The Duke & Duchess of Sussex are suing the Mail on Sunday

In the last 24 hours of their African tour, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made an interesting announcement: they’re suing the Mail on Sunday, which is the Sunday edition of the Daily Mail. Because they can’t sue – I guess? – for the sustained and hateful smear campaign, they’re suing over one particular story: the February publication of Meghan’s letter to her father, Thomas Markle. The letter was from 2018, soon after Harry and Meghan’s wedding, in which Meghan detailed what her father could do to earn back her trust and be in her life. Thomas either sold the original letter or a copy of the letter to the MoS. Once again, Meghan’s chess game is on point: she arranged for her friends to speak to People Magazine, they revealed the existence of the letter, then Thomas sold the letter because he can’t stop selling out his daughter. Meghan played everybody, from her dad to the Mail on Sunday. Hahaha motherf–kers.
Just because Harry and Meghan can’t sue every British tabloids for all of their sh-tty reporting and smears, doesn’t mean they can’t issue a terse statement about it. Prince Harry authored this, and it’s yet another attempt by Harry to protect his wife. It works on a few levels too, because as we’ve seen time and time again… the smears are (partially) coming from inside the palace. Here’s Harry’s statement in full:
As a couple, we believe in media freedom and objective, truthful reporting. We regard it as a cornerstone of democracy and in the current state of the world – on every level – we have never needed responsible media more. Unfortunately, my wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences – a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son.
There is a human cost to this relentless propaganda, specifically when it is knowingly false and malicious, and though we have continued to put on a brave face – as so many of you can relate to – I cannot begin to describe how painful it has been. Because in today’s digital age, press fabrications are repurposed as truth across the globe. One day’s coverage is no longer tomorrow’s chip-paper. Up to now, we have been unable to correct the continual misrepresentations – something that these select media outlets have been aware of and have therefore exploited on a daily and sometimes hourly basis.
It is for this reason we are taking legal action, a process that has been many months in the making. The positive coverage of the past week from these same publications exposes the double standards of this specific press pack that has vilified her almost daily for the past nine months; they have been able to create lie after lie at her expense simply because she has not been visible while on maternity leave. She is the same woman she was a year ago on our wedding day, just as she is the same woman you’ve seen on this Africa tour. For these select media this is a game, and one that we have been unwilling to play from the start. I have been a silent witness to her private suffering for too long. To stand back and do nothing would be contrary to everything we believe in.
This particular legal action hinges on one incident in a long and disturbing pattern of behaviour by British tabloid media. The contents of a private letter were published unlawfully in an intentionally destructive manner to manipulate you, the reader, and further the divisive agenda of the media group in question. In addition to their unlawful publication of this private document, they purposely misled you by strategically omitting select paragraphs, specific sentences, and even singular words to mask the lies they had perpetuated for over a year.
There comes a point when the only thing to do is to stand up to this behaviour, because it destroys people and destroys lives. Put simply, it is bullying, which scares and silences people. We all know this isn’t acceptable, at any level. We won’t and can’t believe in a world where there is no accountability for this. Though this action may not be the safe one, it is the right one. Because my deepest fear is history repeating itself. I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.
We thank you, the public, for your continued support. It is hugely appreciated. Although it may not seem like it, we really need it.
“Though this action may not be the safe one, it is the right one.” That’s not a comment to the press, that’s a comment to Harry’s family. His grandmother and his father have probably told him that he and Meghan just need to keep calm and keep quiet about the smears. “My deepest fear is history repeating itself. I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.” It’s unlike Diana’s situation in that Meghan is a woman of color and so much of the smear campaign is just flat-out racist. Anyway… props to the Sussexes, especially Meghan, for the masterstroke decision to use People Magazine to manipulate Thomas Markle into selling her letter, and then using that letter’s publication as the centerpiece of a lawsuit. BRAVA!
I would like to start the day with a moment of levity. My husband (a lawyer) saw this headline last night and sent it to me on twitter, saying “who would file a lawsuit on a Sunday???”
I had to explain the paper is called the Mail on Sunday.
I thought the same! Haha.
Hahaha. Your husband is the best.
I was similarly confused. I saw the story last night and the article I saw said the lawsuit was filed “yesterday,” which would have been Monday. I actually double checked the date of the article I was reading to see if it was a day old.
GOOD FOR THEM!
It’s sounding like there’s a very good chance they’ll win – Meghan owns the copyright to that letter and didn’t give consent for it to be published – and it also sounds like they have an excellent law firm on their side.
A lot of people have been speaking out following Harry’s statement criticising the media for their appalling treatment of Meghan, so I hope the royal reporters realise that their power is waning.
The world is watching.
Good for them for taking legal action but I doubt something will change. British tabloids are crazy,agressive and always out for blood. They have been doing this kind of “reporting” for decades and dont stop until they get what they want. Plus they have leverage over Buckingham Palace. If they stop harassing M+H, they can use all their time to dig up dirt on Prince Andrew.. And seeing for the last couple of months who is protected by BP, guess what the choice will be
It seemed to work for William. Remember Rose who?
