Duchess Meghan wore a great cream shirtdress for the last day of the tour

Here are photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Tembisa, South Africa. This is the last part of their African tour, and they have a full day of activities. These photos are from the start of the day, where they toured the Youth Employment Services (YES) Hub, which is all about providing jobs for young people (the Sussexes are Commonwealth Youth Ambassadors). After that, they went to Blossom Care Solutions, which makes compostable & affordable sanitary products – menstruation issues have always been something Meghan has cared about deeply.
Meghan wore yet another shirtdress, and because she hears us talking about her fashion choices, she chatted yesterday about how everything has been scheduled “around Archie’s feeding times. So it’s a full plate.” She’s wearing button-down dresses to accommodate breastfeeding and pumping. And to be fair, this dress was the best shirtdress of the tour! She looks so beautiful in creams and whites.
There’s been a lot of talk about how the Sussexes announced they were suing the Mail on Sunday DURING their tour, while they actually have a press pack following their every move. I think it’s smart? If they had waited to do it until after their tour, the framing of the story would have been much different. I get the feeling that they shocked all of the royal reporters on the tour with them, judging from the overwhelming silence from the reporters on Twitter. Plus, it’s great that the Sussexes dropped the lawsuit news and then… just got on with it, and continued to work. The fact that we have new photos of them just hours after the lawsuit announcement is actually quite brilliant strategically. The message from the Sussexes is: this is what we want to do, we want to do good work, and this group of racist a–holes keep smearing us for it.
Incidentally, the Mail on Sunday issued a statement saying that the paper “stands by the story it published and will be defending this case vigorously” and that they “categorically deny that the Duchess’s letter was edited in any way that changed its meaning.” Hm.
She looked lovely and relaxed in that dress. I think I agree with posters who say the shirt dresses are due to her still breastfeeding. I got slammed for saying that on DM and was told she went away for a few days last month so it’s not true. I think she pumps.
Some people are ignorant about the mechanics of breastfeeding. Several mothers pump as well as nurse their babies. Breastfeeding mothers can leave their children for a couple of days. My sister went on a girl’s trip with her friends while her daughter was only a few months old. She just pumped enough milk to feed her baby. When she came back, the baby still latched on to her breasts.
Exactly. I left my 4 month old for a weekend while BFing (to attend a wedding), it was fine, he nursed until he was 15 months. (I’ll say that it was a pain bc I forgot some pump parts, so I had to use a manual pump the entire weekend, and that sucked, but even so, it was okay overall.)
She looks so good in this!! Harry looks like….harry I guess. She is stunning I can’t wait to see the good that comes from her work
The Mail is banking on the subjectiveness of what the meaning was in that letter. But at the same time, they’re openly admitting to editing it down, so that’s not a great move. This is a play to get the public on their side, I suspect. Because regardless of what was adjusted and how that tied into the meaning, they STILL published something they don’t have the right to publish.
They had no choice but to admit the editing since the letter they showed in pictures on the website clearly had blurred and crossed out lines.. I hope it comes back to bite them.
I have a lot of questions about the lawsuit. This isn’t my field of practice and I am American so maybe I’m missing something. Is the crux of the issue that the DM published the letter OR is it that they published only portions of it?
Because I would think that the publication itself is “ok” because Thomas Markle gave it to them, right? He was the letter’s recipient. I would think he can do whatever he wants with the letter because it’s his. Now, if they had stolen the letter from the mailbox, then that’s different. But I would think the distinction that the recipient shared the letter is significant.
As for the selective publication of only portions of the letter… I can only presume that H&M kept a copy of the entire letter. How else would they be able to prove it had been edited.
@nola – there is a lot more commentary on this issue on the other post about the lawsuit, but basically Meghan still retained the copyright to the letter. The MoS shouldn’t have printed it bc Thomas had no right to sell it to them. I think UK law is different here from US law.
She looks great in this dress (and look Kate, you CAN wear a slip underneath and live to Duchess another day!). Her makeup is perfection.
Personally not crazy about tassel fringe earrings (looks like they should be hanging on some drape ties or an ottoman, but that’s my taste. The coral color is pretty with Meg’s skin tone).
She’s got to work on Harry’s clothes next! Lol
I assume it might not be a slip, but a lining on the dress.
I like the white dress with the flowers that one of the other women is wearing. And oh to be a fly on the wall amidst the press pack this AM!
I love shirt dresses, so maybe that’s why in general I have loved so many of her looks this tour, since I like the dresses themselves?
But I do think this is one of her better looks this tour – the pop of color in the earrings, the dress itself etc. She looks happy too. And I’ll say that this is a great look for a working duchess – she looks classy and professional.
I love her entire look here, the tasseled earrings are the perfect, pop of color. The casual jewelry is perfect, and maybe is African made?
She has outsmarted her critics with her clothes on this trip. Personally I’ve loved most of her looks, even the unpopular khaki dress. Her casual looks have been perfectly suited to the work she showed up to accomplish.
I don’t know what the British tabloids would do without the royal family. I wish they would stop focusing on Meghan and turn their attention to Andrew because there is a real story there.
Of all of her dresses on the tour, this is my least favorite. Liked the other dresses much better. And I really like the fringey earrings, so cute! As for Harry, why is looking down like he stepped in something, lol! I’m glad everything worked so well for them on this tour. Go Sussexes!
The earrings are pretty popular at the moment here, she must’ve picked them up here? Like the dress, hate the shoes.
Weird that government is only acknowledging them on the last day of their tour. Can’t wait to see Dr. Tshepo- the woman’s my personal, personal inspiration.
And a little tidbit about SA that you have no absolute interest in: First ladies aren’t a thing. She’ll show up for some major events like SONA, she’ll probably be present when the president of Nigeria, Buhari (sp) visits but otherwise, Dr. Tshepo maintains her job as a doctor and does charity with her own office.