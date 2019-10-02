Justin Bieber spent $35,000 on two exotic cats ahead of his wedding

When we were discussing Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s chill South Carolina wedding, I found myself creeping on his Instagram briefly. I truly only Insta-stalk my favorite tennis players, so when I say “brief,” I do mean brief. I saw the photos of some kitties and I was like “oooh, pretty” and I didn’t think much of it because I was looking for wedding and wedding-related photos. As it turns out, the kitties were wedding-related. Justin Bieber bought the two kitties ahead of his wedding, probably as some kind of wedding gift to himself and Hailey. Hailey and Justin already have dogs, and the dogs seem to be getting along with the kitties… for now. But check out how much Justin spent on the cats:
Justin Bieber is ringing in his wedding to Hailey Baldwin with some furry new family members. The “Sorry” singer bought two part-exotic spotted kittens in recent weeks ahead of his buzzy nuptials, set to take place Monday at the South Carolina resort Montage Palmetto Bluff. Bieber named the Savannah cats Sushi and Tuna after buying them for $20,000 and $15,000, respectively, from Illinois-based breeder Select Exotics.
Naturally, the pair are already Instagram-famous with their own page, @kittysushiandtuna, and 94,000 followers, after Bieber created the account over the weekend. He is promising free merch from his fashion line Drew House to the millionth follower (no concert tickets?). “Becoming a crazy cat man,” Bieber wrote on Instagram, referring to himself as their “daddy.”
The Savannah breed is part domestic cat and part African Serval, a wild feline with “intelligence that rivals the smartest of dogs,” according to the breeder’s site. “How much of the ‘wild’ do you want?” the site reads, boasting that the cats allow “the every-day person to capture a part of the wild and co-exist with it in their home.” Sushi and Tuna are each 59 percent Serval, which is known as the “giraffe cat” for its long neck. Servals can jump nine feet in the air to catch birds to eat. Savannahs grow to be about 20 inches tall, weigh 15 to 30 pounds, use litter boxes and eat dry cat food.
I will never understand people who spend any kind of serious money on special CATS. All cats are special! And even if you spend a grand on a cat, he’s still going to be a little a–hole and tear up your toilet paper and decide that your head is the perfect kitty bed. Guess what? Free cats do that too. As do shelter kitties. Tuna and Sushi are very beautiful, of course, and my guess is that they’ll just be another “thing” that Hailey will have to take care of, because Justin seems utterly incapable of being a good pet owner. I hope Justin likes kitty barf in his shoes. I hope he knows that his new $65K Audemars Piguet watch is nothing but an expensive cat toy. I hope he knows that Tuna and Sushi are already plotting to trip him as he’s going down the stairs.
Photos courtesy of Justin Bieber’s Instagram.
It’s even worse. Those two are exotic breed cats, which so often end up being destructive and hard to handle, so then their owners give up on them and they end up giving them up or worse, enthuanizing them. I wish he did some research before paying for them, I bet there are hundreds of these cats around waiting to be adopted. I fear for these kitties and where they will end up eventually since his pet record is abdominable.
I also hate that it makes exotic animals more
popular and more people desire them, spend lots of money on them and this encourages breeders – who are more concerned with profit than the health and welfare of the animals. So awful. All animals are cute but it doesn’t mean you should have them as pets.
They’ll end up like his monkey: Inconvenient and left behind. Sadly exotic cats tend to be put down when they get older because no one wants to rehome a grown destructive cat, when theres a cute kitten on sale they can lie to themselves that they can train the wild out of them.
Another ✅ in the “more money than brains” category…FFS people go to a shelter!!!
👍
ugh, Justin is a terrible animal caregiver (re: remember his poor monkey?) I give it 5 months before he abandons these poor kitties or he tries to re-home them on twitter…..seriously dislike people who do this to animals
I’m usually not one to say how people should spend their own hard earned money…. but this just seems like too much to me. Like on the level of a gold toilet. How do you feel OK spending that much on some CATS?! Is he not aware that people struggle so greatly? If he has that kind of money to throw away I truly hope he is also donating large amounts.
I sometimes feel funny about my $2500 engagement ring and honestly if I could do it again I would not want it. It means the world to me because of what it represents, but it’s the most expensive thing I own and it just doesn’t always feel good to have something like that. I guess I was not cut out to be a millionaire buying exotic animals or designer bags or things like that! When you think what even $2500 could do for struggling families or people with disabilities or medical bills etc etc…
The pairing of a Serval with a housecat is problematic, if the Serval does not kill the housecat instantly, the gestation periods are different. A housecat has a period of 63 days, while the Serval has up to 75 days. So either the kittens are born prematurely or the mother dies giving birth.
A F1-Savannah, as these two here, need to be treated as Servals and are accordingly wild.
I know of cat breeders who cross Maine Coon cats with Caracal.
My parents live near a wild animal refuge. Perhaps these kitties will meet Mike Tyson’s old abandoned tigers. 😠
To be honest, I’m super judgemental when people buy from a “breeder”, a breeder or a pet store instead of adopting from a shelter or rescue group (except for real service or work animals). Thousands of healthy pets still get killed (“euthanised”) in USA every year just because of this. It is very well possible to adopt young pure-bred animals if you really want one. Shelter animals do not always have issues, most end up in there because of their incompetent owners.
The sad fact is “exotic” cats end up with the same fate. They are not like a house cat. They’re very recently wild. They’re not just active and stubborn, they are extremely territorial, violent at times, and can cause a lot of damage. As such many owners give them back, and they end up being put down.
You can’t have a cat like that in a house with a child. I had a very domesticated, normal house cat. Well, when I had kids it brought out her territorial side like crazy! It got worse and worse. She spent many months sequestered in one room for much of the day which was an absolute heartache, and we had to rehome her so she could have a normal family life again. She went to a home with no children and she’s doing fine again, although I miss her I know it’s better than her being in a room during the kids waking hours. If Biebs and his wife have children it will definitely be over for those two cats. Poor things