I know nothing of copyright law but it seems that mailing it to her dad transfers ownership to him? Like the actual use of mail is a legal transfer of ownership. Any lawyers that can comment?
It’s a bit complicated but: yes Thomas owns the letter, but Meghan owns the content of the letter. So even though Thomas owns the letter, he cannot publish it without Meghan’s consent. The copyright lay with the writer if the letter
Thank you. I’ve been trying to google the answer.
Not a lawyer, but I deal with copyright a lot.
The author retains copyright. The recipient owns the physical letter and can show the letter to whoever they want, but they can not make reproductions of it.
If the mail had just reported on the contents, they would have (probably) been in the clear, but there’s a photo of the letter itself, which is the basis of the lawsuit.
Good. And the firm representing them specifically deals with smear campaigns, copyright and media intrusion so they picked well.
Any CB Lawyers want to tell us what the chances look like?
Apparently they have a strong case for copyright infringement. The other parts of the lawsuit with regard to causing them distress and invading their privacy are 50/50 because they are public figures.
I came here to ask the same! I would love to hear what the CB lawyers have to say about it!
Well, they might win this case, buuuuut, those stories are selling tooo good, they are a perfect distraction from brexit Drama, it‘s a bestselling soap opera that generates Million klicks in the internet, so they won‘t stop.
From what I have read (so far) there are three legs to their action;
1. Copyright
- As someone stated above Meg holds the copyright to the letter.
- Notable features of the letter being that it’s (1) on her personal headed paper, (2) addressed informally to ‘Daddy’ and (3) in her hand . It was clearly never intended for widespread or public dissemination . The Fail may argue that Toxic Tom was a recipient and therefore was free to share it. However the courts will need to decide ‘to what extent’. I wish them luck in finding a suitable precedent pre the 70 year limitation period….
2. Public Interest
- The Fail will argue public interest, however that is a MASSIVE STRETCH. This is not a case of war, criminality or some other constitutional crisis. This is a private family dispute and Meg should have the freedom to communicate with her father without the fear of that communication being intercepted and shared without her knowledge. To use an analogy, publishing that letter is akin to listening in/ recording her conversations which is ILLEGAL and we KNOW the Markles tried to arrange in 2018, hence why they and Piers Morgan were trying to get her to call her father.
- Further for the public interest argument to work, there must be a legitimate public interest (as illustrated above) and the information must be HONESTLY presented. I cannot see the Fail passing that last bar as it has since come to light that they ‘selectively’ printed parts of the letter to further their agenda…. This is a very high bar based on public policy for very obvious reasons. The public interest argument is essentially like a whistle-blower protection piece of legislation, so you can’t just make shit up to smear someone. Ask Naomi Campbell because this was how she finally nailed the media (and Piers Morgan) in her one woman litigation battle.
2. Privacy. Lots of legislation here… will be interesting to see the particular angle cited…
I really hope they can somehow use other recent cases of tabloids overstepping the line when it comes to private vs ‘public interest’ stories. I’m thinking about The Sun ‘outing’ that Gareth Thomas’s HIV status (that story just APPALLED me – how dare they) and also the Ben Stokes story.
I really think the tabloid press is one of the worst things about Britain. A media correspondent was on the radio this morning saying (I’m paraphrasing) ‘they should be careful because they get a lot of positive coverage too and they might lose that good will with other newspapers’ I hate this argument because the Sussex’s can actually do things their own way, they have their Insta account and who buys papers now? I know there is clickbait on the DM website etc but honestly I haven’t looked at that trash site in years. Sorry for the rant but I’m so glad they’re doing this! Go H and M! Hope they win
Thanks for the insight. I am going to be following this closely. I am pleased with the decision to sue along with Harry’s bold statement.
Thank you for that detailed breakdown, Mignionette!
@Originalrose: I hope they speak to Angelina Jolie as she has a strong case to sue DailyMail.
They published those court papers and purposely only showed selected sections and made it look like she alienated the children from their father.
I’m just wondering if this is all worth it. I’m sure she loves her husband but M was living her best life before him, she travelled w her friends, was acting and doing charity on her own terms and without expectations and scrutiny. She had blog and IG account that she curated to her own liking, she had a lot more freedom to just be who she is. Now, this ugly, ugly world is sitting on her doorstep.
I hope they win the case!
She probably thinks it is but It isnt. I know I couldnt do It, she’s a very strong woman.
I wouldn’t do it either. Not my portion. It was pretty obvious were the press game was headed right after it was revealed that they are together. Very strong woman.
Me neither.
When I saw her cover/story in Vanity Fair before they got engaged, I thought the same thing. It’s not a lifestyle I would join. Our society is so much more vicious now, especially with social media. There doesn’t seem to be a way to escape it.
