRUE!!!!!!
I laughed so hard when I first saw an article with this Warren headline. They’re really grasping. I mean, if Warren has an intense sexuality, more power to her and hooray for her husband. But to “ravage” some young Marine like this claim states? It’s E.L. James-bad material. *eyeroll*
I don’t get how this, or the Zuckerberg and Wall Street objections, are supposed to hurt her campaign. All of these attempts to pushback just make me love her more. And the Zuckerberg leak just proves how darn right she is.
How about you DON’T peddle right wing conspiracy theories?
I watched the footage of the press conference. The marine keeps cracking up, he can’t keep a straight face. He talks in great detail about a lime green dildo with a distinct rubbery smell. My favorite part is when the camera pans over the “crowd” and it’s just a handful of people standing on a suburban sidewalk. The whole thing feels like something out of an episode of Veep.
Just wow. She’s 70. I’m a mere 47 and I have been trying to sexually destroy a 24 yr old Marine for months. I need to up my game.
#rolemodelpocahontas
I’m all on board with your comment. Just don’t turn trump’s racist nickname for her into a joke. Pocahontas was a sexually trafficked child, just one of millions of native children stolen from our communities, not someone for white people to laugh about.
Yikes, Kamala is…I don’t know. Her past work as a prosecutor bothers me but I can see how she is appealing to the HIllary white woman crowd.
I was leaning Warren until I read her (team’s) response to this cougar thing and I too am now 1000% team Liz.
In regard to the idea that the US electorate won’t vote for a woman, the answer is, we already did. Clinton lost because she blew the strategy and didn’t campaign in PA, WI, MI, even though many in the party were SCREAMING for her to do so. Warren is really really smart and has little hubris (for a pol) and can learn from the last election and adjust.
She also has no Bengazi or but-her-emails or pizzagate fake scandals for the deplorables to pump up, just the Pocahontas thing that Trump tagged her with. So she could easily beat Clinton’s 3 million vote margin. That’ll be nice, but 300 electoral votes will be nicer.