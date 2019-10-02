Duchess Kate wore ARoss Girl x Soler to the Aga Khan Centre in London

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out today at the Aga Khan Centre in London. This was an event specifically chosen in advance of William and Kate’s Pakistan tour, which will be October 14-18. The Aga Khan Centre is basically a cultural embassy for Pakistanis, British-Pakistanis and those interested in Pakistani culture and Muslim culture. At the event, Will and Kate met with Pakistani community leaders and cultural leaders.
For this event, Kate went very respectful and conservative with her attire – she’s not visiting a mosque, so there was no need for a head scarf, but this is probably a preview of how she’ll dress for events in Pakistan in general – longer skirts, covered arms, conservative necklines, bright colors. I’ve always loved Kate in jewel tones and this teal shade is great on her. The dress is ARoss Girl x Soler. She wore earrings by Zeen (a Pakistani designer). In addition to being on-theme for the event, the dress is just… a Kate dress. This is her style now – sort of dated and vaguely ‘70s and ‘80s.
Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.
She looks beautiful- I actually really like that dress!
Not to derail the thread, will be very curious to see if they or any other royals show any support to the Sussexes.
I kind of like that she is going for a more retro look In general and I love this particular look. I think that retro can be done well and look like an updated reference to an earlier time rather than straight cosplay.
I don’t think it looks dated at all. She looks amazing, and the earrings were a nice touch.
Don’t count on it harry&meghan receives no support from that horrible family.
I like that color on her – she looks best in jewel tones IMO – but the dress itself…well like you said Kaiser, its very Kate. I don’t like the shoes and clutch with it though.
Agree that that colour looks lovely on her but I feel like I’ve seen this dress on her about 1,000 times before. What happened to the style revamp Keen Jason keeps hissing to the press about?
I don’t mind this. The color is nice on her. I like the movement of the skirt, and while it’s not my favorite look of hers, it serves it’s purpose.
Nice colour, but in typical Kate fashion, dated. Sophie is quite a bit older but somehow her outfits always looks on point and modern….
I was ready to feel some way about the length until I read what the event was.
It’s a very pretty color for her.