I knew that Meghan was going to face an extreme amount of hate. I’m just surprised that it has went on this long. I don’t believe the Royal Family is worth all of this trouble. Meghan and Harry had the unfortunate timing of marrying while the political climate across the world is extremely toxic. Their marriage unfairly became a part of the culture wars. Most of the hateful comments online about the Sussexes come from accounts that support Trump, MAGA, Brexit, white nationalists, Fox News, etc.
Archie means nothing I guess
I know and here Princess Sofia (sp) comes to mind, the one who married into the Swedish royal fam – the press had their day with her (the horror!) past and left her alone. Her marriage seems to be worth the trouble. Markle’s appears to be a nightmare once she steps out the door.
@KittyKat: huh?
@M: We all knew it. With the current state of affairs in all our countries, it would’ve been naive to think and believe that she’d be easily accepted and welcomed to a position of power/influence. Just didn’t think it’d be THIS bad.
@Rhys: That’s why I’m wondering if it’s truly worth it. It’s a PR nightmare that’s literally invading every part of their lives. The intrusion is terrifying, who would want to live w that?
@ Pineapple: I would hope that we’re able to call out all of that without putting another woman through it. They’re not powerful enough bc they’ve been unable to stop the DM on their own. I hope they win. I hope they win.
I think it is COMPLETELY worth it!!!!!!!! In this day and age, inaccurate, malicious reporting based on racism needs to be called out. These two people are very powerful. They have the power to point out that this behaviour is unethical, immoral AND racist. Kudos to them. I only wish it had happened sooner. NOW will the palace believe you don’t mess with Meghan???? I only love her and Harry more. Stunning call out. Stunning.
It would never be worth it to me. The pain and suffering she has to go through is immense. The hate she receives whenever she steps out is cruel. She is only one year into the marriage and it has to be difficult. I hope they will manage but this treatment obviously affects her
I thought they were literally suing the Mail on Sunday… I’m going back to bed.
Good for them! The tabloids have been awful to Meghan. My only complaint is that this should have been done a long time ago. Shame on BP and KP for not defending Meghan when they have no problem with protecting other royals. I believe the Sussexes will win because I think the law in the UK states that the copyright belongs to the writer of the letter and not the recipient. The Daily Mail also altered/edited the letter to fit a narrative.
They were trying to negotiate, but they were not getting what they wanted from the Mail.
As they recently got an apology and correction from the Sun (although it was hidden in the back of the paper when the original false story was on the front page), I think that’s exactly what was happening.
I am guessing this was not done ‘months ago’ bc Billy no mates wanted no part of it. Now that they are under the Umbrella of BP I am guessing that Lilibet is only too happy to have something this big distract from Paedo Andy and change that News cycle. It also allows the Emperor to strike back through her two most popular conduits…
This is some real game of thrones shit.
My thoughts about the timing are twofold: 1) maybe it took a while to find a good legal team and get all the ducks in a row before issuing the lawsuit (and maybe they were waiting for their own admin team to be fully finalized etc). I.e. to make sure they have a slam dunk, winnable case (which it seems like they do). And 2) is perhaps they’d been told or reassured by Charles and/or QEII lies like ‘things would get better’ ‘we’ll help you soon’ ‘just wait until such and such is over’ etc and Harry realized the BRF help or statements would never come and it’s up to the Sussexes themselves to just do what they need to do.
However point 2 doesn’t make much sense because William also sued the French papers after K’s topless photos and Charles sued just recently after he and C were photographed on the beach. So not sure why the Sussexes would be told by the family not to sue (if they were).
I also hope all the posters who were out here complaining about ‘why should William stick up for Meghan, Harry should be the one to do it, blah blah blah’ will be out here applauding this lawsuit. I’m guessing they won’t (and we all know why)…but I’ll be waiting 🧐
As to the statement itself (not the lawsuit portion), I LOVE how he called out the literal press group traveling with them right now for trashing and bullying Meghan her entire marriage and pregnancy and then acting like ‘well, now you’ve won us back (by behaving in such and such a way) and we’ll give you positive coverage (it’s not because the entire world is also watching our reporting, we swear)’ but Harry says she is the exact same person now as then so why has the coverage been full of lies and false narratives. Those RRs on the tour have got to be steaming 🤣
And finally, I love how the Sussexes also make a point to say they appreciate and need the support of us fans!! #Istandwiththesussexes
I think Harry has discussed this at length with his father, Charles successfully sued Associated Newspapers a few years ago for publishing his private dairies…that was over copyright I think…
YEEEES SUE TF out of them!!!!
This makes me so happy because I know it makes the Meghan haters seethe that Harry loves her loudly and proudly and will protect an defend her.
I hope the salt in those racists blood makes their pressure skyrocket.
Yup!! The added benefit will be to see the haters lose their tiny minds. Bring. It. On.
