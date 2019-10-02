Donald Trump wanted to build a moat full of alligators & snakes at the border

Everything about the impeachment inquiry has put me in an excellent mood. I watched Nicolle Wallace’s MSNBC show yesterday and she and her panel were hitting Donald Trump where it hurts: his image, and how weak, stupid and powerless he looks as more revelations come out about his treasonous and impeachable bulls–t. With all that being said, I do feel like we need to stop and remind ourselves every so often that NONE of this sh-t is normal, that Trump has committed so many crimes and done so many horrendous, unhinged things. Do you even remember how Trump suddenly wanted to shut down the border earlier this year? It was a thing I totally forgot, quite honestly. Now the NY Times has a deeper dive into just how bad all of that was. And how Trump wanted the American-Mexican border to be a moat filled with snakes and alligators. Well…
The Oval Office meeting this past March began, as so many had, with President Trump fuming about migrants. But this time he had a solution. As White House advisers listened astonished, he ordered them to shut down the entire 2,000-mile border with Mexico — by noon the next day.
The advisers feared the president’s edict would trap American tourists in Mexico, strand children at schools on both sides of the border and create an economic meltdown in two countries. Yet they also knew how much the president’s zeal to stop immigration had sent him lurching for solutions, one more extreme than the next.
Privately, the president had often talked about fortifying a border wall with a water-filled trench, stocked with snakes or alligators, prompting aides to seek a cost estimate. He wanted the wall electrified, with spikes on top that could pierce human flesh. After publicly suggesting that soldiers shoot migrants if they threw rocks, the president backed off when his staff told him that was illegal. But later in a meeting, aides recalled, he suggested that they shoot migrants in the legs to slow them down. That’s not allowed either, they told him.
“The president was frustrated and I think he took that moment to hit the reset button,” said Thomas D. Homan, who had served as Mr. Trump’s acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, recalling that week in March. “The president wanted it to be fixed quickly.”
Mr. Trump’s order to close the border was a decision point that touched off a frenzied week of presidential rages, round-the-clock staff panic and far more White House turmoil than was known at the time. By the end of the week, the seat-of-the-pants president had backed off his threat but had retaliated with the beginning of a purge of the aides who had tried to contain him.
“He suggested that they shoot migrants in the legs to slow them down” – it’s been said before many, many times, but Trump has the mentality of a child. Except that most children would probably be horrified at the idea of shooting people in the legs to slow them down, right? As for building a two-thousand mile moat filled with snakes and alligators… again, Trump’s brain is Swiss cheese. This is not someone who is a next-level strategist. This is merely the tip of the crime/corruption/stupidity iceberg.
A moat is equivalent to a wall, an expensive statement that won’t stop anyone…. because of boats and ladders.
This is fantastic!!!!!
Not the moats specify, but what they symbolize. Trump’s team of rats are starting to jump ship. They are throwing out stories of his wrong doing to save themselves and not be associated with his crimes. To frame it as if his team tried to stop him, not enable him. This is very bad for Trump. Lolz
They have a metaphorical moat in place right now with the current administration serving as the snakes and alligators.
We already have that. It’s called the Rio Grande.
Trump probably thinks the Rio Grande is a Starbucks order.
LOL!
He probably thinks that is a new Taco Bell offering.
Waiting for him to go order one…or six.
I’m all for a moat filled with snakes and alligators at the boarder…. if we can feed Trump, his family (except Baron), Yertle the Turtle McConnell, Miss Lindsay G., Paul Ryan, Devin Nunes, Rudy G, Beer Bash Bret, and all the other GOP treadonweasels to it.
Mexico might pay for that.
Hell, I’d pay for that.
I got nothing.
Makes you wonder who has the wheel.
Me neither. And honestly I have lost hope, after a couple semi-optimistic days, that Trump and his GOP enablers will face any consequences. The rule of law seems to be broken. And too many people seem just fine with this nightmarish status quo.
Never in my life have I hated anyone’s face this much. It’s unspeakable.
how is this not hate speech and unconstitutional?
Face. Palm.
He truly is the dumbest pos!
This is comedy gold, honestly, even actual dictators would hesitate to voice the “moat with alligators” fantasy – but the Donald is the Donald.
