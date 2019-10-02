Justin Bieber spent $35,000 on two exotic cats ahead of his wedding

When we were discussing Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s chill South Carolina wedding, I found myself creeping on his Instagram briefly. I truly only Insta-stalk my favorite tennis players, so when I say “brief,” I do mean brief. I saw the photos of some kitties and I was like “oooh, pretty” and I didn’t think much of it because I was looking for wedding and wedding-related photos. As it turns out, the kitties were wedding-related. Justin Bieber bought the two kitties ahead of his wedding, probably as some kind of wedding gift to himself and Hailey. Hailey and Justin already have dogs, and the dogs seem to be getting along with the kitties… for now. But check out how much Justin spent on the cats:

Justin Bieber is ringing in his wedding to Hailey Baldwin with some furry new family members. The “Sorry” singer bought two part-exotic spotted kittens in recent weeks ahead of his buzzy nuptials, set to take place Monday at the South Carolina resort Montage Palmetto Bluff. Bieber named the Savannah cats Sushi and Tuna after buying them for $20,000 and $15,000, respectively, from Illinois-based breeder Select Exotics. Naturally, the pair are already Instagram-famous with their own page, @kittysushiandtuna, and 94,000 followers, after Bieber created the account over the weekend. He is promising free merch from his fashion line Drew House to the millionth follower (no concert tickets?). “Becoming a crazy cat man,” Bieber wrote on Instagram, referring to himself as their “daddy.” The Savannah breed is part domestic cat and part African Serval, a wild feline with “intelligence that rivals the smartest of dogs,” according to the breeder’s site. “How much of the ‘wild’ do you want?” the site reads, boasting that the cats allow “the every-day person to capture a part of the wild and co-exist with it in their home.” Sushi and Tuna are each 59 percent Serval, which is known as the “giraffe cat” for its long neck. Servals can jump nine feet in the air to catch birds to eat. Savannahs grow to be about 20 inches tall, weigh 15 to 30 pounds, use litter boxes and eat dry cat food.

[From THR]

I will never understand people who spend any kind of serious money on special CATS. All cats are special! And even if you spend a grand on a cat, he’s still going to be a little a–hole and tear up your toilet paper and decide that your head is the perfect kitty bed. Guess what? Free cats do that too. As do shelter kitties. Tuna and Sushi are very beautiful, of course, and my guess is that they’ll just be another “thing” that Hailey will have to take care of, because Justin seems utterly incapable of being a good pet owner. I hope Justin likes kitty barf in his shoes. I hope he knows that his new $65K Audemars Piguet watch is nothing but an expensive cat toy. I hope he knows that Tuna and Sushi are already plotting to trip him as he’s going down the stairs.