I just heard that hag Ingrid Seward on Radio 2 right now and my mind is about to explode. It seems to be the view of some of the British press that they are entitled to pass judgement on people and then pass it off as journalism. I hope they spread the scope of their suit to include Ingrid Seward, Piers Morgan (who had an almighty meltdown about this on morning television this AM) and all the other useless racist POS writers who try to pass of their bigoted editorials as “news”.
I’m shocked that Ingrid Seward and Piers Morgan are frothing about this.
Shocked, I tells you! 😉
Piers had a fit on Twitter last night. He’s been trending all morning for his tantrum on TV as well. He’s disgusting. He’s just pissed because Meghan ghosted his racist sycophantic ass.
Both of them are going to be raked over the coals for this- for what they’re rightfully doing, AND for all the truths in Harry’s statement. When a person from any marginalized group(s) gets privilege, there’s this attitude that they’re obligated to put up with whatever, that less privileged members of their groups equally have no right to have a problem with any of it, and that other people outside of those groups who happen to care also shouldn’t say anything. People feel entitled to let all the bigotry and abuse hang out because of class privilege, and hide behind the “I’m just a peasant!” Card when called out.
Agree — and they have been raked over the coals for this and other commentary re: Meghan in the past — but they’re trolls so they don’t care. It just feeds them more. Garbage people will just be garbage.
Fake news, eh?
I’ll be happy if she wins but I just hope they’re prepared for the torrent of vitriol that The Daily Mail will return on Meghan in the coming years for this as retribution. This is a satisfying and right move but is it strategic or smart? I’m worried that they could win the battle but lose the war.
The Daily Mail has already put out a statement saying they will “vigorously” defend themselves — which means they’re gonna throw a lot of money and Piers Morgan/Katie Kopkins vitriol behind this.
Ignoring the racist media hasn’t made them stop or slow down the attacks so they have try something new. You can’t back down to bullies.
The message bullies/bigots/oppressors often take away from their target groups and others constantly being told to just ignore it (until it’s too late) is that their behavior is acceptable.
@Leigh – This!!!
He knows the risks. It’s why he clearly said “it may not be the safe action but it’s the right one”. You don’t get anywhere by sitting on your hands and hoping things will work out.
There’s that old saying; never go to war with someone who buys ink by the barrel.
I don’t know. But then again, what was not fighting back accomplishing? These bullies just get worse and worse. So i don’t know.
They already publish dozens of vitriolic articles about her every week. They never gave Meghan a fair chance and have been intent on taking her down for the past three years. Her silence has not stopped any attacks. Some members of the press have a sick vendetta against Meghan. Something should have been done a long time ago.
I don’t know about UK copyright laws, but in US if not printed in entirely (which their letter confirmed) it doesn’t break the copyright. I think they’re suing on 3 terms so hopefully the other 2 have stronger legal legs. Otherwise it’s a lot of money wasted for all, and if they lose the DM will be even worse to them.
I think its because it wasn’t printed in its entirety that they are suing – or at least one of the reasons. I thin H&M are saying the MoS cut out parts of the letter and edited it to fit their narrative, which violated Meghan’s copyright? That’s what legal twitter is telling me lol.
I’ve heard people who know UK law say that Meghan is the owner of the letter so it was illegal to publish ANY of it without her consent. Also they edited it to CHANGE the meaning, which is also illegal. So it seems the Sussexes’ case is very strong on those two points.
I mean, they already write racist articles about her every single day. And as soon as the lawsuit was publicized last night, the Fail changed the header of an article about shipping extra Land Rovers to SA to: CAR CRASH (rest of title), instead of what it had previously been and moved it to the top of the page. So…after Harry says he’s worried about his wife being killed like his mother was, the Daily Heil does that. I’m quite sure the Sussexes already know that rag is pure trash.
I agree – the Mail will wage a war against them other tabloids might unit as well. This is a red flag to a bull. I agree its important to point out the Mail’s behaviour is unacceptable but I think a more tactical approach might have made it easier for the couple in the long run.
But what is a more tactical approach? They’ve remained silent, they’ve ignored stories, they’ve politely asked for retractions, they’ve tried to negotiate, and so many other polite tactics. How long is a person supposed to accept abuse? It seems like some people are uncomfortable with other people standing up for themselves.
Sooo, is he gonna make a statement on his pedo supporting family or is his granny’s wallet more important to him than all the activism and values he claims to stand for but doesn’t actually practice?
Exactly what do you expect him to say?
What is he supposed to say? The only one who needs to defend Handy Andy is himself.
In the Royal Family, actions speak louder than words. Harry and Meghan don’t associate with Andrew in any way shape or form. They don’t do car rides with him like HM.
And if you do want to get mad then get mad at all of them. Including Andrew’s own daughter who has an anti human trafficking podcast.
Exactly, all of them are giving their implicit support by refusing to stand up against it. And the reason they are all doing it is because they all live out of the Queen’s pocket and they refuse to risk their access to money.
