Duchess Meghan repeated a House of Nonie dress to meet Graca Machel

In July 2018, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition at the Southbank Centre in London. It was just a few months after their wedding and they were working a lot, like always, honestly. Meghan wore a deconstructed trench-dress from the House of Nonie and I said, in our coverage, that I didn’t really care for the dress and that she looked like Chic Inspector Gadget. Well, guess what got a re-wear today?

It was a symbolic gesture or something – Meghan rewore the Inspector Gadget look to meet Graca Machel, the widow of Nelson Mandela. Prince Harry had met Machel before, in 2015, but this was Meghan’s first time meeting her. The photos are beautiful and Meghan always looks like the doting daughter or granddaughter whenever she’s with elderly icons.

Here’s part of some speeches the Sussexes made earlier today. Harry’s so proud of Meghan for being able to give a speech without notes. That’s one instance where I’ll say that “it’s because Meghan was an actress.” She’s had to memorize tons of lines before. She can remember a brief speech.

