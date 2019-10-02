Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott are taking a break after two-and-a-half years together

In the past, I’ve said nice things about Kylie Jenner and how she conducted her relationship with Travis Scott. They seemed to care about each other deeply, but they were still realistic about what they wanted from each other. Kylie always maintained her independence and her own home, which is where their daughter Stormi lives. Travis would stay with them when he was in town, but he was on tour a lot. While much was made of Kylie accusing Travis of infidelity last year, I tend to believe that they’ve quietly agreed that as long he’s discreet, he gets to do whatever he wants. They never married, and as far as I know, they never formalized their relationship in any way (like, buying property together). Maybe it’s Kris Jenner’s influence on everything, but Kylie was always smart enough to not mess up her finances or her legal independence. Those decisions are looking even smarter at the moment:

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are both single again — the couple is walking away from their relationship .. for now, TMZ has learned. Sources connected to the now exes say they haven’t been together publicly since his “Look Mom, I Can Fly” documentary premiered in Santa Monica on Aug. 27. They were there as a family … with baby Stormi, but since then things have cooled. We’re told they’ve been trying to make the relationship work for a while, but several weeks ago they decided to step away — at least for now. Worth noting … Kylie hasn’t posted anything with Travis since Sept. 10. They were inseparable over the summer — taking that crazy yacht trip with friends and family for Kylie’s birthday. They also took a vacay together earlier this year — in March — after a rough patch where she thought Trav was cheating. He denied that. He was noticeably absent this weekend in South Carolina, where Kylie attended Justin and Hailey Bieber’s wedding … with Stormi. Our sources say this isn’t the first time they’ve taken a break — and in the past, they’ve managed to work it out. We’re told they’ll continue to co-parent, and will keep Stormi as their number 1 priority. For now, their new relationship status is … complicated, but single.

[From TMZ]

People Magazine confirms that Kylie and Travis are “taking a break” and a source says, “They are taking some time but not done. They still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles.” I kind of believe that? He’s on tour and on the road constantly, and that really affects their relationship. That being said, this did surprise me a little bit! I thought we’d get a pregnancy announcement before a breakup announcement!