Their words are all pretty speeches about the importance of standing up and making a change but their actions are speaking louder – bury their heads in sand and keep the hand safely in the granny pocket.
They don’t give a damn about their own family supporting a pedo who abused underage sex trafficking victims just so they don’t lose out on money.
Their “goodness” is all play pretend. All of them.
Pedo is grown. Harry has his own young family to take care of. NOPE.
And say what exactly? that is Pedo Andy and the Queen’s issue and it’s their responsibility to deal with it.
Why is he personally responsible for speaking about Andrew? Shouldn’t you be asking about the Queen, who has clearly made her stance on her son known? Have you made the same demands of the Cambridges? Something tells me that’s a firm NO on the last question.
Right?!?! Why is it only Harry and Meghan (and usually just Meghan) who gets all of these types of demands made of them?!?! I mean, I know why, but how can the posters not see how hypocritical they sound!
How is he responsible for his uncle?
Why in the damn hell should he have to say anything about his grown ass disgusting uncle? Do you think his daughters should scurry away into a hole and hide for the sins of their father? No. Stop it.
For some weird reason i didnt think the royal family was allowed to sue.
The royals have sued before.
I think the most recent one was William suing that French magazine for publishing Kate’s nuddy photos (and he also mentioned Diana in the statement), but there’s plenty of precedent.
They are. Prince Charles has already sued on the same basis back in 2005. They have sued the papers for other things before, including breach of privacy.
They are, and they have before. William and Kate got damages for the topless pictures of Kate that were published. Charles has sued newspapers in the past, Diana did it, etc. I’m sure, since they are public figures, that the burden of proof may be a little different (they can’t sue because a reporter says they don’t like Meghan), but this is a clearer case.
Didn’t W&K just sue for the Botox story like 2 months ago?
@Melissa – I’m not sure they sued, but KP issued a statement about it. And William DID threaten lawsuits over the Rose Hanbury story.
They sue all the time!! Were you here recently making this same comment when Charles sued over the photo of him and Cam on the beach? Or how about when William sued over Kate’s topless photos? Why does this narrative only come up when it’s the Sussexes?
It’s also interesting how many women in particular were so supportive of protecting Kate and her rights, but are crickets when it comes to supporting Meghan.
Also filing this lawsuit after reuniting on their successful tour…very stylish
Everything about this is just a power move. They filed the lawsuit and issued that statement while still on the tour. Harry is saying – “we see you, and we are not fooled because you have been nice over the past week and a half.” If anything, I think the past week and a half have made some of the press look worse, because its clear when Meghan is working, and not, you know, on maternity leave, the press has very little bad to say about her.
I also think its a clear dig at his family for their lack of support, since he clearly thanks the public for their support.
I’m not sure Charles and the Queen were totally against the lawsuit though; especially not Charles – he has sued newspapers and such before, so I would not be surprised if he supported the lawsuit. The statement may have come as a surprise though…..
And this is the first time they’ve used the official Sussex website, right?
Also, the Sun (I think?) issued an apology for their story in the spring about Meghan and Harry closing the car park behind Frogmore (we had many discussions here about it!) – the parking lot was closed, but for reasons that had nothing to do with H&M. They issued an official apology over it.
That tells me that while many of us have been saying, “why isn’t Harry trying to stop this”, he has been trying behind the scenes. The Sussexes have been pushing back and now its starting to come out.
Prince Harry also went after the BBC, for broadcasting his death threat from the the guy is that is now serving four years in prison, for the threat.
Then Willy teamed up with the BBC to promote an anti-bully App.
I don’t Harry can count on anyone in his family for support, jealously is a bitch.
I really love that he’s doing this. It takes some courage to stand up for your loved ones in a case like this – especially when it seems like the media is truly out to get you already. But he’s making sure to live his life in a way that he can be proud of, and worrying less about the people that at the end of the day don’t matter. That’s a good chunk of what being a great partner is about, and I have to say it’s heartwarming to see.
I also suspect that Charles isn’t opposed to the lawsuit. I think there’s a good chance that he warned Harry about the kind of backlash that would likely be coming with it, but he knows that Harry has to do what’s right for him and his family. I do kind of wonder if Charles ever feels somewhat responsible for the media frenzy surrounding Diana. I’m sure at SOME point or another it crossed his mind that she wouldn’t have been in that position without him marrying her, though she did play the media at times as well. It’s just a tragic situation all around, and I’m glad that Harry is setting down boundaries.
@Becks1 + a million to everything you said.
@Becks, agree with what you’ve said, i’m so glad they haven’t been taking this lying down but behind the scenes have been tackling all the lies and hatred…
Maybe it’s just too early in the morning, but I’m having a hard time understanding why publishing this letter is actionable–especially if Thomas sold them the letter.
Because in English law, the writer of the letter (Meghan) owns the copyright of it’s contents. So the fact that they printed her copyright without her permission is against the law. Prince Charles used the same precedent in 2005 and the paper he sues appealed the ruling twice and lost on the same grounds.
