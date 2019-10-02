Duchess Kate wore ARoss Girl x Soler to the Aga Khan Centre in London

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out today at the Aga Khan Centre in London. This was an event specifically chosen in advance of William and Kate’s Pakistan tour, which will be October 14-18. The Aga Khan Centre is basically a cultural embassy for Pakistanis, British-Pakistanis and those interested in Pakistani culture and Muslim culture. At the event, Will and Kate met with Pakistani community leaders and cultural leaders.

For this event, Kate went very respectful and conservative with her attire – she’s not visiting a mosque, so there was no need for a head scarf, but this is probably a preview of how she’ll dress for events in Pakistan in general – longer skirts, covered arms, conservative necklines, bright colors. I’ve always loved Kate in jewel tones and this teal shade is great on her. The dress is ARoss Girl x Soler. She wore earrings by Zeen (a Pakistani designer). In addition to being on-theme for the event, the dress is just… a Kate dress. This is her style now – sort of dated and vaguely ‘70s and ‘80s.

