Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott are taking a break after two-and-a-half years together

Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's 'Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly'

In the past, I’ve said nice things about Kylie Jenner and how she conducted her relationship with Travis Scott. They seemed to care about each other deeply, but they were still realistic about what they wanted from each other. Kylie always maintained her independence and her own home, which is where their daughter Stormi lives. Travis would stay with them when he was in town, but he was on tour a lot. While much was made of Kylie accusing Travis of infidelity last year, I tend to believe that they’ve quietly agreed that as long he’s discreet, he gets to do whatever he wants. They never married, and as far as I know, they never formalized their relationship in any way (like, buying property together). Maybe it’s Kris Jenner’s influence on everything, but Kylie was always smart enough to not mess up her finances or her legal independence. Those decisions are looking even smarter at the moment:

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are both single again — the couple is walking away from their relationship .. for now, TMZ has learned. Sources connected to the now exes say they haven’t been together publicly since his “Look Mom, I Can Fly” documentary premiered in Santa Monica on Aug. 27. They were there as a family … with baby Stormi, but since then things have cooled.

We’re told they’ve been trying to make the relationship work for a while, but several weeks ago they decided to step away — at least for now. Worth noting … Kylie hasn’t posted anything with Travis since Sept. 10.

They were inseparable over the summer — taking that crazy yacht trip with friends and family for Kylie’s birthday. They also took a vacay together earlier this year — in March — after a rough patch where she thought Trav was cheating. He denied that. He was noticeably absent this weekend in South Carolina, where Kylie attended Justin and Hailey Bieber’s wedding … with Stormi.

Our sources say this isn’t the first time they’ve taken a break — and in the past, they’ve managed to work it out. We’re told they’ll continue to co-parent, and will keep Stormi as their number 1 priority. For now, their new relationship status is … complicated, but single.

[From TMZ]

People Magazine confirms that Kylie and Travis are “taking a break” and a source says, “They are taking some time but not done. They still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles.” I kind of believe that? He’s on tour and on the road constantly, and that really affects their relationship. That being said, this did surprise me a little bit! I thought we’d get a pregnancy announcement before a breakup announcement!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott walking in Capri ahead of a dinner date!

61st Annual GRAMMY Awards

kylie scott

  1. Mamasan says:
    October 2, 2019 at 7:29 am

    To me, she always looks sad somehow.😥

    • AmyB says:
      October 2, 2019 at 7:38 am

      I tend to agree with you @Mamasan. While I pretty loathe the Kardashians, in particular Kris Jenner, I tend to feel the most sorry for Kylie. She was molded at such a young age – to basically be this cosmetically enhanced plastic Barbie doll. It is sad.

      • AllKindsOfSugar says:
        October 2, 2019 at 7:45 am

        Agreed. I am always shocked when I read something that includes her age, she physically looks so much older and has been so exposed I feel like she should be mid 30s by now.
        The rare photo where she isn’t “done” to the hilt really emphasizes that. I quietly root for this one.

  2. Birdie says:
    October 2, 2019 at 7:31 am

    He is a successful, young rapper on tour.. he obviously has side pieces.

  3. Allie says:
    October 2, 2019 at 7:36 am

    This whole “taking a break” thing is so ridiculous. Either you get along with your partner or you don’t. If you need to “take a break” from someone they are clearly not the right person to grow old with.

    • RoyalBlue says:
      October 2, 2019 at 8:22 am

      Yea. They are finally broken up now. All the wifey gushing he used to do was premature I guess.

    • huncamunca says:
      October 2, 2019 at 8:25 am

      I disagree. They’ve been together for a decent amount of time and have a kid together. They probably feel like the relationship is at a crossroads. Sometimes time apart to focus on yourself puts things in perspective and highlights what you need to work on to be a better partner and you can figure out if you have needs your partner isn’t meeting. It only works if you’re both actually doing the work, though. And of course, the realization might be that the relationship needs to end.

      • Allie says:
        October 2, 2019 at 8:44 am

        They do not live together and he is on the road a lot. That would be enough “time apart” I would guess. He’s most likely fooling around with other women so he does see who else is out there already and she is also doing her own thing all the time.

    • SarSte says:
      October 2, 2019 at 8:26 am

      Ehh, not everything in this world is so black and white.

  4. Michael says:
    October 2, 2019 at 7:38 am

    They did but a mansion together last year. But they also have separate mansions. Both are young and very rich. As long as they coparent successfully then everything else will sort itself out

  5. Keekee says:
    October 2, 2019 at 7:39 am

    She got pregnant too quick and he always seemed like he is just hanging in there because she was pregnant and then had a little baby,it would look bad for him to walk so soon. If it wasnt for Stormi i truly dont think this would have lasted so long.

  6. Zapp Brannigan says:
    October 2, 2019 at 7:43 am

    “They never formalized their relationship in any way” Stormi is side eyeing the heck out of that!

    I would have expected a pregnancy announcement before a break-up announcement too, but clicks and headlines are like air and water to the K-Dash/Jenners so whatever works I guess.

    • smcollins says:
      October 2, 2019 at 7:52 am

      Right? You really can’t solidify your connection to someone else much more than creating another human being together.

      Reply
    October 2, 2019 at 7:43 am

    Shortly after she gave birth he went to smoke a blunt. What a shitty partner.

  8. Jimmywho says:
    October 2, 2019 at 7:47 am

    Interesting, now I start to believe the rumors that kris Jenner works harder than the devil. Travis scottt has a new single out on Friday. Netflix special must have not done as well as expected. I seriously cant anymore with this family and how thirsty they are for attention by any means. Does anyone remember that time Kim k accused delta airlines specialist or stealing diamond and jewelry from her check in bags at jfk? Delta airlines made so much fun of her when she had to admit to the cops that it was for publicity. This is pre-sextape

  9. Scarlett says:
    October 2, 2019 at 7:49 am

    What? No no no!!! I thought they both were the real deal!! Does true love not exist anymore!! Say it ain’t so!!

  10. Kittycat says:
    October 2, 2019 at 8:00 am

    Doomed from the start,

  11. TheHeat says:
    October 2, 2019 at 8:06 am

    When I saw the thumbnail of the two of them together, I really thought it was going to be a pregnancy announcement.
    Very smart for such a young woman to listen to her advisors on her finances. And I hope they are able to be solid co-parents, however their romantic involvement goes in the future.

  12. Fluffy Donuts says:
    October 2, 2019 at 8:10 am

    Well, she’s considerably smarter than Khloe and Kim put together.

  13. Snowpea says:
    October 2, 2019 at 8:13 am

    Ive always called showmance on these two.

  14. Marty says:
    October 2, 2019 at 8:40 am

    I don’t think helps that Travis likes to spend most of free time in Houston, since he is very close to his mom and all of his friends live there, too.

  15. Mousy says:
    October 2, 2019 at 8:47 am

    They were just hooking up then she got pregnant within a month or so. While it seems like he genuinely wants to be there for Stormi, this was never some huge love story. If you watch their QandA that came out recently they dont have much chemistry and he doesnt know crucial details like the name of her 3/4 dogs!!!