Thanks for explaining this. I was confused too.
No prob– I’m actually listening to a lawyer explain this on the radio in real time! LOL
Doesn’t the UK have a privacy law where a recipient of a private letter isn’t allowed to publish the letter without the sender’s consent? Where I’m from we have a law like this and I’m surprised to hear it’s not a common practice.
That’s the exact law that their using to win their case. Meghan owns the copyright of that letter as the writer. She set up that letter knowing her dumbass dad would sell it to the rags and catch both them in the f***ery. It’s a masterstroke, really.
What can they win? An apology? Money?
They can sue for both — in this case and damages they win will apparently go to an anti-bullying charity.
They are asking for money, I think, which will be donated to an anti-bullying organization.
and I bet its not one that William works with, LOL.
Meghan owns the copyright, as the writer. It’s her intellectual property and she didn’t consent to its publication.
It was explained to me like this: If you buy a copy of “Gone with the Wind” you own the physical copy of the words. However, the words are actually owned by the Margaret Mitchell estate. I can sell my hard copy of the book at my garage sale, donate it to a library or loan it to a friend but I cannot republish the book or reprint (Print the letter in the Mail on Sunday) the book for distribution and/or profit. This “problem” is what has the music industry up in arms with downloading music for sharing and then burning a CD on your personal computer.
She’s been preparing this lawsuit for months in absolute secret lol #iconic
I was reading about this last night. Good for them! Despite their incredible privilege and royal “bubble” they’re still people who can only take so much. It seems that if they don’t stand up for themselves and take action no one else will, which that in itself speaks volumes.
The haters are so enraged about this. I hope it doesn’t put the Sussexes at more risk. The amount of vitriol is scary.
This is the problem. It won’t fix things – people will just start hating more. I was in an uber this morning in London and the driver was listening to Nick Ferrari on LBC (a DJ who is also a complete and utter %&@()@*)()) and to be honest the people calling in haven’t automatically changed their mind. One guy was like “Harry’s being a bit of a snowflake and she’s an actress for god’s sake – she knew when she was getting in for!”. Not my words by the way. Just people will not change their minds and they will continue to be nasty – if not nastier.
@Rapunzel – They are already at risk and hopefully their security teams are taking every precaution. I was worried every day for years about the Obamas, but they were kept safe.
Harrierjet- Compare it to the current situation with the Orange Fascist – should we just let him do anything he wants because otherwise he’ll rile up his insane supporters even more than he already does? At some point (passed long ago for the US and the in the Sussexes’ situation, IMO) you must stand up and take action. Also, the people on that radio program (racists, PissMorgan, etc) were never going to think positively about Meghan so why should we be soothing and catering to the least among us?!?!?? No!
Question already answered above. Never mind:)
Not in English law. The writer of the letter retains the copyright to the letter. It is their intellectual property and you have to ask their permission to use it.
He owns the paper but she owns the words and she didn’t authorize the sale.
We should always stand up to hate and bullying. I saw a few people stating that Harry and Meghan shouldn’t say anything because it will just make things worse. That is a fearful way of thinking. So many people before us bravely stood up against racism, sexism, and so many other injustices. This lawsuit is bigger than Harry and Meghan because the tabloids have destroyed the lives of far too many people.
Yes, Thomas markle is the owner of the letter but Meghan in owner of the content of the letter. Therefore she can sue for copyright violation
Took him long enough……….
I’m impressed he did it all. Look how Prince William stayed mum on his cheating whilst Kate had to suck it up all summer. Harry prob tried to do it the Royal way, and just ignore it, until he hit a breaking point and then let Meghan put her ducks in a row so that they both could catch the papers with their pants down.
Hey now.
William also issued threats of lawsuits and that shut up the stories about Rose very quickly.
Don’t count him out!!
He literally said that up to now they haven’t been able to do much. He was obviously being stonewalled by the palace (which has no issue with issuing statements on anything else under the sun.)
I think in England the writer always owns the copyright to written material and it can’t be published without their approval, so even though Thomas sold the letter, Meghan still owns the rights.
Meghan knows her father is a blowhard, and when her friends told People about the letter, after his blatant lies about not being able to get in touch with her.
Meghan is a very strong woman. What a drastic change for her over such a short time.
I hope they win this lawsuit.
I dislike the white knighting tone. We know she can speak eloquently for herself. But after years of being “the spare” he may have found new purpose in this public role. It strikes me as too old fashioned; it could have been worded better, highlighting his support without making it all about his mum. Even if Diana was alive and happy the smear campaign against Meghan would be just as wrong. As for the lawsuit, I believe they’ll win… and that as a consequence/revenge they’ll never get positive coverage ever again from the UK tabloids. But they’ve very cleverly drawn a line between the UK tabloids, which they condemn, and the public, who they’re thanking.
It would be interesting to see how this lawsuit will shape their communication strategy going forward.
