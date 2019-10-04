“James Franco is being sued for sexual misconduct by his acting students” links
  • October 04, 2019

  • By Kaiser
James Franco and girlfriend Isabel Pakzad

I remember when several women came out and told their #MeToo stories about James Franco’s inappropriate behavior towards them at his “acting school.” Now two of Franco’s victims are suing him for sexual misconduct. [Jezebel]
Lupita Nyong’o is in consideration to play Catwoman to Robert Pattinson’s Batman? What is even happening here?!? [Dlisted]
Thoughts on Priyanka Chopra’s pink satin suit? [Just Jared]
Here’s the trailer for the Clint Eastwood-directed Richard Jewell movie. [LaineyGossip]
Photos from the NYC premiere of Joker. [Go Fug Yourself]
Here’s where the impeachment inquiry stands now. [Pajiba]
News from The Conners: Darlene’s son is gay. [Towleroad]
Mean Girls costume designer breaks down the costumes. [OMG Blog]
There’s something really wrong with Elon Musk. [The Blemish]

75th Golden Globe Awards

3 Responses to ““James Franco is being sued for sexual misconduct by his acting students” links”

  1. Lightpurple says:
    October 4, 2019 at 12:35 pm

    Would Lupita’s Marvel contract allow her to appear in a competing franchise?

    Reply
    • Michael says:
      October 4, 2019 at 12:42 pm

      I am sure it would not. Catwoman would be a much larger role than she would have in Marvel. Also I suspect BP2 is going to introduce Storm as a love interest like in the comics

      Reply
  2. Lucy says:
    October 4, 2019 at 12:51 pm

    The Mean Girls costume design video is so interesting!! Check it out if you’re into all that. Everything has a well-thought purpose in the storytelling.

    Reply