I believe a lot of trouble could be avoided if his aides would simply tell him “we’re sourcing the alligators as we speak, Mr President” and then dig about two miles of moat somewhere, get him a photo op with a “mission accomplished” banner, and call it a day.
OMG, a moat full of alligators WTF?!?! Is he taking security advise from Game of Thrones or some medieval war lord!!
Did I click on the Onion? Is this real?
When my partner told me about this while I was showering this morning, I honestly thought he was pulling my leg. I can’t believe this is reality, an effing moat. What a dangerous moron.
God, you want to laugh at the utter absurdity of this caricature… but then you realize family separation & brutal prison conditions aren’t even the worst of what he *actually* wants to do to these human beings.
I’ve stormed detention centers and escorted detainees to halfway houses and protested alongside young people who lost their parents to detention or deportation, and we are all working so hard to counteract some of the effects of this trauma and prevent it from getting worse and hold officials accountable. Yet he wishes he could straight-up shoot them on sight. He wishes it were far, far worse. He would be worse than Hitler, hands down, if he could do whatever he wanted. And we should all be terrified and horrified and we should all be doing everything we can to protect immigrants and refugees right now.
Like a page out of vlad the impaler’s playbook…a (brown) body on every spike could become a rallying cry for the magat crowd.
Just here to defend Vlad – a national hero in Romania. (Almost named my child after him). He was, I kid you not, trashed in the tabloids of the time (wood engravings depicting him as a monster ) because politics. The impaling Ottoman soldiers is true. He had a 20,000 force against an invading force of 250,000. His only chance was guerrilla attacks and using the horrifying slow death he learned from the Ottomans where he spent his childhood as a prisoner, to guarantee his father’s “good behaviour”. His tactics worked, the enemy troops claimed he was a wizard and called him devil. In fact he was a James Bond of his time – infiltrating the enemy at night disguised as one of them and doing it so well that for years he kept the enemy at bay. Mehmet II the Conqueror took Constantinople but he could not defeat Vlad. He died by treachery because the nobles hated his “liberal” policies – freeing the serfs, punishing crime and overbearing land barons, who wanted to bow the head – after all the Ottoman tribute which included thousands of children would not include their offspring.
Anyway… sorry to vent. In communist times we often wished for a Vlad to save us. (Or the Americans, but neither happened…)
It’s bizarre and beyond scary that the orange bozo wants to use medieval torture and crime in full defiance of international laws and refugee treaties. Impeach his a** already!
I didn’t know any of that! About to go look it up and learn more. Thanks for teaching me something!
That people still defend him and justify his BS has me severely depressed and frightened!
He’s an absolutely evil moron… how does he have any support? His enablers are worse than he is.
What? No sharks with frickin’ laser beams?
Maybe Trump can bring back dinosaurs? Surely they could protect the border?
My first thought! Remove the toupee and he’s Dr. Evil.
I think almost all of his wives were immigrants right? But they were the “right” kind of immigrants as in “white” kind of immigrants. What does he have against Mexicans? Why does he hate them so much? He says they commit crimes. Hmmm look at the statistics and tell me how many white Americans have committed crimes. If he gets re-elected shame on you America!
It’s so telling, right? He wants to HURT refugees. He sees them as subhuman and wants them to suffer. Like, he wants mothers, children, families who are desperately fleeing and hoping to claim asylum to be ripped to shreds by gators. It’s INSANE.
Yes it is evil and people who support him – lol at the notion that they are conservative and or religious – seem to think this is OK
I’m surprised Trump didn’t propose to train the snakes & alligators to shoot the guns.
Everyday I have to remind myself that this sh*t is really happening.
I think you’ve just accidentally created the next NRA ad…
You know how they could have solved this? Just lied “yes sir, we’ve just installed the alligators, and it’s all working great!” He never would have known. He’s never going to go see it.
I have said this before, but will say it again. Every idea that comes from his brain involves illegal activity. Americans have elected a person with no concept of how to be a law-abiding citizen. The only morals and ethics he has are bad, self-centered ones.
The minute he is out of office should be the same minute that he starts facing real legal consequences for the rest of his life.
I wonder why the inspector general called an urgent meeting this morning with congressional committees???
Trump puts immigrants in cages and has to be reminded shooting them is a criminal offence. He literally views them as animals.