Did Charles ever sue/rebuke the tabloids on Camilla’s behalf, back in the day?
I don’t think Harry is trying to be a white knight — I think he is genuinely worried about his wife and wants to stand up for her.
The UK press are already trying to frame this as a “us against them” argument. I hope Meghan and Harry win on all counts and slap the spit out of their mouths.
How exactly did he make it all about Diana??? He made one mention of her in the letter to drive home an important point. The fact that you see this as “white knighting” shows how flippantly you think of the British media’s treatment of Meghan.
I’ve seen it on other sites where people are getting annoyed for “invoking Diana”. Harry is Diana’s SON, he is one of the ONLY people who gets to invoke her legacy as he sees fit.
On the contrary, as I said, I believe the tabloids’ smear campaign against Meghan to be bad enough on its own. It’s bad enough as it is – I think it diminishes the message to imply “something might happen, like it did happen to my mum”. Something already happened. It’s unacceptable to smear Meghan this way, independently of who her husband is.
And also I must admit I don’t think much of Harry, PR wise… I think she might really do a better job on her own, without the dubious help of the notorious, patented, “Windsor PR acumen”.
“As for the lawsuit, I believe they’ll win… and that as a consequence/revenge they’ll never get positive coverage ever again from the UK tabloids.”
My friend who use to work for the National Enquirer said to me last night: “Every cubical at the Daily Fail and Fail on Sunday will have a picture of Meghan with a target on her face pinned to the wall. If The Fail wins they will never let Meghan & Harry forget it. If the Daily Fail loses they will track Meghan & Harry with a vendetta to make them as miserable as possible for the rest of their lives.”
I hope my friend is wrong.
I think the tabloids will double down. It’s what sells to their target demographic, after all. But I also think the same tabloids will become less relevant as media as time goes on. H&M have already made a distinction between the public and the tabloids here.
Or maybe the tabloids will double down for a while and change their tune when Charles is king…
Telling that this is published on their site rather than the royal family’s and that he made no mention of his family in the letter. They can speak on anything from Andrew’s “chubby fingers” to Kate’s Botox and extensions, but they can’t bother to call out the harassment of Meghan. It’s a hard wake up call for Harry, but at least he likely now recognizes his family for what they really are.
Yes indeed
Good point!
Good. Hope they win and win big. It is bullying!
Good for them. GOOD FOR THEM. This letter made me tear up. I’m glad Harry is standing up for Meghan.
Its still shocking to me that the BRF hasn’t done much to publicly call out this crap, especially since the Queen was happy to lend her support to Pedo Andy..what a ridiculous family.
I hope the perks are worth it because it sounds like living in a viper’s nest.
A few words:
This is just *chefs kiss*. I hope somehow, someway her POS father gets taken for the very little he’s worth. I’ll never understand why people sympathize with him after the grief he put her through WHILE PREGNANT for some cash. No father worth a d*mn does that. Also a huge f—k you to the RF for doing nothing to protect Meghan from Day 1 but releasing statement after statement for that pedo POS. They watched her being torn apart in the media from her wedding day to the very day she gave birth and did nothing cause it benefits them. I can’t imagine having to look them all in the face and not go off. There’s no way to come out of this unscathed so I hope both Harry and Meghan are in therapy.
“I hope somehow, someway her POS father gets taken for the very little he’s worth.”
I would love to see Thomas get his just deserts but Thomas did nothing illegal in selling the letter to The Fail on Sunday. The trouble began with The Fail on Sunday publishing the letter.
Hypothetical: I can buy a letter an auction written by Michael Jackson or Alexander Hamilton but I can not publish the letter without the permission of the Jackson Estate or Hamilton Estate.
he doesn’t even need to be sued imo. I want him publicly shamed. I want the daily fail to publicly turn on him in anyway possible. I want him so miserable he’s forced to hide for the rest of his miserable existence never to be heard from again.
Or releasing statements about Kate “not using” botox, ha!
I admire them for taking this step, they have obviously tried to reason with Murdoch’s empire but with no success. I also like the fact they have released this statement during their Southern Africa tour which highlights the hypocrisy of the media: they have had access to Archie so are full of compliments. However, I’m sure the press will just twist it and say they are finally doing something that can be complimented….
The statement they released is honest and heartfelt, and says everything their fans have been defending them for over all of these months. Love how they mention they are funding this personally so media can’t complain about tax payers money being wasted, and they mentioned any recompense will be donated to anti-bullying campaigns (but hopefully not William’s as that would be a complete waste!). Also appreciate how the statement says Meghan is the same she has always been, to knock on the head the media nonsense about her reinventing herself for good PR.
I sincerely hope this action is successful, I do worry over the legalities – I wonder whether Daily Heil would have published the redacted letter if they hadn’t had legal clearance to do so…. I’m not sure legally whether Toxic Tom has a right to publish any letters he has received that are addressed to him…. It seems Meghan kept a copy of the letter to be able to tell it had been heavily redacted (we’ve talked before on here that she knew he would sell it). Are copyright laws different in US/UK?
