Duchess Meghan wore a great cream shirtdress for the last day of the tour

Here are photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Tembisa, South Africa. This is the last part of their African tour, and they have a full day of activities. These photos are from the start of the day, where they toured the Youth Employment Services (YES) Hub, which is all about providing jobs for young people (the Sussexes are Commonwealth Youth Ambassadors). After that, they went to Blossom Care Solutions, which makes compostable & affordable sanitary products – menstruation issues have always been something Meghan has cared about deeply.

Meghan wore yet another shirtdress, and because she hears us talking about her fashion choices, she chatted yesterday about how everything has been scheduled “around Archie’s feeding times. So it’s a full plate.” She’s wearing button-down dresses to accommodate breastfeeding and pumping. And to be fair, this dress was the best shirtdress of the tour! She looks so beautiful in creams and whites.

There’s been a lot of talk about how the Sussexes announced they were suing the Mail on Sunday DURING their tour, while they actually have a press pack following their every move. I think it’s smart? If they had waited to do it until after their tour, the framing of the story would have been much different. I get the feeling that they shocked all of the royal reporters on the tour with them, judging from the overwhelming silence from the reporters on Twitter. Plus, it’s great that the Sussexes dropped the lawsuit news and then… just got on with it, and continued to work. The fact that we have new photos of them just hours after the lawsuit announcement is actually quite brilliant strategically. The message from the Sussexes is: this is what we want to do, we want to do good work, and this group of racist a–holes keep smearing us for it.

Incidentally, the Mail on Sunday issued a statement saying that the paper “stands by the story it published and will be defending this case vigorously” and that they “categorically deny that the Duchess’s letter was edited in any way that changed its meaning.” Hm.