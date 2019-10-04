Did Prince Harry ‘snap’ at a Sky News reporter while touring through Malawi?

One of the funniest things about the Duchess of Sussex’s lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday and Prince Harry’s amazing statement defending his wife was the fact that it came towards the end of what had been a very good tour as far as royal-press relations. Harry and Meghan were both making speeches nearly every day, and offering up impromptu public statements and mini-interviews on-camera. They spoke to a lot of people who were then free to speak to the press. Harry and Meghan weren’t hiding away and demanding that the press have zero access while on tour, unlike some royals (cough). But just hours before Harry’s statement came out and the lawsuit was announced, Harry did have a moment with a Sky News reporter in Malawi. Harry stopped by the Mauwa Health Centre for less than an hour, and as he was leaving, Rhiannon Mills shouted some questions to him from the press pack:
Mills asked him, “That short conversation, what do you hope to achieve through it?” I’m not entirely sure he heard the first (snippy) part of the question, but he responded with: “What? Ask them.” Then Mills asked, “Is that why it’s important for you to come and talk to them?” Harry looked exasperated with her, and he said rather patronizingly, “Rhiannon, don’t behave like this.” My opinion: they both kind of acted like dicks? But I also don’t consider this “snapping” on Harry’s part. It’s more like “you know the tour rules, don’t do this.”
Just after the lawsuit & statement came out, Katie Nicholl wrote a piece for Vanity Fair about it. She lost the thread of it pretty quickly when she couldn’t even use her words to call the press treatment of Meghan “racist.” Instead, Nicholl wrote: “The negative coverage, often with what some have called racially charged undertones, began even before Meghan Markle’s relationship with Prince Harry became public…” And yes, those damn racially charged undertones. White people will tie themselves in linguistic knots just to avoid saying that some sh-t is flat-out racist.
Anyway, you can read Nicholl’s piece here – she was on the African tour, so it’s basically a piece about how all the reporters on the tour were super-mad at the Sussexes for… you know, calling them out on their racist bulls–t and hypocrisy. There’s a lot of hand-wringing over the fact that Harry and Meghan stepped on their own good newscycle because the tour was going well and the press was so positive. Yeah, and as I said… the press was crazy positive after the South Pacific tour last year. And after that, there were months of nasty smears and negativity, all gleefully reported by all of these outlets. It just feels like the press is mad at the Sussexes for proactively getting ahead of the planned post-tour smear campaign.
They were both a bit unprofessional, sure, but I’ll give Harry the benefit of the doubt since he must be under a lot of stress. I feel for him and Meghan. She seems like a very sincere person and doesn’t deserve all this bashing. I really hope the tide turns for them.
There must be another video.
They were both kind of dickish, which… is that really so much better than snappy? It WAS patronizing. I do understand that he’s probably exhausted, and fed up, though. It’s a tough situation.
Did he get upset at the question or did he get upset because she was throwing questions at him when he was trying to leave???
I think that’s what it was. They(royal reporters) don’t usually yell questions as they’re getting into the car.
Are the royal reporters allowed to ask questions in a press conference type of way..i have actually never seen a royal reporter directly asking a question,just seen the camera guys obviously filming and pictures. What are the RRs actually doing ? Lol
Much ado about nothing
The press must be mad their post tour smear campaign is not going to go as planned.
“Rhiannon, don’t behave like this”…..LOL!!
A new meme is born.
yeah it was super patronizing of Harry..then again, I’ve never expected him to be not a dick, what with being raised as a prince to believe his family has a divine right to rule over people. I’m pretty sure they are all pretty patronizing when they don’t have their public faces on.
Agree. And if this was almost any other royal or politician or celebrity instead of Harry the reception to his reply here would be very different. And not because of the unique history he has with the press: even if this was his brother (who obviously shares the same history) people would be tearing him apart if he gave Harry’s response.
I wish I cared more about Harry being snippy with her but I don’t. I wished he snapped at them more often.
She was out of line. There are strict rules on these press tours and throwing out questions like that isn’t one of them. She knew what she was doing and so did Harry.
How so? Can you list these rules?
She was doing her job of asking questions and he was there to do his as a representative of his country. Her question wasn’t snippy, he on the other hand was heavy handed and patronizing over a basic question. He could just carried on and pretended not to hear if he couldn’t formulate a response.
The royals need the press and vice versa. If harry doesn’t want to answer questions, next time he can take care of the publicity himself via his IG account.
Until then, he can behave professionally. This is his job, he’s not doing charity out of the goodness of his heart
A female reporter asked questions about the event as he was leaving and he told her to sit down basically – don’t behave like this. It’s not like they’ve been giving meeting with reporters (which is actually common on tours), the only way to get original sound bites is to throw out questions. I don’t think her asking was bad; she was doing her job. I think he could have just kept walking if he didn’t want to answer. The letter didn’t come out yet, so of course she was referring to his tour. ITV is not the Mail on Sunday – they were 1 of 2 networks allowed at Archie’s presentation. They’re very favorable to royalty.
harry was kind of snappy, maybe patronizing is a better word – but I still found it funny, especially considering the question she was asking. “what do you hope to achieve through that short conversation”? Its like Rhiannon is new to the world of royal work and royal reporting.
Again though I’ll argue that the timing was deliberate and brilliant. The RRs had spent the tour praising the Sussexes, excited they “finally” got video of Archie (who wasn’t even 5 months old at the time!!!) The statement and lawsuit made sense. “you like us now? we have done nothing different than what we have done over the past few months/year.”
I’ll add that its the reporters are whining about the timing because it is embarrassing to them. It’s getting a lot of attention which is bringing attention to ALL their coverage of H&M over the past year. They would have rather the lawsuit been filed quietly so it could have slipped under the radar and not gotten this kind of international attention. Instead, to borrow a phrase from West Wing, H&M threw an elbow on national TV.
His comment was before the letter dropped. So she couldn’t have known. But I do think without the letter this clip would have remained on tumblr and not on newspapers and morning shows as “proof” of his hatred of the press.
Yep. He basically called them phonies and he said, we know what you’re doing and we aren’t falling for it. Keep that same energy across the board. Don’t be positive now.
This isn’t a random reporter. This is someone Harry has known for years and given previous interviews to.
The reporters are angry because he basically caught them by surprise and they were getting too cocky with their articles about how the Sussexes were finally listening to their staff and they thought that their smearing and faux controversies made them get in line. Archie’s appearance and interviews made them happy but it wouldn’t have lasted and they would’ve been back to the same games and smearing like before. Call them petty all you want but the Sussexes have every right to treat these people with contempt because they have been doing the most due to lack of access and control. You don’t get reward bullies, not like Diana, Kate and William have done .
That’s kind of a rude question in the first place, isn’t it? To me it sounds more patronizing than his response.
Yes, it was a very pissy question. Harry should have just ignored the reporter but I do not think his response was snappish or condescending. He was just calling her out for questioning the validity of the engagement and her implying it was not worthwhile.
Yes. It was like she was implying the meeting was a waste of time which is annoying to say the least.
The writer needs counseling. You can’t call everything racist. Much criticism is deserved. I feel sorry you have this giant chip on your shoulder that everything is racist to you.
It’s usually the people pointing out the chip on another person’s shoulder who need to clean the racist boogers out of their own eyes.