Piss Morgan up to his usual tricks last night, saying on twitter that H&M are bullying the media into fawning sycophancy, deliberately misrepresenting what they are doing. He was rightly mauled for it but he doesn’t care, he loves the attention talking about Meghan gets him. Max Foster CNN also used the words “lashing out” which is complete rubbish and again misrepresenting that this has been months of serious consideration.
I wonder if this action is successful can they sue individual reporters for the constant lies, harassment and racist bile (Richard palmer, sarah vine, penny junor, chris ship, piers morgan, Camilla tominey, Ingrid seward, dickie arbiter to name a few). Actually they could probably be charged with inciting hatred which is illegal in UK.
Good luck H&M!! Lots of love to you both xxxx
PS: interesting they thanked the public for support but not his family….. And what a speech from Harry at Tembisa this morning, fantastic, laying the groundwork for the focus of their Foundation, sooooo excited!!
Rupert Murdoch “owns” The Dim (aka The Sun). The Fail and Fail on Sunday is “owned” by Jonathan Harmsworth, 4th Viscount Rothermere.
Rupert Murdoch is a small “r” republican and really cannot stand the BRF as a whole but there are couple of HRHs that he gets on with at a personal level.
Thanks for the clarification @BTB, weren’t the Rothermere’s friends of Oswald Mosley?
The suit says the published letter was altered. Wanna bet Meghan sent a copy to Bad Dad and kept the original? Calling it – the Fail’s defense is Dad sold a forged document to the paper he claimed was authentic, although DM was too lazy to make sure the letter was legit. DM is going to have to destroy Bad Dad’s credibility to have a chance.
Yes, I am glad the Sussex are suing, teach those aholes a lesson.
I think the Mail will lose on the copyright count. The other counts are 50/50 because they can argue that M and H are public figures and what they are reporting is in the public interest.
I don’t think the Mail’s reputation will come out of this unscathed with people who have their wits about them, but they tend to cater to the “Garbage People” demographic these days so I also half expect them to ramp up their attacks in Meghan and Harry.
Kensignton Palace should also be held to account — they have no problem circling their wagons when Handy Andy and Little Will Fontleroy screw up, but are completely OK to let Meghan and Harry fend for themselves with unprovoked attacks.
I remembered when I was a kid, Carole Burnet sued the National Enquirer and won. They never bothered her again. I’m hoping this will check them in a similar way. You see, POC are supposed to take racism on the chin, be treated unfairly and not complain because they’re lucky to be here. She has a right to be here, she works her ass off and it’s time to stop the nonsense. Brava.
“There comes a point when the only thing to do is to stand up to this behaviour, because it destroys people and destroys lives. Put simply, it is bullying, which scares and silences people. We all know this isn’t acceptable, at any level…Though this action may not be the safe one, it is the right one. Because my deepest fear is history repeating itself. ” So much truth here. Powerful.
The timing of this is important and proactive. Harry knew as soon as they got back from tour the tabloids would be back on the attack. They way even the non-tabloid Royal reporters talked about Archie leading up to the tour was appalling. That child was talked about as a product that the Harry and Meghan were expected to sell or else the media would trash them. That these people didn’t have alarm bells going off in their head when they were talking about Meghan’s child as less than human is very telling.
That statement made my day yesterday. It was an emotional day overall for me with the verdict in the Botham Jean case and then this. What I liked most about what Harry said was how much it has affected Meghan. I dont think people truly understand the emotional toll racism takes on POC. She pit on a brave face because that’s what you do. You get up and keep going. But it’s painful.
GOOD FOR THEM. This is huge actually. And I’m so happy to see Harry standing up for his family. I think throwing in the bit about seeing what can happen when people are no longer viewed as human was what needed to be said. The media has treated her like a punching bag for the last year with no regard for her feelings. They have absolutely forgotten that she is a human being.
This is a bold move from the Sussexes but they do need to stand up for themselves whenever they do have a case against the tabloid media in the UK.
Meghan truly is the most intelligent person to marry into that family. She is a chess master and, in turn, has made the Markles a toxic source of information. Thomas Markle selling her letter gave her the opening she needed to sue the Mail on Sunday and parent company.
Also the part about it not being the safe option made my blood run cold. Either it not being the physically safe option or it not being the easier/cop out option I’m angry and kinda scared for them lmao. maybe I’m being dramatic but that part really struck me.
Don’t be fooled – they Royal Family loves this. What better way to distract from Andrew? Not only a lawsuit, but a lawsuit & a full statement from Harry himself. The press will be so busy attacking Meghan (and to a lesser degree Harry) for daring to fight back, nobody will be thinking about Prince Pedo for a good while.
The statement about the lawsuit says it is being privately funded. Is that a normal detail to include when members of the royal family sue or is that a reaction to all criticisms about their spending?